British Boxing Blood Feud Is Here: Eubank Jr. vs Benn

Anticipation is high for a big night of British boxing history between two storied names – Eubank Jr. vs Benn – this Saturday, April 26, at what will be a sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

After a long wait and multiple roadblocks, the fight between IBO World Middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr. of Brighton (34-3, 25 KOs) and Conor Benn of Ilford, Essex (23-0, 14 KOs) has finally arrived. Fight Week kicked off on Tuesday at The Pelligon in London with the Grand Arrival event for fans.

The fight airs live in the US on DAZN PPV starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. ET, with before-the-bell fights starting at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. The cost for the PPV is $24.95.

Eubank Jr. vs Benn Years In The Making

Eubank Jr. and Benn have verbally sparred for what seems forever. A fight between the two famous sons of rivals Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn was teed up for October 8, 2022, at the O2 Arena in London. The fight was postponed when Benn tested positive for clomifene, a fertility drug when used by women, and an alternative to testosterone in men. Benn maintained he unknowingly ate contaminated eggs.

Benn maintained his innocence, and as a result, the British Boxing Board of Control barred him from fighting in Great Britain for more than two years. He had two fights in the U.S., where Benn is a minor figure.

Eubank Jr. fought in England and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He split a pair of fights with Liam Smith and stopped Kamil Szeremeta of Poland in 10 rounds last October on the Beterbiev vs Bivol I undercard.

When the fight was announced and the two men officially faced off for the first time, Eubank Jr. smashed an egg on Benn’s face. Game on.

Eubank Jr. “Like A Matador”

As the two arrived today for all the pre-fight festivities, Eubank Jr. exuded confidence. “If everything goes the way I want it to go. I will be like a matador in that ring and Conor Benn will be the bull,” said Eubank Jr.

Asked if any new “surprises” are in store, Eubank Jr. said, “Shenanigans. I don’t do shenanigans. I do what I believe is right, and I do what I want to do. If you guys think they’re shenanigans, then fair enough. I’m just being me.”

Conor Benn: “Wish I Was Fighting Tonight”

Benn shrugged it off. “I wish I was fighting tonight. Unfortunately, we’ve got to wait a few more days, but ultimately, all of the hard work is done, and I’m excited to go in there and do a number on him. As soon as I get my hands on him, he’ll know what’s up.”

Eubank Jr., 35, is naturally bigger, but he denied that it was his biggest advantage.

“This fight isn’t about size or weight. It’s about skill. It’s about dedication. It’s about expertise and all those areas in which I excel in. I have many, many more years of experience over Conor Benn, and that will be the deciding factor of the night.”

Benn, age 28, said he’s ready now that his opportunity has arrived. “I feel prepared. I’ve done everything I possibly can in the gym and left no stone unturned.”

Benn confirmed the fight is personal to him, saying every one of his fights is personal.

“People want to say it’s strictly business, but it’s never business. If you’re trying to put your hands on me and render me unconscious, it’s never business. It’s always personal with every single one of my opponents, but this one has a little bit more history to it.”

Eubank Jr vs Benn: Biggest Fight in British Boxing

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn, who promotes Benn, is properly chuffed and amped more than usual for this matchup. “This is the biggest fight in British boxing outside of the heavyweight division since (Carl) Froch and (George) Groves,” declared Hearn.

“This has an appeal to all kinds of demographics, all kinds of age groups. Everyone knew their fathers, and everyone knows who they are.

“This is the greatest rivalry in the history of British boxing. Eubank-Benn 3, really, if you want to call it. Just a massive event sold out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a really important moment for British boxing and these two fighters,” said Hearn.

Hearn said the two-year delay getting the fight scheduled has only intensified the bad blood between the sons.

Chris Eubank Sr. vs Nigel Benn Sets the Stage for Saturday

To refresh your boxing history, Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn’s two fights get credit for fueling the popularity of UK boxing in the 1990s. In their first fight in 1990, Eubank Sr. won by ninth-round TKO to win the WBO middleweight title.

In their 1993 rematch, the pair battled to a controversial split draw with one card 115-113 for Eubank Sr., one card 114-113 for Benn, and one 114-114 even.

Like their sons today, the older generation were bitter rivals, although they have mostly buried the hatchet now that Eubank Sr. is 61 and Benn is 58. But there is no lack of drama from the fathers.

The senior Benn will be in his son’s corner on Saturday. But last week, Eubank Sr. said he is against what he sees as a dangerous mismatch due to the size difference. Eubank Sr. recalled to Britain’s ITV the agony of the life-threatening brain injury he inflicted on opponent Michael Watson in 1991. Watson is fortunate to be alive but suffers from dementia. It still weighs on Eubank Sr., calling Saturday’s fight ‘daylight murder.’

“We have to protect the fighters, and the biggest example of this is Michael Watson. I am so hurt by what’s happened to him, and this is the situation they’re putting my son in now. They’re destroying Conor’s career if they haven’t already destroyed it,” declared Eubank Sr., who isn’t expected to be on hand Saturday.

Undercard Fights at Tottenham Stadium

Also appearing were undercard fighters, including the co-main event between light heavyweights Anthony Yarde of Ilford, Essex (26-3, 24 KOs) and Lyndon Arthur of Manchester (24-2, 16 KOs). This will be the third fight between Yarde and Arthur. In 2020, Arthur won by split decision. Yarde got his revenge in 2021 with a fourth-round knockout from a right hook to the head.

Asked what will be different this time. Yarde said he will be “Doing the same thing again or doing it quicker. But for me, I’m just focusing on getting a victory.” Arthur said the winner on Saturday sets himself up for bigger and better things.

Former world champion Liam Smith of Liverpool (33-4-1, 20 KOs) faces undefeated Irish fighter Aaron McKenna of Los Angeles (19-0, 10 KOs), former WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith of Bournemouth (20-2, 13 KOs) takes on American Brandon Glanton of Riverside, California (20-2, 17 KOs), and Viddal Riley of Tottenham (12-0, 7 KOs) will meet Cheavon Clarke of Gravesend, Kent (10-1, 7 KOs) in a cruiserweight division fight.