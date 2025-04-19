Gabriela Fundora Continues Making Boxing History Saturday

Entering the boxing ring at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California, accompanied by a U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard from MCI-West, H&S Battalion from nearby Camp Pendleton, undisputed female world flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora went to war against opponent Marilyn Badillo.

Fundora of Coachella, California (16-0, 8 KOs) scored her fourth knockout win in her last five fights, successfully defending her titles to remain undefeated. Badillo of Cuautitlan, Mexico (19-1-1, 3 KOs) suffered her first pro loss. The time of the victory was 1:44 of the seventh round.

“I’m maturing. I knew the knockout was going to come, it was just how I wanted to place it,” said Fundora.

It was Fundora’s first appearance in a main event and the first female headline fight for Golden Boy Boxing.

Gabriela Fundora Overpowers Badillo

Badillo is skilled, but she has the same problem every opponent facing a Fundora has to try and overcome: a significant height and reach disadvantage. Fundora is 5-foot-9, Badillo 5-foot 4.

Badillo was game, working to make herself a hard-to-reach target. Fundora fired power shots at will from the opening bell. Her left hook couldn’t miss. When Badillo tried to smother the champion’s offense, Fundora dug hard into Badillo’s body. There was no escape.

Badillo quickly sported a worsening swelling high on her forehead. Badillo showed plenty of courage, but she was outgunned and outworked by the champion, losing every passing round.

Going into the seventh round, Fundora’s trainer and father, Freddy Fundora, told her to go for the knockout. Fundora caught Badillo with a vicious left hook to the head. Badillo fell to her knees. She managed to stand up, but Badillo’s corner wisely asked referee Rudy Barragan to stop the fight, giving Fundora the victory.

Fundora landed 99 of 217 punches thrown (46%), against 21 of 97 punches for Badillo.

Fundora: We Train For Knockouts

“We train every round for knockouts,” said Fundora, who understands the value of entertaining fans. “If we don’t get you with the first one, we try second, third, all the way through ten.”

Turning to the Frontwave crowd, Fundora asked, “How you guys like it today? This is amazing.”

Watching with interest from ringside, WBC World Minimumweight champion Yokasta Valle of Costa Rica has been named as a potential opponent for Fundora, who says she can make 105 pounds.

“I think we’re going to go back and talk with the team. It’s not just up to me. We’ll see what we’ve got going forward,” said Fundora.

Fundora thanked Camp Pendleton for providing the Marine Corps color guard. “I want to thank all the troops who are serving and did serve. Thank you for your service and all you’ve done to protect us.”

Chino Perez Upsets Charles Conwell in Co-Main

In the co-main event, it was good news for Jorge “Chino” Perez of Sinaloa, Mexico (33-4, 26 KOs), who won a hard-fought split decision over Charles “Bad News” Conwell of Cleveland (21-1, 16 KOs). Scores were 115-113 twice for Perez, and 115-113 for Conwell. Conwell suffers his first loss.

Perez isn’t a big name in a crowded and competitive super welterweight division, but he is ranked among the top 15 by three of the four sanctioning organizations and third by the WBC. Like many other Mexican fighters, Perez delivered a tougher test than oddsmakers expected.

“My team, they kept reinforcing round after round, ‘we’re winning, keep going!’” said Perez.

Perez worked Conwell hard to the body in the early rounds and was the more accurate puncher through the middle rounds. Conwell had to tie up Perez, which left him without room to work.

While Conwell landed several solid right and left hooks to the head, he couldn’t find the needed adjustments. The two fighters threw and landed virtually the same number of punches, but Perez delivered a flashier performance. He credited his conditioning and a solid camp for the win.

“Every fight, we get better and better,” said Perez after his victory. “I worked really, really hard. I knew winning this fight something big could happen. If I keep working, something big’s going to come my way.”

