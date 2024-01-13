News

Beterbiev vs Smith Undercard Results: Moloney Wins Quebec Cracker

News

Artur Beterbiev: Did He Test PED Positive?

Canada News Worldwide

Beterbiev vs Smith Purse: Can't Compare With Canelo

News

What Happened in the First Ankalaev vs Walker Fight?

News

Boxing Writers 2023 Award Nominees Announced Monday

News

Results: Controversy Colors Ortiz Jr.'s Ring Return

News

Ortiz Jr. vs. Lawson Fight Preview: Vergil Fights Back

News

Floyd Mayweather To Train Ryan Garcia?

News Worldwide

Davies vs Barroso Purse: Cash Flowing in Sin City

News

Prospect Watch: Andy Cruz

News

Beterbiev vs Smith Undercard Results: Moloney Wins Quebec Cracker

Published

on

Beterbiev vs Smith Undercard Results: Moloney Wins Quebec Cracker
Photo Credit: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing

In his first title defense, WBO bantamweight champion Jason Moloney of Melbourne, Australia  (27-2, 19 KOs) enjoyed a successful debut in Canada, pushing back a spirited challenge from Saul Sanchez of Pacoima, California (20-3, 12 KOs) on the Beterbiev vs. Smith undercard.

Scorecards were 116-112 twice and 114-114 giving Moloney the majority decision by a narrow margin.

It was an all-action fight hot enough to melt the wintry weather outside the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. Both men gave their all right to the final bell.

Sanchez Brings The Fight

Saul Sanchez stood in with Jason Moloney and made it a tough fight. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing Beterbiev smith undercard results

Saul Sanchez stood in with Jason Moloney and made it a tough fight. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing

For Sanchez, a veteran of the grinding Southern California club fight circuit, he was well prepared for his first 12-round fight and first title opportunity. Sanchez came out quickly, finding success with trainer Manny Robles Jr.’s game plan behind a stiff, aggressive jab.

It took Moloney a few rounds to get warmed up on the chilly Quebec night. When he began to engage and force Sanchez to fight off the back foot, he began breaking his opponent down with excellent bodywork, smothering the incoming punches.

Jason Moloney suffered cuts due to headbutts early in the fight, but they didn't end up affecting the outcome. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing beterbiev smith undercard results

Jason Moloney suffered cuts due to headbutts early in the fight, but they didn't end up affecting the outcome. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing

For his trouble, Moloney suffered a cut from a headbutt in the third round, and another on the bridge of the nose in the fifth round. But Moloney is the more physical fighter. This, plus his experience, gave him the edge he needed.

Nevertheless, Sanchez wasn’t about to go home empty-handed, firing back. He threw 73 more punches and landed 65 more than Moloney (297 of 824 for Moloney; 362 of 897 for Sanchez). Moloney landed 51 body shots; Sanchez landed 96 body shots.

Both corners kept urging their fighters forward. “You gotta want it!” said Moloney’s twin brother Andrew, acting as a cornerman Saturday.

Jason Moloney and Saul Sanchez 2 is a fight welcomed by the fans. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing

Jason Moloney and Saul Sanchez 2 is a fight welcomed by the fans. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing

“It’s a hard 12 rounds, you gotta make every round count!” Robles Jr. told Sanchez after the halfway point.

The pair were plenty motivated with both having moments. Neither was seriously hurt or wobbled, but they both got buzzed a few times. As they continued to trade, it was Moloney who drew on his experience and ring generalship to push back Sanchez’ effort, including roughing him up. Judges notice and in a close fight it can give you a round or two to make the difference.

Moloney Refuses to Yield to Sanchez

Since his devastating loss to Naoya Inoue in 2020 (and no shame in it), Moloney doggedly worked his way back up the ranks with five solid victories. It put Moloney in position to win the WBO title last May with a majority decision over Vincent Astrolabio after Inoue moved up to the super bantamweight division.

