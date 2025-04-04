Do or Die For Tim Tszyu Against Joey Spencer Saturday

Former world champion Tim Tszyu finds himself in an unfamiliar place on Saturday. Fighting in front of his hometown fans in Australia, Tszyu is in a must-win bout against American contender Joey Spencer to remain competitive in the talent-loaded super welterweight division.

Tsyzu and Spencer square off Saturday on a PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video card from the Newcastle Entertainment Center in Newcastle, Australia. The updated start time is 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Both fighters made weight on the scale, with challenger Spencer at 153.75 pounds accompanied by his father/trainer, Jason, and brother. Tszyu weighed 154 pounds, flanked by his grandfather Boris and brother Nikita. His famous father, Kostya Tszyu, was asked not to appear.

Why? Apparently, the elder Tszyu was such a sensation and distraction during the fight week with Bakhram Murtazaliev, which ended in a loss. Team Tszyu played it safe this week just in case.

How did we get here?

Tszyu of Australia (24-2, 17 KOs) was scheduled to fight former welterweight champion Keith Thurman one year ago, and was a significant favorite. Thurman pulled out with an injury.

It was a surprise when Tszyu agreed to put up his title in a unification fight against Sebastian Fundora on short notice. Tszyu was handling “The Towering Inferno” well until he suffered a wicked cut from Fundora’s elbow to the top of the head. He lost a split decision in a bloody battle.

No one thought less of Tszyu for carrying on, considering the circumstances.

The real shocker was in his return fight in November. Tszyu suffered a stunning loss to Bakhram Murtazaliev of Russia, who fights out of Indio, California (23-0, 17 KOs). Four swift, hard knockdowns forced Tszyu’s corner to throw in the towel in the third round of their world title fight in Orlando, Florida.

All Tszyu could say at the time was that “things didn’t go according to plan.”

Tim Tszyu’s Future In His Hands

With a win over Spencer, Tszyu can put the Thurman fight back in play after Thurman’s third-round knockout win several weeks ago over Australian prospect Brock Jarvis. Tszyu worked as part of the broadcast team for the fight.

“I’ve got an opponent in front of me and I’m 100% ready and focused on what I have to do,” said Tszyu this week. “Some things happen in boxing, and we just have to learn from the mistakes and come back stronger.

“I want to be on the biggest stages. I want to do it for Australia. I have a lot of people behind me, and it’s a big responsibility. It’s gonna be massive to be back in Newcastle. Hopefully, I can contain myself and stay nice and relaxed.”

Tszyu knows the chatter going on about him. He says he’s not listening, watching, or reading it.

“I just get a couple of phone calls from managers, from promoters that let me be aware of the scenario,” said Tszyu.

What got him fired up was a squabble by Spencer’s team over the proposed judges. Despite apparently agreeing to it when the contract was signed, the Spencer team objected to three Australian judges being assigned to the fight. An agreement was reached to use one Australian judge and two international judges.

Tszyu went after Spencer over the situation at the final pre-fight news conference. Already irritated because Spencer showed up late, Tszyu said the situation “pissed me off.”

“Pissed me off for the fact that whenever we travel — all of us Aussies — we don’t get that luxury. We just get what we get. For them to come with this mentality, it’s diva-like in my eyes,” said Tszyu.

Spencer’s father and coach, Jason Spencer, said his son appreciated promoters No Limit and the NSW Combat Authority making good on the promise they reportedly made 10 weeks ago, accusing Tszyu of not wanting a fair fight.

“If Tim is the fighter we want to believe he is, he shouldn’t need an all-Australian judging panel,” said Spencer Sr.

“I don’t know what Spencer is thinking. We come from different generations and have different mindsets,” said Tszyu.

Spencer Set For Another Upset

Spencer is clear about the assignment, and he knows what is at stake for Tszyu. He says he’s ready and no matter what is said, the two will get in the ring and find out.

