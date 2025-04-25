Prediction: Eubank Jr. vs Benn – A Fight for Family Legacy Saturday

After a two-and-a-half-year delay and plenty of talk before that, the long-awaited second-generation grudge match for family legacy between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn is all systems go. Eubank Jr. vs. Benn pits two storied names of British boxing on Saturday, April 26, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

But it didn’t happen without a bit more drama.

Eubank Jr. of Brighton (34-3, 25 KOs) and Benn of Ilford, Essex (23-0, 14 KOs) step into the ring as the main event of a four-fight card. Before the bell fights start in the U.S. at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, with the main card live at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. ET on DAZN PPV. Cost for the PPV is $24.95.

Weight Issues Emerge In Eubank Jr. vs Benn

Eubank Jr., by far the bigger man, initially weighed in at two ounces over the 160-pound limit. With the clock ticking, he doffed his briefs and got down to one ounce over. He went next door to a gym to quickly burn off that ounce. But he stepped on the official scale at 160 pounds and one-half ounce. That ounce will cost him a pre-agreed fine of $500,000.

Benn, a natural welterweight, made weight with ease at 156.4 pounds.

Both men must meet a rehydration clause, gaining no more than 10 pounds before the second day check on Saturday. Any portion of a pound either man is over (and we’re really talking just about Eubank Jr.) will cost another $500,000.

After the weigh-in, Benn commented, “It’s an expensive price to pay, innit it? He’s disciplined. He should have made the weight. He’s made this weight his whole career.”

Eubank Jr. said, “Listen, it is what it is. If they’re going to take a million off of me by being zero point five off the limit, that’s the people Eddie Hearn, Matchroom (Boxing) and Conor Benn are. At the end of the day, weights have no relevance to what happens.”

A short time later during an interview with Britain’s Sky Sports News, Eubank Jr. hinted that he might not bother to make the rehydration clause and pay any fine necessary.

“I’ll get on the scale and decide what I’m going to do. In my eyes, I made the weight. If they did their jobs and let me go to the toilet, come back, zero point five pounds is nothing. I could have shaved off my beard and it comes off. They wouldn’t allow that. These people have an agenda. They want the money,” said Eubank Jr.

It wouldn’t be a Eubank Jr. vs Benn fight otherwise, would it?

Time For Talk Is Over, Maybe

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn called it the greatest rivalry in British boxing, surely since Carl Froch fought George Groves. This time, Hearn isn’t guilty of his typical promoter’s bombast.

Eubank Jr. and Benn have been on a collision course since the two sons of British rivals Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn laced up their gloves as young men.

Initially, their size difference seemed to make a matchup impossible. But as they matured as fighters, complex negotiations took place to put a deal and a weight agreement together.

They were derailed by Benn’s dirty drug test, which resulted in a suspension and delay by the British Boxing Board of Control. In the meantime, Eubank Jr. lost a fourth-round TKO to Liam Smith. Finally, the long-anticipated fight was resurrected with a 160-pound limit and the rehydration clause.

Eubank Jr., age 35, says the rehydration clause is meant to distract him and throw him off track. He vows it won’t happen.

“None of it will work. He is in for a hell of a surprise. He thinks he’s going to go out there and hop, skip, and step with a right hand. He has no idea the pain that is in store for him tomorrow night,” said Eubank Jr. on Friday.

Benn, age 28, said he feels comfortable fighting at 156 pounds, plus ten.

“I’m going to go in there and use my speed, my explosiveness, and my ferocity. Or me, that’s not at 160 (pounds). I’m just looking forward to Saturday night and giving the fans the fight they want. I’m there to get a job done, get in there and get the stoppage, and take his head clean off,” declared Benn.

Prediction for Eubank Jr. vs Benn

To refresh your boxing history, Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn’s two fights get credit for fueling the popularity of UK boxing in the 1990s. In their first fight in 1990, Eubank Sr. won by ninth-round TKO to win the WBO middleweight title. In their 1993 rematch, the pair battled to a controversial split draw with one card 115-113 for Eubank Sr., one card 114-113 for Benn, and one 114-114 even.

How might their sons write their own scripts for the second generation fight?

Eubank Jr. hinted he may throw the rehydration clause to the side. Since he is doubtless being paid handsomely for the fight, it’s not as big a financial hit as it might seem. Eubank Jr. would be wise to heed the lessons learned by Ryan Garcia, who went into his fight with Gervonta Davis seriously weight drained. It certainly contributed to his knockout loss to Davis.

