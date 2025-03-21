Sebastian Fundora Returns Against Chordale Booker Saturday

Unified WBC and WBO Super Welterweight world champion Sebastian Fundora returns after being out of the ring one week shy of a year to take on challenger contender Chordale Booker at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Fundora of Coachella, California (21-1-1, 13 KOs) makes the first defense of his unified belts against Booker of Stamford, Connecticut (23-1, 11 KOs), a sturdy fighter with good skills who finds himself in his first title fight.

Fundora vs. Booker is the main event of a Primo Video tripleheader in the United States, free to subscribers. Not a subscriber? You can start a free 30-day trial to catch the championship card, which starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Fundora and Booker easily made weight; only undercard fighter Terrell Gausha came in a tough over the middleweight limit at 160.2 pounds, not a grievous issue in a non-title fight.

Sebastian Fundora: Shooting For The Stars

Fundora’s last fight was a bloody, brutal battle against Tim Tszyu. Despite word by his father and trainer Freddy and his promoter Sampson Lewkowicz at the time that Fundora broke his nose, he said it wasn’t the case. Fundora said he was back in the gym a few weeks later.

“I’ve been working the whole time since my last fight. We’ve been waiting for this, and we’ll be ready for whatever Booker comes with,” said Fundora.

Despite rumored matchups with Errol Spence Jr., Fundora is taking Booker seriously, having been through some unexpectedly rough fights in his career.

“It’s going to take the best Sebastian Fundora to win this fight. Booker is a top contender in this division, so it’s up to me to figure out how I want to win this fight and then go in there and do it,” said Fundora.

Fundora says he gets motivation from working out with his sister Gabriela, the unified, undisputed world flyweight champion and the 2024 Boxing Writers Association Fighter of the Year.

“Having two world champions in the gym is great. My sister Gabriela is the youngest undisputed champion in history. It keeps me motivated because I need to catch up. I’m halfway there and we’re both shooting for the stars.”

Chordale Booker: There’s No Pressure On Me

Booker’s only loss was at middleweight against Austin “Ammo” Williams. He says he’s a stronger fighter and more comfortable in the super welterweight division, and he’s coming for the win Saturday with his city, Stamford, Connecticut, showing up for him.

“There’s no pressure on me,” noted Booker. “The only pressure is the pressure I put on myself. I want to bring this back home for myself and my community.”

The obvious question is how Booker will deal with Fundora’s freaky height. At 5-foot-9, Booker is nine inches shorter than the 6-foot-6 Fundora.

Known as “The Towering Inferno” with good reason, Fundora’s height caused the odd elbow strike on Tim Tzsyu’s scalp, causing the cut that derailed their fight.

“It’s tough to prepare for Fundora’s height because he has a unique style and unique height. You can’t find somebody at his weight who’s his height. But I made sure I got the best work possible to be prepared. If there were more guys like Fundora, they’d be world champions.”

Prediction: Sebastian Fundora By Decision

Despite his reputation as a banger, Fundora is not a one-punch knockout fighter. His defense can be porous when he’s on the attack, having suffered knockdowns in fights against Erickson Lubin and Brian Mendoza.

But Fundora is a relentless puncher who loves to fight in a phone booth, sometimes giving away his height and reach advantages. This makes things fun for the fans but dangerous for Fundora.

Ring rust isn’t a factor. Fundora is still in his prime at age 27, and he’s a gym rat. He doesn’t struggle to make weight whatsoever; he admits he eats whatever he wants and still cruises in at 154 pounds. He may have a few unfocused moments, but Booker will make it an honest fight. Booker has only been knocked down once in his loss to Williams, a first-round knockout that may prove to be a fluke.

Count on Booker to last and Fundora to go the distance for a solid victory on the cards.

Undercards Bouts: Ramos Jr. vs Schramm, Garcia vs. Gausha

The Prime Video broadcast will include two additional fights.

In the co-main event, super welterweight Jesus Ramos Jr. of Casa Grande, Arizona (22-1, 18 KOs) stays busy against Guido Emmanuel Schramm of Argentina (16-3-2, 9 KOs).

Ramos Jr.’s only loss was a hotly disputed decision against Erickson Lubin. Ramos Jr. says despite the disappointment, it’s made him a better fighter. He says he’s happy to get back in the ring to extend his current two-fight win streak and values staying active.

“Activity is really important, and it’s overlooked a lot in boxing,” said Ramos Jr. “The greats would fight often back in the day, and that’s something I’m trying to bring back. I’m always in the gym and staying ready. It’s gonna make a big difference.”

Ramos Jr. said he’d like to face the winner of the main event, and promised he’ll be sharp and show he deserves it on Saturday.

Schramm, who trains in Los Angeles, said he hopes to be challenged by Ramos Jr. and says he’s “made for these kinds of moments. I want to shine under the bright lights … I’m coming out there to win no matter what. I’ll be ready for whatever happens in the ring and do whatever it takes to get the win.”

Middleweight contender Elijah Garcia of Phoenix (16-1, 13 KOs) hopes to shake off his first loss against former U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha of Cleveland (24-4-1, 12 KOs), who square off in the opening bout.

Garcia, touted as a rising star early in his career, suffered a shocking loss to Kyrone Davis last May. He says he’s done the work and feels ready for the experienced veteran Gausha. He is now training out of Las Vegas with highly regarded trainer Bob Santos.

“The loss is what it is. I’ve prepared for Saturday and that’s the only thing that’s on my mind. I’m here to get better and be a world champion one day. Terrell is very experienced, very talented, and he knows how to control the ring. Fighting a nobody doesn’t prepare me to win a world title. This is the challenge I wanted.

“Bob Santos is on top of everything we do in the ring, and that’s what we needed. He’s helping me take this to the next level.”

Gausha’s record doesn’t fully reflect his skillset. He’s given Erickson Lubin, Erislandy Lara, and Tim Tszyu a true challenge. He understands the assignment against Garcia.

“I trained hard, and I’m ready to give everyone a show. Come Saturday night, we’re putting on some fireworks.

“I’m fighting a tough guy, and that’s why I took the fight. I’m ready to get the win and do my thing when that bell rings.

“My experience will definitely show in the ring on Saturday. I respect Garcia for taking this fight. Real fighters don’t pick and choose. But it was a mistake for him to take this fight … I respect him, but I trained too hard not to win.”