P4P Pounding: Naoya Inoue Knocks Out Nery in Six Rounds

It’s an early wakeup call for American boxing fans when unified, undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya “The Monster” Inoue of Yokohama, Japan (27-0, 24 KOs) enters the ring. But it’s a sure bet, and boxing’s pound-for-pound king made it worth the early Monday wakeup call.

Inoue knocked out former two-division world champion Luis Nery of Tijuana, Mexico (35-2, 27 KOs) in six rounds in only the third boxing event at the 55,000-seat sold-out Tokyo Dome to retain his titles. It was the 22nd world title victory for Inoue.

Early Drama From Nery Knockdown



The fight got off to a shocking start in the first round. It was hard not to imagine Buster Douglas smiling. Thirty-four years after the last boxing event at the Tokyo Dome on February 11, 1990, when Douglas defeated Mike Tyson, Nery sent Inoue to the canvas with a counter left hand.

Inouequickly shook off the knockdown and evened the score by knocking Nery down in the next round with a counter left hook.

From that point forward, Inoue settled in and began systematically breaking Nery down. He scored a second knockdown in the fifth round with another left hook.

Nery gave it his best effort, bravely standing in front of Inoue and always willing to trade. But Inoue’s boxing skills, footwork, speed, and power are a lethal combination unlike anyone else in boxing today.

In the sixth round, Inoue landed a three-punch series of right hands, ending with a short hook flush on Nery’s chin. The Mexican fighter crumpled to the canvas like a wadded-up piece of paper being tossed into the trash. Referee Michael Griffin did not administer a count, waiving off the fight at 1:22 of the round.

Naoya Inoue: Knockout Gave Me Motivation

After the victory, Inoue said the knockdown didn’t discourage him. Instead, it inspired him. “I appreciate Nery. That’s why I shook hands with him after the fight. The knockdown motivated me. I am thankful to have fought against a great fighter in Nery.

“I don’t remember anything my dad (head trainer Shingo Inoue) told me in the intermission, but that happening gave me motivation. I was so focused until the end of the fight.”

Nery left the ring under his own power without any comments. He received a surprising number of fist bumps and pats on the back from fans at the Tokyo Dome as he exited the arena. Japanese fans have been hard on Nery after controversial fight outcomes, dirty drug tests, and failing to make weight. But all seemed forgiven with his effort against their nation’s champion on Monday.

“Thank you so much to everyone for witnessing my fight. There are over 40,000 people here in the Tokyo Dome. I promise that I will keep giving you fights that get you excited.”

Pound For Pound #1 Not In Question

Fans in the United States took to social media to argue whether Naoya Inoue, the 2023 Fighter of the Year as selected by the Boxing Writers Association of America (of which this reporter is a voting member), belongs at the top of the pound for pound list.

Many fans made a case for unified, undisputed welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford. Crawford’s equally impressive skills are undisputed. But there’s an important defining factor in favor of Inoue: activity.

Crawford has been out of the ring since July 29, 2023, and it will be over a year before he returns to fight Israel Madrimov on August 3 in a new weight division. After unifying the division against Stephen Fulton, Inoue defended his titles against Marlon Tapales in December. Both fights were lopsided beatdowns.

The discussion is worth having after Crawford fights again. For now, Inoue reigns supreme. In either case, boxing fans should scrap the arguments, and simple enjoy watching these athletes at the peak of their sport. We won’t be able to watch them forever, and not as long as we’d like.

Yoshiki Takei Takes Title from Jason Moloney

Former kickboxing world champion Yoshiki Takei (9-0, 8 KOs) is now a world champion after just nine professional fights. He defeated WBO Bantamweight World Champion Jason Moloney of Sydney, Australia (27-3. 19 KOs) by unanimous decision in the co-main event. Scores were 117-110 and 116-112 twice.

Takei had Moloney handcuffed and stifled his offense throughout most of the fight. Finally, with his corner urging him to go for broke, Moloney attacked Takei and had him hurt in the final round of the fight. If he’d started the assault a round or two earlier, he might have pulled off the victory. But Takei survived to the final bell to win his first world title.

Takuma Inoue Adds to the Family Hardware

WBA World Bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue (20-1, 5 KOs) won a unanimous decision over countryman Sho Ishida (34-4, 17 KOs) by lopsided scorecards of 118-109 twice and 116-111. Inoue, the younger brother of Naoya Inoue, defended his title for the first time.

The younger Inoue has many of the same skills as his brother but lacks the game-changing power. He is also trained by his father, Shingo Inoue.