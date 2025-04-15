8 Fighters With Insanely High Knockout Ratios

Who doesn’t love a good knockout? Of course for some, “a win is a win” and they only care about the livescore result in terms of the latest news, but the lifeblood of the sport is always going to be centered on the heavy hitters in the ring. Knockout artists are ones who often grab headlines and, in an age of social media, the watches, shares, and likes. Knockout percentage is a key metric in boxing, reflecting a fighter’s ability to end bouts decisively. Here’s a breakdown of the most dominant KO artists in the sport’s history based on their knockout ratios compared to wins.

Highest KO to Win Ratios

Deontay Wilder – 97.6% (42 KOs in 43 wins)

The former WBC heavyweight champion holds the highest recorded KO ratio, with only two decision wins in his career. The caveat here is that there is one fighter with an even higher percentage whose life was cut short. For that reason, because his career ended very prematurely, we give Deontay the nod. Anthony Joshua – 91.3% (25 KOs in 28 wins)

The British heavyweight has consistently delivered knockouts throughout his career. Always in the spotlight as Britain’s talisman (with the decline of Tyson Fury), media are always chasing a story with him. When not watching his beloved Watford (EFL Championship) and following soccer fixtures, Joshua is in the public eye repping brands like Under Armour, Beats By Dre, and Lucozade. In boxing circles, he’s in a very public rebuild after his loss to Daniel Dubois. He’s dipped slightly in recent years as is the case with most KO artists. Rocky Marciano – 87.8% (43 KOs in 49 wins)

The only heavyweight champion to retire undefeated, Marciano’s power remains legendary. Vitali Klitschko – 91.1% (41 KOs in 45 wins)

The elder Klitschko brother dominated with a high-volume jab and punishing power. Gennady Golovkin – 88% (37KOs in 42 wins)

The middleweight king holds the record for the highest KO percentage in his weight class. Mike Tyson – 88% (44 KOs in 50 wins)

“Iron Mike” terrified opponents with his explosive early-career knockouts. Yes, there are a few with higher ratios not on our list, but the sheer ferocity in Tyson’s golden years was second to none, hence he earns a spot here. George Foreman – 89.4% (68 KOs in 76 wins)

Foreman’s brute strength carried him to two heavyweight title reigns. The recent passing of George Foreman reminds us to respect those who made the sport what it is. Edwin Valero – 100% (27 KOs in 27 wins)

The Venezuelan southpaw retired with a flawless KO record before his tragic death.

Notable Mentions for Knockout Ratios

Shannon Briggs – 77.9% (53 KOs in 68 fights)

David Haye – 81.3% (26 KOs in 32 fights)

Frank Bruno – 84.4% (38 KOs in 45 fights).

Statistical Insights

KO ratios are traditionally calculated as the percentage of wins by knockout. While Wilder leads among modern heavyweights, historical fighters like Marciano and Valero (with shorter careers) showcase near-perfect ratios. Middleweight Golovkin’s 91.67% stands out as the highest in his division. Power punchers like Tyson and Foreman maintained high ratios despite facing elite competition, while Wilder’s and Joshua’s dominance have redefined modern heavyweight striking.

Photo credit: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing