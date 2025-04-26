Eubank Jr. Vs Benn: A Grudge That Transcends Two Generations

The ferocious rivalry between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn is set to jump off at the

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Saturday, airing in the U.S. early in the day on DAZN PPV.

This is a boxing grudge match that transcends the concept that boxing is an athletic contest and brings it down to its elemental level of brutal combat. This is a blood feud. It’s a generational battle, a grudge that has simmered for decades, echoing the legendary battles of their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, in the 1990s.

It is the rare event that doesn’t need much build-up. Fight fans have clamored for this

showdown as Conor Benn (23-0-0, 14 KOs), the undefeated son of the “Dark Destroyer,” Nigel

Benn, carved his own impressive path through the welterweight division.

Meanwhile, Chris Eubank Jr. (34-3-0, 25 KOs), the flamboyant son of “Simply the Best” Chris Eubank Sr., established himself as a seasoned campaigner at middleweight and super middleweight, capturing interim world titles along the way.

The press conference, the weigh-in all resulted in turning a simmering rivalry into a boiling

point of vitriolic animosity.

Careful What You Wish For

After doping offenses that nearly derailed his career and this bout, Benn has continued his

ascent through the rankings over the last two years, having fought twice in the United States,

securing dominant, unanimous decision victories over Rodolfo Orozco and Peter Dobson.

This fight marks his return to UK soil and a significant jump in weight to meet Eubank Jr. at the

middleweight limit of 160 pounds.

Eubank Jr., known for his relentless training and granite chin, suffered a surprising stoppage

loss to Liam Smith in early 2023. He avenged this defeat later that year with a dominant TKO

victory and followed it up with a stoppage of Kamil Szeremeta in October 2024.

However, questions arose at Friday’s weigh-in as Eubank Jr. initially came in slightly over the

160-pound limit, a fact that will cost him $500,000.

Adding another layer of intrigue, a strict rehydration clause limits both fighters to a maximum of 170 pounds by Saturday morning. This will certainly play to Benn’s advantage, given Eubank couldn’t make the weight to begin with.

Tale of the Tape

Chris Eubank Jr.: 35 years old, 5-foot-11, and holds a record of 34 wins (25 KOs) and three losses.

Conor Benn: 28 years old, 5-foot-9, and stands undefeated with 23 wins (14 KOs).

Eubank Jr. possesses a significant size and experience advantage, having fought at a higher level

for a longer period. Benn, known for his explosive power and relentless aggression, will be

looking to close the distance and exploit any potential weakness in Eubank Jr., particularly if the

weight cut has taken its toll.

Prediction Time for Eubank Jr. vs Benn

Despite the weight issues at the weigh-in, Eubank Jr.’s size, experience, and proven ability at a higher level give him the decided advantage. Benn’s youth, power, and fierce determination,

fueled by the long-standing rivalry and his desire to prove himself after setbacks outside the

ring, make him a dangerous opponent.

If Eubank Jr. is compromised by the weight cut, Benn has a real chance to cause an upset.

But that being written, I can’t get passed the intangibles of the better resume, the significant

size advantage, and the physical prowess that Eubank Jr. brings.

My Pick: Chris Eubank Jr. by late stoppage (TKO in rounds 8-10).