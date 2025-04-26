Eubank Jr. Vs Benn: A Grudge That Transcends Two Generations

Boxing UK

Boxing

Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

The ferocious rivalry between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn is set to jump off at the
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Saturday, airing in the U.S. early in the day on DAZN PPV.

This is a boxing grudge match that transcends the concept that boxing is an athletic contest and brings it down to its elemental level of brutal combat. This is a blood feud. It’s a generational battle, a grudge that has simmered for decades, echoing the legendary battles of their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, in the 1990s.

It is the rare event that doesn’t need much build-up. Fight fans have clamored for this
showdown as Conor Benn (23-0-0, 14 KOs), the undefeated son of the “Dark Destroyer,” Nigel
Benn, carved his own impressive path through the welterweight division.

Meanwhile, Chris Eubank Jr. (34-3-0, 25 KOs), the flamboyant son of “Simply the Best” Chris Eubank Sr., established himself as a seasoned campaigner at middleweight and super middleweight, capturing interim world titles along the way.

Chris Eubank Jr hits Conor Benn with an egg during the face off at the Fatal Fury Press Conference announcing the Eubank v Benn fight in April in Manchester. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing.

The press conference, the weigh-in all resulted in turning a simmering rivalry into a boiling
point of vitriolic animosity.

Careful What You Wish For

Conor Benn during a media workout this week ahead of his fight with Chris Eubank Jr. Photo: Dave Thompson, Matchroom Boxing

After doping offenses that nearly derailed his career and this bout, Benn has continued his
ascent through the rankings over the last two years, having fought twice in the United States,
securing dominant, unanimous decision victories over Rodolfo Orozco and Peter Dobson.

This fight marks his return to UK soil and a significant jump in weight to meet Eubank Jr. at the
middleweight limit of 160 pounds.

Chris Eubank Jr works with trainer Jonathan Banks ahead of the Fatal Fury Event Saturday. Photo: Dave Thompson, Matchroom Boxing. grudge generations

Chris Eubank Jr works with trainer Jonathan Banks ahead of the Fatal Fury Event Saturday.
Eubank Jr., known for his relentless training and granite chin, suffered a surprising stoppage
loss to Liam Smith in early 2023. He avenged this defeat later that year with a dominant TKO
victory and followed it up with a stoppage of Kamil Szeremeta in October 2024.

However, questions arose at Friday’s weigh-in as Eubank Jr. initially came in slightly over the
160-pound limit, a fact that will cost him $500,000.

Adding another layer of intrigue, a strict rehydration clause limits both fighters to a maximum of 170 pounds by Saturday morning. This will certainly play to Benn’s advantage, given Eubank couldn’t make the weight to begin with.

Tale of the Tape

Chris Eubank Jr.: 35 years old, 5-foot-11, and holds a record of 34 wins (25 KOs) and three losses.

Conor Benn: 28 years old, 5-foot-9, and stands undefeated with 23 wins (14 KOs).

Eubank Jr. possesses a significant size and experience advantage, having fought at a higher level
for a longer period. Benn, known for his explosive power and relentless aggression, will be
looking to close the distance and exploit any potential weakness in Eubank Jr., particularly if the
weight cut has taken its toll.

Prediction Time for Eubank Jr. vs Benn

Despite the weight issues at the weigh-in, Eubank Jr.’s size, experience, and proven ability at a higher level give him the decided advantage. Benn’s youth, power, and fierce determination,
fueled by the long-standing rivalry and his desire to prove himself after setbacks outside the
ring, make him a dangerous opponent.

If Eubank Jr. is compromised by the weight cut, Benn has a real chance to cause an upset.

But that being written, I can’t get passed the intangibles of the better resume, the significant
size advantage, and the physical prowess that Eubank Jr. brings.

Chris Eubank Jr. is predicted to win Saturday's mega fight in London. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

My Pick: Chris Eubank Jr. by late stoppage (TKO in rounds 8-10).

