Cruiserweights First Up: Viddal Riley and Chris Billam-Smith Win

In early action at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn undercard, two cruiserweight bouts entertained the crowd with 24 rounds of action.

Viddal Riley Hands Cheavon Clarke Second Defeat

Viddal Riley of Tottenham (13-0, 7 KOs) graduated from rapper/influencer/boxer to boxer, winning the British Commonwealth cruiserweight title with a solid unanimous decision over Cheavon Clarke of Gravesend, Kent (10-2, 7 KOs). Scores were 117-111, 116-112, and 115-113.

From the opening bell, Riley was fast on his feet and the busier, more accurate puncher. Clarke never seemed to get into gear. He showed excellent conditioning and never let up on Clarke. Near the end of rounds 11 and 12, Riley rocked Clarke but couldn’t drop or stop him. It didn’t matter, as the outcome wasn’t in doubt.

Riley needs to be taken more seriously. He’s come a long way from making his official pro debut under the Mayweather Promotions banner at the famed Big Punch Arena in Tijuana, Mexico. He can make a solid run in the cruiserweight division with plenty of potential opponents.

Clarke must now regroup. He’s taken a step back with his second straight loss. He didn’t embarrass himself, but the fight slipped away round after round. He couldn’t keep up with Riley, and he couldn’t land enough to hurt him. He needs to decide how badly he wants to fight his way back.

Trainer Vergil Hunter’s directions seemed too detailed and complex for Clarke as the fight wore on. He likely tuned them out as he became more fatigued.

Could Riley become the best of the influencer boxers down the line? He’s got the chance. He stopped training his pal KSI at the end of 2023 to focus on his boxing career. He’s making the right moves. His influencer pals cheered Riley on from ringside.

Chris Billam-Smith Bites Down, Fights Back To Win

Former WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith of Bournemouth (21-2, 13 KOs) fell behind early in his comeback fight against American Brandon Glanton of Riverside, California (20-3, 17 KOs). But Billam-Smith bit down on the mouthpiece and rallied to win rounds in the second half of the fight to prevail over Glanton by unanimous decision. The scores were 116-113, 116-112, and 116-112.

After a build-up of serious trash talk between Glanton and Billam-Smith, the two men apologized to each other after the final bell. It’s just business in boxing.

A pressure fighter to the core, Glanton never took a step back from the opening bell, focusing early on body shots and forcing Billam-Smith into a close-quarters battle. It didn’t serve Billam-Smith well early. It seemed Glanton might wear him down to win. By fighting Billam-Smith in close and working to the body, Glanton could smother the incoming punches. He added an excellent right hook and uppercuts, snapping Billam-Smith’s head back.

Trainer Shane McGuigan urged Billam-Smith to start fighting his own fight, bringing it back to the center of the ring and not letting Glanton control the action. Billam-Smith did exactly that, finding a second wind just as Glanton began to tire. He turned the fight’s momentum around by round six and fought to the finish. It made for an entertaining opening bout.

Billam-Smith has said he’d like to take on IBF and Ring Magazine champion Jai Opetaia of Australia, who fights on May 13 against Claudio Squeo in a stay-busy fight.

Despite Glanton’s loss, he raised his visibility and performed well on a big stage. Glanton began boxing at age 21 after graduating from Albany State University in Georgia, where he earned a degree in health care administration.

Glanton was working at a K-Mart when his co-worker Corey Wilson, a professional MMA fighter, took Glanton to the gym. Glanton has worked his way up from club fights and fought in the Team Combat League as a heavyweight during the 2024 season.

With the cruiserweight division full of potential matchups, Glanton will be welcomed back. How about putting Viddal Riley against Brandon Glanton on a future undercard?