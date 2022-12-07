UFC Fight Card: Blachowicz Vs Ankalaev UFC 282 Vegas Full Fight Card

UFC returns to the “Sin City” for another lovely UFC fight card this weekend. The upcoming pay-per-view fight card will be headlined by the belt combat between Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz. Initially, the rematch between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka was set to go down, but Prochazka is out of the UFC Las Vegas card due to a shoulder injury.

UFC 282 Fight Card Date And Time

The last PPV event of the year is going to take place on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, in T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC fight card time is 5:30 PM ET (11:30 PM CET), but Blachowicz vs Ankalaev’s fight card and every other event in the future might be jeopardized because of the scandal that shook the MMA world.

James Krause’s license was suspended due to a potential betting affair scandal. Let’s remember, the line exploded against Darrick Minner shortly before his combat vs Shayilan Nurdanbieke in November, and it is believed that it was “an inside job” by the legendary fighter and coach Krause. The investigation is pending.

Here is the whole fight card but due to Krause’s affair, there might be some last-minute changes. UFC 282 fight card prelims are divided into the preliminary card and early prelims as this is a huge event. Please take a look at the UFC full fight card below.

Your #UFC282 main event, face-to-face for the first time 🤝 — UFC (@ufc) December 6, 2022

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

UFC Vacant Light Heavyweight Championship (205 pounds): Jan Błachowicz (29-9-0) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Paddy Pimblett (19-3-0) vs. Jared Gordon (19-5-0)

Catchweight (180 pounds): Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-6-0) vs. Alex Morono (22-7-0, 1 NC)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Darren Till (18-4-1) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (17-2-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Bryce Mitchell (15-0-0) vs. Ilia Topuria (12-0-0)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, ESPN 2, UFC On Fight Pass, 8 PM ET, 2 AM CET)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Edmen Shahbazyan (11-3-0) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (11-5-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Billy Quarantillo (16-4-0) vs. Alexander Hernandez (13-5-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Erik Silva (9-1-0) vs. TJ Brown (16-9-0)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-4-0) vs. Chris Daukaus (12-5-0)

Early Prelims (UFC On Fight Pass, ESPN+, 5:30 PM ET, 11:30 PM CET)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Chris Curtis (29-9-0) vs. Joaquin Buckley (15-5-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Daniel da Silva (11-4-0) vs. Vinicius Salvador (14-4-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Jay Perrin (10-6-0) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (6-0-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Cameron Saaiman (6-0-0) vs. Steven Koslow (6-0-0)

Why Should I Watch UFC 282 PPV?

The main event is probably gonna turn into technical warfare, as Magomed Ankalaev is known for his fantastic counters, while Blachowicz outworked Adesanya in a five-round chess game.

The co-main event looks even more entertaining since the British star and rear-naked choke expert Paddy Pimblett takes on very dangerous hitter Jared Gordon. This fight is not going to last, Jared hits harder, while Paddy is better on the floor.

Pay attention to Ilia Topuria, this guy is coming for the title! Till vs Du Plessis is gonna be a stand-up banger, but you can also expect a massive knockout coming in the battle between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus. Oh, I must mention the debut of the promising 18-year-old BJJ Phenom Raul Rosas Jr., who squares off against Jay Perrin, that is a legendary fight! Here’s more info on how to watch UFC 282, the last pay-per-view of 2022!