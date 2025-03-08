Fight Recap: Valdez Wilson Undercard Results

The Valdez Wilson undercard kept the fans at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona (mostly) entertained before the main events Friday night.

Muratalla Goes Ten Against Ndongeni

Raymond Muratalla of Fontana, California (20-0, 16 KOs) received a tough challenge from Xdisani Ndongeni of South Africa (31-5, 18 KOs), but still managed to remain undefeated with a unanimous decision victory in junior welterweight action. The scorecards read 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93 in favor of Muratalla.

Muratalla had considerable success when he threw punches in combinations, but he opted instead to throw shots one at a time for the most part. Nevertheless, his precision punching was more than enough to earn the decision and perhaps a title shot in the not-so-near future.

Delgado Drops, Defeats Sanchez

In his previous fight in Glendale, Lindolfo Delgado of Mexico (20-0, 15 KOs) put the entire capacity crowd to sleep with one of the most putrid performances in recent boxing memory. This time out, he opted to turn the lights out on his junior welterweight opponent, Carlos Sanchez of Tijuana, Mexico (25-3, 19 KOs).

Knocking Sanchez down twice, Delgado stopped Sanchez at 48 seconds of round seven. A one-two combo didn’t land flush on Sanchez, but it caused him to briefly stumble. Delgado followed with a right hand, which dropped Sanchez. Sanchez rose but was rendered unable to continue.

Sanchez scored a knockdown against Delgado in round five. The right hand looked like it landed near the back of Delgado’s head. There was no doubting the knockdown which finished the fight.

Quick Work By Torrez Jr. Stops Haynesworth In One

Heavyweight prospect Richard Torrez, Jr. of Tulare, California (9-0, 9 KOs) proved he doesn’t get paid by the hour, dispatching Don Haynesworth of Greensboro, North Carolina (18-9-1, 16 KOs) with a first-round TKO victory.

Torrez Jr., the Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist, was on the attack from the opening bell. Haynesworth didn’t have a single answer, getting pummeled with head and body shots with little resistance. Torrez Jr. trapped Haynesworth against the ropes. An unanswered eight-punch combo forced referee Raul Caiz Jr. to call a halt to the action at 2:19 of the first round.

“I’m always ready to go the distance, but if the opportunity comes, I’m going to take a guy out,” Torrez Jr. said. “I had a 12-week training camp, and I knew I could go the distance.

“He’s a good fighter, but we saw in film he likes to keep his guard up, so we worked on landing body shots. When I landed a few body shots and I saw I could move him where I wanted to, that’s when the stoppage came.”

Emiliano Vargas Continues Lightweight Rise

Highly touted prospect Emiliano Vargas of Las Vegas (9-0, 7 KOs) continued his ascent in the lightweight ranks with a six-round unanimous decision victory over a game but also very outgunned Nelson Hampton of McAllen, Texas (10-9, 6 KOs). All three scorecards read 60-54 in favor of Vargas.

Vargas did everything right except get the stoppage against a tough Nelson. Nelson withstood Vargas’s barrage the entire fight. While Vargas hurt Nelson several times and backed into the ropes repeatedly, Nelson kept Vargas at bay – at least enough to not lose by stoppage.

“He was a tough, tough fighter,” Vargas said. “He has a lot more experience than me, and he showed it in the ring. But, I’m proud of what I did tonight.”

“He was disciplined,” said trainer/father and former world champion Fernando Vargas. “We wanted him to keep his composure and if a shot came, to take it. He did a great job tonight, and it was the winning formula.”

Vargas and his team plan to move him up to the 140-pound junior welterweight division, perhaps as early as his next fight.

Early Undercard Results from Phoenix

Middleweight Sergio Rodriguez of Phoenix, Arizona (11-0-1, 8 KOs) fired up the hometown crowd with his unanimous decision victory over Sanny Duversonne (12-7-2, 9 KOs) of Sarasota, Florida, but that’s about all the information worth reporting. The scorecards read 60-54, 59-55, 59-55 in favor of Rodriguez.

Alan Garcia of Ulysses, Kansas (12-0, 10 KOs), overwhelmed Gonzalo Fuenzalida of Santiago, Chile (12-4, 3 KOs), with a second-round TKO in a lightweight contest.

Garcia’s right hand landed the entire fight with ease. When he switched to a southpaw stance, he battered Fuenzalida with a left-hand power shot. Switching back to an orthodox stance, Garcia battered Fuenzalida with combination punching against the ropes, scoring a knockdown. Referee Chris Flores stopped the fight despite Fuenzalida beating the count at 1:58 in round two.

In another junior welterweight fight, Art Barrera, Jr. of Linwood, California (4-0, 4 KOs) offered up a knockout of the year contender with a brutal victory by a left hook over Keven Soto of Dallas, Texas (5-2-3, 3 KOs). Time of the knockout was 2:17 in round two. Barrera Jr. dodged a Soto left hook and landed a left hook of his own flush on Soto’s jaw. Soto’s head hit the canvas hard as he was dropped. Referee Raul Caiz Jr. stopped the action immediately.

In the opening fight, Ricardo Ruvalcaba of Ventura, California (12-0-1, 10 KOs) defeated Avner Hernandez Molina of Mexico City (4-4, 0 KOs) with a fifth-round stoppage in junior welterweight action at 1:44 of the round.