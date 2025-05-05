Naoya Inoue and Ramon Cardenas Deliver Cinco De Mayo Classic

Thank you, Naoya Inoue and Ramon Cardenas, for saving Cinco de Mayo weekend for boxing fans. The force was with them on May 4 in Las Vegas.

After two highly anticipated fight cards fell short in New York and Riyadh, the Sunday night card at the T-Mobile Arena, Inoue of Japan (30-0, 27 KOs) staged a spirited comeback after a knockdown and spirited effort from challenger Cardenas of San Antonio (26-w, 14 KOs) to retain his unified, undisputed super featherweight titles by eighth round TKO.

Inoue said of his victory, “Everyone is well aware that I like to brawl. I was very surprised (about being knocked down), but I took things calmly and put myself together.”

In front of 8,454 energized and enthusiastic fans cheering them on, Cardenas proved to be a tougher opponent than most people thought, perhaps including Inoue. After settling into the fight in the first round, the action picked up in the second and never let up.

Inoue began working to the body, and Cardenas took the shots without flinching. Later, he told trainer Joel Diaz that Inoue didn’t hit that hard. Cardenas found the target with solid right hooks and followed up with return fire to Inoue’s body.

Shocking Second Round Knockdown by Cardenas

At the end of the second round, Cardenas caught Inoue by surprise in a defensive lapse at the end of an exchange with as solid a right to the chin as it gets. Inoue dropped to his knees on the canvas, as referee Thomas Taylor administered the count. Inoue got to his feet and the bell sounded.

It was only the second knockdown in Inoue’s professional career. It was similar to the knockdown he suffered in the first round of his fight with Luis Nery of Mexico, although Nery is a southpaw and did the deed with a left hook.

“In the first round, I felt I had good distance. It got loose in the second round. From then on, I made sure to not take that punch again,” recalled Inoue.

Inoue Fights His Way Back To Victory

Inoue got his legs back under him, and the action picked up once again. By the fifth and sixth rounds, Inoue was pouring on the punches. His output and swift combination punches had Cardenas covering up while Inoue pinned him back to the ropes. Cardenas landed solid hooks to the head from both hands, but not in enough volume to damage Inoue.

In the seventh, Inoue evened up the knockdown count with a hard right hook, followed by several more right hands, dropping Cardenas into the corner. Cardenas rose, but Inoue only had seconds left in the seventh to try and finish Cardenas off. It took another 45 seconds of sustained punches in round eight before referee Taylor stepped in, giving Inoue his 25th consecutive title defense.

Cardenas Earns Respect For His Performance

Inoue had nothing but compliments for Cardenas.“Oddswise, I knew it was far apart. But I knew he was tough. But boxing is not that easy.”

Cardenas had won 14 consecutive fights but had never faced a fight of this importance against a pound-for-pound great who is a lock for the Boxing Hall of Fame. He showed power and skill beyond expectations, and he won many new fans. Coming after some of the worst fights boxing fans have suffered through back to back, it couldn’t have been more welcome.

Cardenas said it wasn’t Inoue’s power that defeated him. “I’ve gotten hit a little harder from other fighters. It was more the overwhelming-ness, that he would throw six, seven, eight, punches at a time. And I was just like, ‘oh shit!’, you know!” said Cardenas with a smile.

“I told my trainer that if I’m going out, then I’m going to go out on my shield. That’s what I did. I’m not sad. But I’m bummed out. It is what it is.”

Cardenas said he was disappointed by the stoppage, but said he wouldn’t argue with referee Taylor. “Maybe he saw something I didn’t.”

Cardenas said,”I just wanted to come out and show the fans, hey, the best fight the best and prove that it’s not a popularity contest.

“I never cared about losses. It’s about the best fighting the best. I dreamed about fighting in front of thousands of people in Las Vegas. So I came to give everything.”

Inoue also saluted the fans in the arena.“The fans here were supportive and great. And I hope I was able to entertain them.”

Inoue is set for his next title defense later in the year against mandatory challenger Murodjon “MJ” Akhmadaliev of Uzbekistan in Japan, and an anticipated super fight against Japan’s featherweight champion Junto Nakatani.

For Cardenas, he now becomes the A-side against nearly anyone not named Inoue. He said he’d fight anyone “for the right money,” with a million-dollar smile.

Viva Mexico: Rafael Espinoza Defends Title

WBO World Featherweight champion Rafael Espinoza of Guadalajara (27-0, 23 KOs) successfully defended his title in classic Mexican style against Edwin Vasquez of Fort Worth, Texas (17-3, 4 KOs). After seven rounds of nonstop action and increasing punishment, referee Harvey Dock stepped in to stop the bout at 1:47 of the seventh round.

Fans at the T-Mobile Arena roared in approval, a bigger fan reaction than any other fight in what a lackluster boxing weekend. Espinoza jumped onto the ropes to salute the people.

