Youngest Undisputed Champion Gabriela Fundora Appears In First Main Event Saturday

Boxing Writers Association of America, Ring Magazine, ESPN, and NY Fights 2024 Female Boxer of the Year, Gabriela Fundora of Coachella, California (15-0, 7 KOs) defends her world titles against number one contender Marilyn Badillo of of Cuautitlán, Mexico (19-0-1, 3 KOs) on Saturday in Oceanside, California at the newly opened Frontwave Arena.

The fight card airs on DAZN with prelims starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, and the main card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

This will be “Sweet Poison” Fundora’s first appearance in a main event fight on the Golden Boy Boxing card. She became the unified, undisputed champion in November at age 22, setting the record as the sport’s youngest undisputed champion, male or female.

Fundora says she looks forward to making history again in Oceanside on Saturday in her unified title defense.

“I like to think what separates me is that people like to see knockouts,” said Fundora. “Me myself, I like to see knockouts. And when it’s delivered, people want to see you again and again, and then soon you become the main event, like me.”

Fundora Delivers the Crowd-Pleasing KOs

Fundora is fast developing her reputation as one of the best power punchers among the women pros. It’s not terribly surprising, considering she spars with her brother and fellow world champion Sebastian Fundora and counts among her role models Christy Martin, Artur Beterbiev, and Gennadiy Golovkin, all known and loved for their knockout victories.

Her challenger doesn’t plan to make it easy on her. “I worked hard to earn my spot to challenge for this undisputed championship,” said Badillo. “I am excited to make my U.S. debut and make waves in women’s boxing.”

“Everybody and their mother wants to challenge me. So bring it on!” declared the champion.

“You know, I love it. That’s why I have all these five (championship) belts, you know. And I accept it all. I welcome all, and we’ll continue to showcase why we’re a champion,” said Fundora, who said her accomplishments prove “with hard work, anything’s possible.”

Although Fundora is only 23 years old, she recalls being on Golden Boy’s card in her hometown venue, the Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino in Indio, where its development series takes place.

“You know, I remember first fighting for Golden Boy. It was on the Thursday fight nights,” said Fundora. Her ambitions for the rest of 2025, once she gets past her fight on Saturday, are to continue to deliver great performances in bigger venues, along with a possible move to a lower weight division, while she can, to earn a championship in a second division.

“You know, there’s just so much sky’s the limit. And I think at 23 now, we’re just touching the tip of the iceberg. On Saturday, April 19, I’m going to show you destruction and explosion, and I’m gonna show you why I’m the youngest undisputed champion.”

Fundora’s appearance is a milestone for Frontwave Arena, its first boxing event. Built adjacent to the SoCal Sports Complex in the El Corazon district of Oceanside, the 170,000-square-foot arena has a capacity of 7,500 people.

“This fight has all the makings of an unforgettable night, and with women’s boxing at an all-time high, Fundora is leading the charge,” said De La Hoya.

Charles Conwell Continues Climbing

In addition to Fundora vs. Badillo, Saturday’s event features a showdown between undefeated Charles “Bad News” Conwell of Cleveland (21-0, 16 KOs) against former world champion Jorge “Chino” Perez of Sinaloa, Mexico (32-4, 26 KOs) in a 12-round, super welterweight fight. Both fighters are known for relentless action.

Conwell has been praised as a “future star” since making a big impression on the Showtime “ShoBox” series after a strong amateur career, but his professional career has been riddled with inactivity and delays, withdrawals from fights, and managerial and promotional issues. Since returning with Golden Boy Promotions, Conwell had three strong wins in 2024 and hopes to keep the momentum going this year.

“Sometimes greatness takes a lot longer than you would expect it would be, and you’re just not getting there,” says father/trainer Charles Conwell Sr. “But it’s all a process. He’s been taking it cool, he’s got a good attitude, he’s waiting his time.”

“Nobody’s surprised that we’re here,” said Conwell, adding that the reward from all the hard work feels that much better. “It makes you appreciate it that much more.

“I love to go out there and overachieve and do better than what they thought I was going to do,” said Conwell. “I feel like I’m the best, I just gotta keep proving it.”

“No one really wants to fight him right now. Right now, Charles isn’t a high reward, but he’s definitely a high risk. It’s just a matter of time when they put us in that position, he’s going to shine,” said Conwell Sr.

Joel Iriarte Pursues Perfect KO Record

Rising welterweight knockout artist Joel Iriarte of Bakersfield (6-0, 6 KOs) risks his perfect knockout record streak in an eight-round fight against Marcos Jimenez of Puerto Rico (25-11, 17 KOs).

The 21-year-old is on the fast track and continues to impress fans and his boss, the Golden Boy, with exciting victories – even if he doesn’t stick around too long.

Iriarte told NY Fights after his last fight in February which lasted just two rounds against veteran Darel Harris until he stopped him with a body shot, “My job is to get in there and do my performance and fortunately get them out early. Fans love to the see the knockouts and I’m really, really happy to give them exciting shows,” said Iriate who said he’s looking forward to being matched a little harder.

Jorge Chaves Gets Hometown Fight

Local fans will be looking for San Diego’s undefeated super bantamweight prospect Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (13-0, 8 KOs), who will take on Brandon Douglas of Salt Lake City, Utah (13-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-round fight. Chávez is a boxer-puncher, and he promised his fans a knockout win on Saturday.