A loss will cost Eubank Jr. far more than a fine. His road back from a loss is far longer than Conor Benn. He should not deny himself the nutrition and hydration he needs to feel strong going into the fight on Saturday. With this approach, he is the stronger man with the higher knockout percentage.

Eubank Jr. also has far more experience being on a big stage under the kind of public pressure from British fans than the younger Benn. The pressure on both men to uphold their fathers’ legacies is at stake. All the skill in the world can’t help a man who isn’t able to execute them under the bright lights and roar of the crowd.

Benn would be wise not to get into a serious brawl with Eubank Jr. He needs to avoid walking into a hard shot, especially a Eubanks Jr. uppercut. Benn has a solid chin and has only been knocked down in a single fight in his 11th pro fight in 2017. He was knocked down twice in the first round, but went on to win the six-round fight by decision.

Eubank Jr. has only been knocked down in one fight, his loss to Smith.

Benn is talking a good game, but he has to be disciplined and unemotional enough to use his speed and footwork to box Eubank Jr. and avoid incoming fire. He cannot let the roar of the crowd influence him.

Benn’s father Nigel will accompany him on his ring walk. Knowing he is ringside adds that extra bit of pressure.

In the fervor to make the fight happen to fulfill the long-hoped-for matchup, the weight disparity isn’t being taken seriously. Assuming Eubank Jr. decides to rehydrate himself to a healthy condition, fines be damned, he will be hard to beat. His experience can help steady any nerves and stick to his game plan. With American trainer Jonathan Banks and his steady corner presence aiding Eubank Jr., he can get the job done.

PREDICTION: Decision for Eubank Jr., with a knockdown of Benn to help make the difference.

Our NY Fights writers offered their predictions:

Marquis Johns, writer: “In a fight of nepobaby supremacy, Eubank should have the advantage physically. I just see Benn outworking Eubank over the course of this. Benn UD.”

Tommy Rainone, writer: “Size and level of competition matter so I feel Eubank takes over the fight after a fast start from Benn. I expect this fight to go rounds and for Eubank to potentially score a late stoppage or a more likely lopsided decision victory. Eubank for the win.”

Matthew Pomara, writer: “Despite the weight issues at the weigh-in, Eubank Jr.’s size, experience, and proven ability at a higher level give him the decided advantage. Benn’s youth, power, and fierce determination, fueled by the long-standing rivalry and his desire to prove himself after setbacks outside the ring, make him a dangerous opponent. If Eubank Jr. is compromised by the weight cut, Benn has a real chance to cause an upset.

“But that being written, I can’t get past the intangibles of the better resume, the significant

size advantage and the physical prowess that Eubank Jr. brings. My Pick: Chris Eubank Jr. by late stoppage (TKO in rounds 8-10).”



Undercard Weights and Fighter Comments From London

Light heavyweights Anthony Yarde of Ilford, Essex (26-3, 24 KOs) and Lyndon Arthur of Manchester (24-2, 16 KOs) fight in the co-main event, the third fight between Yarde and Arthur. In 2020, Arthur won by split decision. Yarde got his revenge in 2021 with a fourth-round knockout from a right hook to the head.

Yarde weighed in at 174.25, and Arthur at 174.5 pounds. Yarde predicted a knockout win. After the faceoff, Arthur said Yarde told him he looked scared. “Do I look scared?” smiled Arthur.

“I believe I stop him. I’m in the best shape of my life.”

Former world champion Liam Smith of Liverpool (33-4-1, 20 KOs) was the last man to defeat Eubank Jr., then lost in the rematch and decided to retire in 2023. He changed his mind, saying he still feels he’s got more to give. He faces undefeated Irish fighter Aaron McKenna of Los Angeles (19-0, 10 KOs).

Smith weighed in at 160 pounds, McKenna a quarter pound less at 159.75.

Smith said every fighter is skilled at this level, including his opponent. “I still believe I’m the best middleweight in Britain … I’ll break him down. I’ll stop him,” promised Smith.

“This is what I’ve been training for all my life,” said McKenna. “I intend to make the most of it. I’m too young, too sharp, too fresh.”

Former WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith of Bournemouth (20-2, 13 KOs) takes on American Brandon Glanton of Riverside, California (20-2, 17 KOs). Billam-Smith weighed in at 199 pounds, Glanton at 199.5 pounds.

Viddal Riley of Tottenham (12-0, 7 KOs) will meet Cheavon Clarke of Gravesend, Kent (10-1, 7 KOs) in a cruiserweight division fight. Riley weighed in at 198.75 pounds, Clarke weighed in at 199.25 pounds.