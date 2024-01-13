Beterbiev vs Smith Undercard Results: Moloney Wins Quebec Cracker

In his first title defense, WBO bantamweight champion Jason Moloney of Melbourne, Australia (27-2, 19 KOs) enjoyed a successful debut in Canada, pushing back a spirited challenge from Saul Sanchez of Pacoima, California (20-3, 12 KOs) on the Beterbiev vs. Smith undercard.

Scorecards were 116-112 twice and 114-114 giving Moloney the majority decision by a narrow margin.

It was an all-action fight hot enough to melt the wintry weather outside the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. Both men gave their all right to the final bell.

Sanchez Brings The Fight

For Sanchez, a veteran of the grinding Southern California club fight circuit, he was well prepared for his first 12-round fight and first title opportunity. Sanchez came out quickly, finding success with trainer Manny Robles Jr.’s game plan behind a stiff, aggressive jab.

It took Moloney a few rounds to get warmed up on the chilly Quebec night. When he began to engage and force Sanchez to fight off the back foot, he began breaking his opponent down with excellent bodywork, smothering the incoming punches.

For his trouble, Moloney suffered a cut from a headbutt in the third round, and another on the bridge of the nose in the fifth round. But Moloney is the more physical fighter. This, plus his experience, gave him the edge he needed.

Nevertheless, Sanchez wasn’t about to go home empty-handed, firing back. He threw 73 more punches and landed 65 more than Moloney (297 of 824 for Moloney; 362 of 897 for Sanchez). Moloney landed 51 body shots; Sanchez landed 96 body shots.

Both corners kept urging their fighters forward. “You gotta want it!” said Moloney’s twin brother Andrew, acting as a cornerman Saturday.

“It’s a hard 12 rounds, you gotta make every round count!” Robles Jr. told Sanchez after the halfway point.

The pair were plenty motivated with both having moments. Neither was seriously hurt or wobbled, but they both got buzzed a few times. As they continued to trade, it was Moloney who drew on his experience and ring generalship to push back Sanchez’ effort, including roughing him up. Judges notice and in a close fight it can give you a round or two to make the difference.

Moloney Refuses to Yield to Sanchez

Since his devastating loss to Naoya Inoue in 2020 (and no shame in it), Moloney doggedly worked his way back up the ranks with five solid victories. It put Moloney in position to win the WBO title last May with a majority decision over Vincent Astrolabio after Inoue moved up to the super bantamweight division.

Moloney’s brother Andrew tells him he must win the last three rounds, and he won the tenth on two cards and swept the last two rounds on all three scorecards to seal the win. Moloney’s experience allowed him to overcome the power punching success of Sanchez. The Quebec City crowd roared in appreciation at the bell and both teams raised their fighters on their shoulders.

36 MINUTE WAR. We've got an early 2024 FOTY contender 👑 pic.twitter.com/D3HdxXbcuv — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) January 14, 2024

Talk of a rematch began to circulate among boxing fans immediately on social media. No one would mind seeing Moloney Sanchez 2, and that’s the sign of a good fight.

Beterbiev vs Smith Undercard Results from Quebec City

Light heavyweight Imam Khataev of Sydney, Australia (6-0, 6 KOs) faced a late replacement opponent in veteran Michal Ludwiczak of Leszno, Poland (17-12-1, 9 KOs). Khataev found a home for both the right and left hook quickly around the guard. Khataev scored a knockdown in the second round and blasted away at the barely prepared Ludwiczak until the referee waved off the fight to prevent any more damage at 2:17 of the round.

It's time for Khataev to step up in opposition, though no one can be blamed for the original opponent falling out Saturday.

Junior lightweight Leila Beaudoin of Temiscouata, Canada (11-1, 1 KO) got her revenge in a rematch with Elizabeth Espinoza of Mexico (4-6-3, 1 KO). Beaudoin got the decision this time over Espinoza, showing impressive technical skills off to the hometown fans to even the score with Espinoza. Scorecards read 78-74 twice and 77-75.

Eye of the Tiger Promotions has a hot young talent on its hands in super middleweight Wilkins Mathieu of Quebec City (6-0, 3 KOs). The 18-year-old shut out opponent Jose Arias Alvarez of Leon, Mexico (3-2, 1 KO) who is twice Mathieu’s age at 39. Scores were 40-36 twice and 40-35 due to a no knockdown call in round two, which one judge overruled.

Welp, that didn't last long – 57 seconds. Mehmet Ünal of Montreal, Canada (8-0, 7 KOs) dispatches Dragan Lepei of Tuscany, Italy (22-7-2, 10 KOs) in round one. The Turkish light heavyweight looks a LOT like a young Artur Beterbiev. He has good taste in role models.

Christopher Guerrero of Montreal (10-0, 5 KOs) put in eight solid rounds against durable Sergio Herrera (7-4, 4 KOs) of Jalisco, Mexico for his tenth victory in the welterweight division. Scores in the lively action fight were 79-73, 78-74, 78-74.

Moreno “The Soldier” Fendero of Chartres, France (3-0, 2 KO) got the card off to a quick start with a first-round knockout win over Victor Hugo Flores of Pachuca, Mexico (7-3, 3 KOs). Fendero is a French military veteran with a solid amateur resume including French amateur champion in 2017 and third in the French 2018 military championships.