“When they gave me his name, I knew he would be a game fighter. That’s why I was so excited about this fight. I knew he was a great opponent. I knew he would come to fight. And that’s good, because it allowed me to show more of my capabilities.

This is the kind of fight that people like to watch. And I like it, too.”

The first round alone had more action than any other fight this weekend. It started briskly with Espinoza landing uppercuts, with Vasquez trading back, reaching up to hit the much taller Espinoza.

Espinoza backed up Vasquez with straight rights and added hooks to the body. It was full steam ahead from there through the seven rounds of the fight.

Vazquez did what he could to stay in the fight, but he was outgunned by a wide margin. His solid chin and Mexican pride kept him standing for far longer than expected, but he ran out of time.

As fans chanted “Divino, Divino,” Espinoza kept up his furious work rate. Finally, in the seventh round as Espinoza landed a hard body shot on Vazquez and let loose multiple uppercuts, Dock stepped in.

“The people deserve these type of fights. And, as a Mexican fighting on this important Mexican date, I did it with all of my heart, and I will continue doing so.

“In order for a new Mexican idol to be born, I’ll need to fight against the best. So I’m here. I’m ready to take on all the opposition … I know a fight against Naoya Inoue would catapult me into stardom. I’m willing to do whatever it takes.”

Rohan Polanco Pounds Fabian Maidana

Rohan Polanco of the Dominican Republic (16-0, 10 KOs) put in a solid ten rounds, thoroughly outworking and dominating a durable Fabian Maidana of Argentina (24-4, 18 KOs), winning a minor WBO Intercontinental Welterweight title with an impressive performance. The scores all read 100-89, a complete shutout for Polanco.

Maidana was competitive enough through the first half of the fight. He is tough and determined like most Argentine fighters. By the end of the third round, Polanco had already landed more punches than Canelo did the entire fight against William Scull. Polanco sapped Maidana’s strength and there wasn’t much coming back to threaten him.

The fight shouldn’t have made it to the final round. Trainer Hector Bermudez told Polanceo, “Don’t take too many risks, you don’t need to.” But Polanco couldn’t help himself and dropped Maidana to a knee with a body shot. Maidana managed to get up with 17 seconds and got the moral victory of finishing the fight on his feet.

Emiliano Vargas Delivers Cinco De Mayo KO

Flashy junior welterweight Emiliano Vargas of Las Vegas (14-0, 12 KOs) won the first of what could be many Cinco de Mayo weekend career victories. The 21-year-old power puncher made his hometown fans happy with a second-round TKO victory over Juan Leon of Spain (11-3-1, 2 KOs).

Accompanied to the ring with a live mariachi band, Vargas, son of former world champion Fernando Vargas, went after Leon with effective aggression. He took a handful of incoming punches, but nothing to trouble him.

Halfway into round two, Vargas landed a right hook followed by a straight right for his first knockdown. Vargas wasted no time firing off a combination of two right hands to the temple of Leon, punctuated by a massive left hook, blasting Leon backward onto the canvas. Referee Robert Hoyle waved off the bout at 1:40 of the round.

After the bout, Vargas said it was important for all the fighters on the card to deliver. “The last few nights of boxing haven’t been the best,” said Vargas. “Some fighters just didn’t want to fight.

“But man, I was so hyped. I saw the Inoue fight. Oh, man, what a performance! I’m very glad to be a part of that special night in boxing. And you know, we saved the boxing weekend,” said Vargas.

Mikito Nakano Wins Pro Debut

Mikito Nakano of Hiroshima, Japan (13-0, 12 KO) enjoyed a successful debut in the U.S., drilling Pedro Marquez of San Juan, Puerto Rico (16-2, 10 KOs) and scoring five knockdowns in four rounds, forcing referee Harvey Dock to step in and stop the fight at 1:58 of round four.

The southpaw Nakano has impressive power in both hands. He scored the first knockdown in round two on a straight left to the head, and the second on a right hook partially blocked by Marquez’s gloves.

Marquez showed determination and bravery in getting up to continue after another knockdown in the third, and twice more in round four, the final time from a vicious right hook to the body. Dock wouldn’t let Marquez continue to take any more punishment.

Art Barrera Jr. of Lynwood, California (9-0, 7 KOs) took it to Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. of Chicago (6-2-1, 2 KO), making for a fun action fight and a TKO win for Barrera Jr.

Barrera Jr. rocked Guerra with a hard shot to the torso in round five, Guerra Jr. staggered but didn’t go down, and it appeared the fight would go to the cards with one round to go. Egged on by his fans, Barrera Jr. let his hands go, forcing referee Thomas Taylor to stop the fight at 1:15 of the sixth and final round. The 19-year-old super welterweight is getting attention and gaining fans, and it’s easy to see why.

Featherweight Ra’eese “The Beast” Aleem of Las Vegas (22-1, 12KO) opened the card with a solid performance over Rudy Garcia of Los Angeles (13-2-1,2 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 97-93, 99-91. Aleem, a former WBA interim super bantamweight champion, is working his way toward another title fight opportunity.