Ben Whittaker Resurrects Reputation, Then Ruins It Again

“Listen, you and everybody boo me, man,” said Whittaker. “They portray me as a bad guy. But at the end of the day, I worked very hard, my emotions came out, and I was roaring like a lion. If a little bit of dribble came out, a bit of dribble came out, at the end of the day, Jesus is King, and he’s the one that put the spirit in me tonight to perform the way I did.”

Andy Lee Defends Ben Whittaker

Andy Lee stepped forward to make the case for Whittaker, putting his own spotless reputation as a trainer on the line.

“Listen, no one can underestimate what this man has gone through in the last six months since the first fight with Cameron. Mentally, the barrage of insults, and he’s – the fact that he’s still standing here in the ring tonight. Not many people could put up what he’s gone through, and he’s still here, and he’s still standing, and he’s performing like that. His emotions are bound to get carried away. This is a champion.

“Listen, I know for a fact I’m not going to spend time with somebody who’s not worthy of my time,” declared Lee. “This guy is the best person you will ever spend time with, and he is an emotional guy, and he did lose control, but that’s only natural, considering all he’s been through in the last six or seven months.”

Whittaker said there is no remaining bad blood between himself and Cameron. “Fair play to Liam, we spoke in the ring, and he said, ‘No one’s ever hit me like that.’ And then I hugged him and thanked him.

“What happened in Saudi needed to happen. It made me open up the door. It made me work harder. I’m still flashing. I’m still swaggy. He saw me on that ring walk. It was beautiful. When I came in here, I was very disciplined. And people know now I can hit, dare I say.”

Whittaker thanked Lee for taking him on. “A lot of people, after a fight like that, they washed their hands of me, and I liked it. But Andy came out and said, ‘Look, I know what you’ve got inside here. Come to Ireland and let me show you what you can do’. And that’s what we did.”

Whittaker said the sudden change in his life, coming from “a humble family” after winning at the Olympics, turned things upside down, and admitted getting lost in it. “But what I did was calm down, go to Ireland, lock in, and you saw Ben Whittaker there, the real Ben Whittaker.”

Whittaker’s Future?

Publicly at least, Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom backed up Whittaker. “I’m just so proud of him. I’m so proud of him. To see what he’s gone through in the past six months is incredible. I won’t wash it.

As for Whittaker’s next opponent, Shalmom said, “I want anyone. But he’s just proved what he is, and that is an elite light heavyweight that’s going to go right to the top of the sport. I’m so happy for him, happy for his family, but the future is so, so bright. This is the biggest star in British boxing, and he’s going to prove that.”

Yes, Whittaker looked sharp once he got in the ring, after indulging a ringwalk with a full gospel choir. But Whittaker is dangerously close to crossing the line where his antics tip the scales to becoming too great a liability by polarizing the boxing public.

But maybe Whittaker was just hangry. After the fight, he said all he wanted to do was go to Five Guys because he was sick of “that broccoli and rubbish” diet in training camp in Ireland.