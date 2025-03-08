Viva Valdez! Oscar Valdez Wins TKO7 Over Liam Wilson

Oscar Valdez wanted to prove to himself he’s still got it. And he did, in front of a boisterous home crowd and at the expense of Liam Wilson.

In a dramatic comeback after seemingly heading for a devastating loss, Valdez of Nogales, Mexico (32-2, 23 KOs) won with a seventh-round TKO of Wilson of Caboolture, Australia (13-3, 7 KOs) in the main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Valdez wins the WBO interim super featherweight title.

As referee Mark Nelson waved off the fight, Valdez burst into tears and embraced his father and trainer, Eddy Reynoso. The tears they shed after a devastating loss to Emanual Navarrete on August 12 were now tears of joy.

“This victory means a lot,” said Valdez, age 33. “I proved a lot of people wrong again. People said, ‘You’re thirty-something. You’re done. You got your jaw broken. You got your rib broken.’ But I refused to believe that.”

Valdez Lures Wilson Into Battle

Wilson, who had won two fights after his own loss to Navarrete in February 2023, gave Valdez a tough test. Valdez, who was holding his ribs after the fight and sported a nasty cut above the left eye, admitted Wilson “got him” several times. After Wilson won the first two rounds using boxing skills, Valdez succeeded in drawing Wilson into a dogfight.

“I tried to box the first few rounds, but my heart got the better of me,” admitted Wilson. “I’ve got to learn from it. Hats off to the true champion, I’m very proud to share the ring with him.”

In the seventh round, Valdez surged and summoned all his effort, with the fans roaring and urging him on. Valdez hurt Wilson with a right hand, but Wilson hung tough. Valdez continued to hammer Wilson with punches. Finally, the game Wilson had nothing left, and referee Mark Nelson stepped in at 2:48 of the round.

Valdez Thanks His Fans, Encourages Wilson

Valdez was the first to console Wilson on the loss. “I told him not to give up,” said Valdez. “I lost as well. It doesn’t mean you’re done in the sport. I’m a good example. He almost got me. He almost got Vaquero (Navarrete). He almost became a world champion. I have nothing but respect for Liam Wilson and his team.”

“I’m very happy for Oscar,” Top Rank promoter Bob Arum said. “He’s a great champion and a great person. I’m looking forward to seeing what he does in the next few years.”

Valdez landed 48 punches, including 42 power punches, in the seventh round to nine for Wilson. Both numbers are career-highs for Valdez.

Overall, Valdez had a 169-102 advantage in total connects, with a 126-87 advantage in power shots. Valdez outlanded Wilson in six of the seven rounds. At the time of the stoppage, he was also ahead on all three scorecards. Valdez saluted his devoted fans, thanking them in Spanish for helping him win the fight.

Oscar Valdez: ‘Let’s Bring Old School Boxing Back!’

WBC featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster and IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez have expressed interest in facing Valdez in a unification fight. Valdez says he’s for it. “They’re warriors. We’re warriors. The best want to fight the best. Ducking, avoiding, that’s in the past. Let’s bring old-school boxing back!”

“I’m obligated to come back. I want to be that example. In boxing, you might lose inside and outside the ring. In life, you can’t always win. But it’s an obligation to stand back up and continue on your path and your dream,” said Valdez.

READ MORE: Valdez Wilson Undercard Results

Seniesa Estrada Becomes Unified Minimumweight Champion



Seniesa Estrada of East Los Angeles (26-0, 9 KOs) became the undisputed minimumweight champion in an all-action fight, earning a unanimous decision over Yokasta Valle of San Jose, Costa Rica (30-3, 9 KOs) in the co-main event. Estrada won the fight 97-93 on all three judges’ scorecards.

“I feel better, I’m happy,” said Estrada. “It’s something I’ve been wanting for a long time, becoming undisputed. It finally happened, and I accomplished my dreams. I’m beyond overwhelmed and happy.”

However, Estrada did not win the decision in the fans’ opinion. They lustily booed her every time ESPN ringside reporter Mark Kriegel attempted to ask her a question during the post-fight interview, to the point that her answers were inaudible to the crowd.

It was a close fight. According to CompuBox, Estrada outlanded Valle in seven of the ten rounds but never by more than five punches. She landed 102 of 412 punches thrown (24.8 percent) with 86 power punches to 16 jabs.

Valle landed 99 of 435 punches (22.8 percent), just three less than Estrada, and nearly an identical amount of power punches (85) and jabs (14).

In the ninth round, with Estrada heading for the finish line and feeling confident, she began to taunt Valle, mimicking a matador. It fueled Valle, who caught a second wind. She won the ninth round and dominated the tenth round, landing 18 punches to just seven for Estrada. But it was too late and not enough to earn the decision.

“The difference in this fight, I knew she would come in and be aggressive like she always is. That’s her style, and I knew I would take everything away from her that she does best,” said Valle.

Valle Blames Estrada For Dirty Deeds

Valle was cut above the right eye by an accidental headbutt in the first round. Valle and trainer Gloria Alvarado were convinced it was intentional by Estrada.

“I did feel (the headbutt that opened the cut) was intentional,” said Valle. “I felt that she did that coming towards me in the first round, and I had to struggle through that for the last nine rounds.”

Estrada denied that claim.”Of course not,” said Estrada. “I was moving to my left, and we accidentally clashed. It happened in her last fight, too. What does that tell you? What did she do the rest of the fight? Nothing.”

It was Estrada’s fight in eight months after suffering a hand injury in her last fight. “I felt ring rust the first few rounds, but the hand felt fine,” she said. “I was told it will never be 100 percent again, but I get therapy on it a few times a week, and it feels good.”