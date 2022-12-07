Blachowicz Vs Ankalaev Streaming: Where To Watch UFC 282 Live Online Or TV?

After so many great match-ups in Orlando, the UFC travels back to T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, for another stacked fight card.

There is a title combat, but unfortunately, Jiri Prochazka is out of the rematch with Glover Teixeira due to a shoulder injury, so the 205-pound belt match between Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz headlines the contest.

UFC 282 Live Stream Options

ESPN’s monthly subscription is worth 9.99 dollars, while you can pay 99.99 bucks for an annual package if you’re interested in saving some money. The upcoming preliminary card brings clashes between many fighters who tend to prove their values to the UFC head honcho Dana White, so you can forget about snooze-fests!

Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+) sounds like another great option for watching the UFC 282 PPV (pay-per-view) preliminary card for fans from the USA. You can watch many extra shows and episodes, and the price is only 13.99 bucks – that’s very affordable!

Please check this ESPN+ PPV link to buy the UFC 282 main card. The five combats from the main card will air exclusively on ESPN+.

I Live Outside Of The USA, What Can You Say About My UFC 282 Watch Online Options?

UFC on Fight Pass rocks, and it costs only 11.99 dollars per month. The annual package costs only 114.99 bucks, which means you will spare around 30 dollars. Buy UFC on Fight Pass and you can re-watch tons of UFC events and compare the different eras of the most exciting martial art in the world!

What Channel Is UFC 282 On?

ESPN+ covers the whole preliminary card plus early prelims. Just relax and sit next to your TV at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, in case your internet service provider offers it. Your second option is ESPN 2 but it will only cover four fights of the preliminary card, yet, check it out! You might see some high-level knockouts and stoppages!

Are you a Canada-based fan? TSN subscription is your preliminary card choice, plus you can enjoy watching other sports too – NHL, NFL, basketball… This sounds pretty nice, does it?

I advise you to check with your local internet service provider as some local TV stations might cover the preliminary card or even the main card. This is a PPV card, if some local TV station airs it, it’s awesome, please watch it, you won’t regret it!

Is There Any UFC 282 Free Live Stream?

Why Should I Watch UFC 282?

If you’re a fan of technical warfare, then Ankalaev vs Blachowicz is a great match for you. Jared Gordon vs Paddy Pimblett is a clash of a submission dude against a heavy-handed guy, so you can’t expect it to go the distance.

There are two more fights on the main card that deserves your attention – the clash of undefeated warriors, Ilia Topuria and Bryce Mitchell, plus the combat between Darren Till and Dricus du Plessis (you can expect a knockout coming).

Preliminary Card

Daukaus vs Rozenstruik is a grappler vs striker contest, but Raul Rosas Jr., an 18-year-old teenager who scored a superb submission victory at his DWCS debut, will test his strength against Jay Perrin – let’s see whether the young sensation can surprise a heavy-handed striker!

The fight between Chris Curtis and Joaquin Buckley will be one of the most entertaining to watch on the whole card, as both of them are known for superb stand-up performances and powerful strikes!

Hernandez vs Quarantillo will probably last for three rounds, both of them are known for excellent cardio, while TJ Brown vs Erik Silva might be another technical warfare. Vinicius Salvador is a heavy favorite in his upcoming fight, but we mustn’t underestimate his opponent’s great scrambles and defensive maneuvers.

Maybe the most eye-catching combat is the one that opens the early prelims – Cameron Saaiman vs Steven Koslow. Saaiman scored a lovely win at DWCS, the South African will be looking to extend his winning streak against an undefeated Steven Koslow – one way or another, the stoppage is coming, you definitively shouldn’t miss this combat!

Take a look at the full UFC 282 fight card here, and don’t forget to watch UFC 282 live on Saturday at 5:30 PM ET, belts are going to change their owners’ ladies and gentlemen!