Conwell hoped a win would land him a title fight with unified champion Sebastian Fundora. Now that opportunity could be open for Perez. “Of course … Chino is here for anyone,” said Perez.

Tristan Kalkrueth Outpoints Felix Valera

Tristan Kalkreuth of Las Vegas (15-1, 10 KOs) won his first fight in the heavyweight division against the veteran Felix Valera of the Dominican Republic (23-8, 20 KOs) by unanimous decision. Scores were 99-91, 99-91, and 97-93. Valera, who faced Sullivan Barrera and Dmitriy Bivol, but is well past his best days at age 37, and is small as a heavyweight.

It was a rough, messy fight. Barrera has an impressive chin, taking hard shots from Kalkrueth without flinching, but he had little else to offer.

Ruslan Abdullaev Wins Second Pro Bout

Super lightweight Ruslan Abdullaev of Uzbekistan (2-0, 1 KO) remained undefeated as a pro with a unanimous decision over Jino Rodrigo of Manila, Philippines (13-5-2, 11 KOs). Scores were all 80-71.

Abdullaev joins the Uzbek pros trained by Joel Diaz in Indio, including Murodjon Akhmadaliev, Israel Madrimov, and Bektimir Melikuziev. Diaz said Abdullaev is still working on his transition to the pro ranks, but has good power in both hands and is among the strongest of his Uzbek pros.

Joel Iriarte Blasts Out Marcos Jimenez in One

Welterweight knockout artist Joel Iriarte of Bakersfield (7-0, 7 KOs) kept his perfect record in place with a first-round knockout win over Marcos Jimenez of Puerto Rico (25-12, 17 KOs). The 21-year-old Iriate hoped to be matched against tougher opponents, but he hasn’t needed more than two rounds to finish off his pro fights.

Iriarte said after the fight he wasn’t looking for the early knockout but “when I saw the opening, I took it.” Iriarte told NY Fights he’s trying to balance his ambitions to fight the top names at welterweight with opportunities to continue developing his skills, while growing his fan following both in California and in Mexico.

Early Undercard Results In Oceanside

Local fans cheered on San Diego’s undefeated super bantamweight prospect Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chaves (14-0, 8 KOs), who put in eight rounds against durable Brandon Douglas of Salt Lake City, Utah (13-2, 11 KOs). Chaves had to settle for a complete shutout on all three scorecards for a unanimous decision. Scores were 80 – 71.

Chaves promised fans an early knockout, and when he rattled Douglas in the first round, it seemed he would deliver. But Douglas had serious intentions, a solid chin and was willing to trade shots with Chaves. Game on. Chaves caught Douglas with a check left hook, who bounced off the canvas, but wasn’t seriously hurt. Chaves continued to dominate Douglas and give his fans a show.

Olympian Edwards Wins Pro Debut

American Olympian Joshua Edwards of Houston (1-0, 1 KOs) won his pro debut with a second-round TKO over Larry Gonzalez of Clovis, California (0-1-1). The American heavyweight scene needs a solid contender. Edwards passes the eye test. Let’s hope for positive career progression.

Torres Makes It Two Wins

Super welterweight Samuel Torres of Gilroy, California (2-0, 1 KO) had his fans in Oceanside cheering his first knockout win as a pro when opponent Marc Misuira of Scranton, Pennsylvania (3-8-1, 1 KO) retired in the corner after the first round.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk Looks Sharp

Under the boxing radar, former light heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Kharkiv, Ukraine (21-2, 17 KOs) appeared in a stay busy fight against Anthony Holloway of Peoria, Illinois (9-8-3, 7 KOs). Gvozdyk got a solid third-round knockout, rocking Holloway with a hard right hook into the corner. Although Holloway beat the count, his night was over.

Lightweight Dalis Kaleiopu of Waianae, Hawaii (7-0, 5 KOs) delivered a knockout win in the first round against Jesus Ramon Perez of Culiacan, Mexico (14-21-1, 8 KOs).