Trainer Manny Robles Jr. and Saul Sanchez celebrate at the end of their fight with Jason Moloney, well deserved. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing

Moloney’s brother Andrew tells him he must win the last three rounds, and he won the tenth on two cards and swept the last two rounds on all three scorecards to seal the win. Moloney’s experience allowed him to overcome the power punching success of Sanchez. The Quebec City crowd roared in appreciation at the bell and both teams raised their fighters on their shoulders.

Talk of a rematch began to circulate among boxing fans immediately on social media. No one would mind seeing Moloney Sanchez 2, and that’s the sign of a good fight.

The scorecard for Moloney vs. Sanchez. Photo: Top Rank Boxing

Beterbiev vs Smith Undercard Results from Quebec City

Imam Khataev went through last minute opponnt Michael Ludwiczak like a light heavyweight knife through butter. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing

Imam Khataev went through last-minute opponent Michael Ludwiczak like a light heavyweight knife through butter. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing

Light heavyweight Imam Khataev of Sydney, Australia (6-0, 6 KOs) faced a late replacement opponent in veteran Michal Ludwiczak of Leszno, Poland (17-12-1, 9 KOs). Khataev found a home for both the right and left hook quickly around the guard. Khataev scored a knockdown in the second round and blasted away at the barely prepared Ludwiczak until the referee waved off the fight to prevent any more damage at 2:17 of the round.

It's time for Khataev to step up in opposition, though no one can be blamed for the original opponent falling out Saturday.

Revenge is sweet for Leila Beaudoin in her rematch victory over Elizabeth Espinoza. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing beterbiev vs smith undercard

Revenge is sweet for Leila Beaudoin in her rematch victory over Elizabeth Espinoza. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing

Junior lightweight Leila Beaudoin of Temiscouata, Canada (11-1, 1 KO) got her revenge in a rematch with Elizabeth Espinoza of Mexico (4-6-3, 1 KO). Beaudoin got the decision this time over Espinoza, showing impressive technical skills off to the hometown fans to even the score with Espinoza. Scorecards read 78-74 twice and 77-75.

Put 18-year-old super middleweight prospect Wilkens Mathieu on your watch list. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing beterbiev vs smith undercard

Put 18-year-old super middleweight prospect Wilkens Mathieu on your watch list. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing

Eye of the Tiger Promotions has a hot young talent on its hands in super middleweight Wilkins Mathieu of Quebec City (6-0, 3 KOs). The 18-year-old shut out opponent Jose Arias Alvarez of Leon, Mexico (3-2, 1 KO) who is twice Mathieu’s age at 39. Scores were 40-36 twice and 40-35 due to a no knockdown call in round two, which one judge overruled.

Mehmet Ünal made quick work of Dragan Lepei, but his fans didn't mind. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank

Welp, that didn't last long – 57 seconds. Mehmet Ünal of Montreal, Canada (8-0, 7 KOs) dispatches Dragan Lepei of Tuscany, Italy (22-7-2, 10 KOs) in round one. The Turkish light heavyweight looks a LOT like a young Artur Beterbiev. He has good taste in role models.

Christopher Guerrero and Sergio Herrera delivered a fun scrap in eight rounds. Photo: MIkey Williams, Top Rank beterbiev vs smith undercard

Christopher Guerrero and Sergio Herrera delivered a fun scrap in eight rounds. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank

Christopher Guerrero of Montreal (10-0, 5 KOs) put in eight solid rounds against durable Sergio Herrera (7-4, 4 KOs) of Jalisco, Mexico for his tenth victory in the welterweight division. Scores in the lively action fight were 79-73, 78-74, 78-74.

Moreno Fendero scored his second knockout win of his young pro career. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank

Moreno Fendero scored his second knockout win of his young pro career. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank

Moreno “The Soldier” Fendero of Chartres, France (3-0, 2 KO) got the card off to a quick start with a first-round knockout win over Victor Hugo Flores of Pachuca, Mexico (7-3, 3 KOs). Fendero is a French military veteran with a solid amateur resume including French amateur champion in 2017 and third in the French 2018 military championships.

Related Topics:

Gayle Falkenthal is an award-winning boxing journalist and the only woman journalist who is a full voting member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA). She is West Coast Bureau Chief based in San Diego, California.

Continue Reading