“No matter how he comes out, we’re going to be ready to fight fire with fire. Tim is gonna come out hard,” said Spencer.

“We both know that we have to get this win. You only get so many opportunities in boxing, so when you’re in a position like Tim’s in, you know you have to win to get back on track. And if you’re in my position, I want to get to that next level, so I have to win this fight to do that.”

Spencer says he believes it’s his time, and he’s enjoying the opportunity and the experience.

“I feel like my journey has brought me to this point. Like I said, my opponent — he’s a great opponent, he’s done great things, I think he’s extremely dangerous. But at the end of the day, it’s not about him. It’s about me. And I feel like I’ve got what it takes to be at this level and to win this fight.

“I’m not arrogant enough to say that I’m just going to be able to choose what I do in this fight and he’s not going to respond, right? We’re both going to have to respond to each other. I believe this is going to be a competitive fight, and so that means there’s going to be ebbs and flows, adjustments to be made,” explained Spencer.

Spencer is trained by his father, but for this fight, they reached out to an old friend, Hall of Fame trainer Vergil Hunter. Spencer worked with Hunter at his California gym a decade ago when Andre Ward was active, and he put in time there before heading to Australia.

Prediction: Tim Tszyu by Knockout

Everyone around Tim Tsyzu including the former champ know they can’t make a mistake this time. A third loss puts Tsyzu firmly behind the top tier of competitors in the super welterweight division with no title fight opportunities in sight. He will likely lose the Thurman fight which is teed up as long as he wins. It’s a more intriguing fight than it seemed a year ago with Thurman’s knockout win.

Spencer was selected with great care by No Limit Boxing and Premiere Boxing Champions. Upsets are never off the table in boxing, but Spencer has limited power and a far inferior resume. He’s on the home fighter’s turf, and it would be a Hindenberg disaster for Tszyu to lose. It will not happen.

Tszyu said he will meet Spencer in the middle of the ring, “do what I always do and meet him there.”

“I’m not surprised that he wants to go toe-to-toe,” said Spencer. “When you get this close to fight night, you really just want to go in there and tear somebody up.”

Spencer said he doesn’t know whether Tszyu is underestimating him or trying to keep him guessing, but he’s not focused on it. “We’re going to fight, and we’ll see what happens.”

“A lot of greats fall, and it’s not about how you fall … It’s about how you get back up. This is my redemption. This is how I get back up, and you’re part of the story,” said Tszyu to Spencer.

Tszyu has an example close to him: his father, Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu. Tszyu was the undefeated IBF World Junior Lightweight champion when he stumbled against New York’s Leonardo Mas, with a disqualification for a late hit being changed to a no contest in 1997, then suffered the first loss of his pro career to Vince Phillips of Pensacola by tenth-round TKO.

Tszyu began the long climb back, winning the WBC World Super Lightweight title by tenth-round TKO over Miguel Angel Gonzalez of Mexico in 1999. Kostya Tszyu said it was his best career performance years later. He went on to stop Julio Cesar Chavez and Zab Judah, adding the IBF belt before he retired following a loss in his final fight to Ricky Hatton.

Prediction: Sixth-round knockout win for Tim Tszyu, who will start cautiously, pepper Spencer with jabs and body shots to soften him up, then go for the finish.

Undercard Fights Feature Aussie Talents

In the co-main event, a heavyweight rematch will feature undefeated Brandon Grach of Australia (3-0, 2 KOs) against Liam Talivaa of New Zealand (6-1, 2 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round fight. Grach knocked out Talivaa in the second round for his only loss and the Kiwi will be looking for revenge.

Middleweight contender Endry Saavedra of Venezuela (16-1-1, 13 KOs) steps in to face Denmark’s Mikkel Nielsen (13-2, 5 KOs) in a 10-round bout; and super welterweight Koen Mazoudier of Australia (12-4-1, 5 KOs) takes on Australian super welterweight champion Dan Hill (7-1, 3 KOs) in a domestic ten-round fight to open the card.