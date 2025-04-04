Preview: Torrez vs Vianello Throw Down in Las Vegas Saturday

Heavyweight prospects with Olympic pedigrees hope to pass their biggest test on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Richard Torrez Jr. of Tulare, California (12-0, 11 KOs) and Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello of Italy (13-2-1, 11 KOs) are set for a high-stakes ten-round main event at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

The card, including all undercard fights, airs live on ESPN+ starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

Torrez earned a U.S. Olympic silver medal in Tokyo, and save for a single DQ, he’s knocked out all his opponents before the final bell. He takes a big step up in class against Italian Olympian Vianello, whose only loss came to Efe Ajagba in a narrow split decision.

Torrez Jr. weighed in at 229.2 pounds, and Vianello at 242.3 pounds.

After the weigh-in, Torrez Jr. said, “I want to show I’m meant to be here, and my perfect opportunity is tomorrow night. I’m well prepared, I’m well trained, we’re gonna have some fireworks. You know I’m coming for a fight.”

Vianello declared after stepping off the scale, “There is only one way, my way!”

Torrez Jr. Dancing His Way To A Title Shot?

Torrez Jr., who was valedictorian of his high school and is attending college classes, can solve a Rubik’s Cube in seconds, and pursues dance and tennis to improve his footwork, is a true Renaissance man. At this week’s final pre-fight news conference, Torrez Jr. said it’s been surreal to see his face on posters and projected on the side of a Las Vegas hotel.

“I’m just excited to show everyone at home and the people following us who I am as a fighter,” said Torrez Jr. “I feel like sometimes people think that I only know how to come forward. So, I’m really excited to show some different facets to my game.”

At 6-foot-2, Torrez Jr. is among the smaller heavyweights in an era of giants. Vianello is 6-foot-6, but it’s nothing Torrez Jr. hasn’t seen before. “I’m really excited to show my boxing abilities and to show that I’m supposed to be here.

“The most exciting part of this is that he is a worthy opponent. He has a name. We’re both working towards something. We’re not just trying to stay in the game. We’re trying to prove something in order to obtain something great. So, it’s amazing to me that we’re able to be in the ring together to fight for that greatness.”

“A win would solidify that I’m supposed to be here and that the trajectory that Top Rank has me on is the right one. It solidifies that I’ve been working hard and that the work has not been in vain.”

Vianello Says He’s Just Getting Started

At age 30, Vianello says he’s coming into his own. “The fight with Arslanbek Makhmudov was just a warm-up for me. It was an easy fight. Now, my pro career is getting started.

“Richard is a very strong guy. He’s young like me. Actually, he’s younger. We are two young guys. He’s a southpaw. He has an Olympic medal, so big respect to him,” said Vianello, who lost his only Olympic fight at the Rio 2016 Games in the opening round to hot Cuban prospect Lenier Pero.

Vianello is now based in Las Vegas but did some training in Europe. “I sparred with two Olympians in Italy. I sparred with two professional boxers in England. I sparred with another guy in Las Vegas. This was my hardest training camp ever.”

Prediction: Torrez Jr. By Late Stoppage

Top Rank often pits its talents against each other in a survival of the fittest, throwing its considerable weight behind the winner moving forward. We see Torrez Jr. getting the win. At age 25, with a considerable fan base and an exceptional work ethic, the only question mark with the Californian is his size. Thirty years ago, he would have been highly competitive.

But Torrez Jr. has done well handling the super heavyweights of the 2020s, and he should handle Vianello with his speed and footwork. He had to work hard to stop durable journeyman Curtis Harper, and we predict he’ll do the same with Vianello, getting a late-round TKO.

Delgado vs Rodriguez In Junior Welterweight Co-Feature

Undefeated Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado (22-0, 16 KOs) takes on Elvis Rodriguez of the Dominican Republic (17-1-1, 13 KOs) in a WBC/IBF world title eliminator.

Delgado weighed in at 139.9 pounds, and Rodriguez weighed in at 139.6 pounds.

Delgado has been quietly and steadily rolling up an impressive record. The matchup with Rodriguez is the step-up fight he’s been looking for. Trained by BWAA Trainer of the Year Robert Garcia, he’s getting good sparring, including with Giovani Santillan, to prepare for the southpaw Rodriguez.

“I’m ready. I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this to fight a great fighter like Elvis. I know this fight will give me an opportunity for a world title shot.

“Winning a fight of this magnitude would be great for me. It makes me so happy to be so close to a world title opportunity. I have been working and training hard for many years. So it will be nice for me, my family, and those that support me.”

Rodriguez, trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach, has been the “next big thing” on the verge of a breakthrough for several years, but suffered a disappointing majority decision to Kenneth Sims Jr. in 2021. He is still trying to gain back his early momentum and hopes that moment comes on Saturday.

“It’s a great opportunity. And we are more than ready to take advantage of it,” said Rodriguez. It’s taken us a lot of hard work to get here. And on Saturday night, we will do the work necessary to walk away with the victory.”

“A win would be the most significant of my career and will put me one step away from a world title opportunity. It will put me one step away from achieving my dream of becoming a world champion.”

Abdullah Mason Looking For Big Start to 2025

Don’t miss 20-year-old lightweight sensation Abdullah Mason of (17-0, 15 KOs), who fights on his 21st birthday Saturday against Mexican southpaw Carlos “Chinito” Ornelas of Mexico (28-4, 15 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Mason had to step on the scale twice to hit the weight limit of 135 pounds, which Ornelas made weight easily.

Mason is a consensus Prospect of the Year pick, and despite his youth, observers are eager to see Mason against more formidable opposition to test his seemingly unlimited potential. Mason was scheduled to face Giovani Cabrera, who went the distance with Issac Cruz. But Cabrera withdrew due to injury.

“It would have put us higher in the rankings,” said Mason. “But we were still preparing when we heard he had fallen out of the fight. We have this new opponent, and we are ready for him, too. He’s a southpaw as well. And we’re in shape.”

Mason said Ornelas knows how to move his head and feet and can punch. “We’ll be prepared for what he has coming. The way I get the job done is to display my skills and keep doing what I’ve been doing to my other opponents.”