Serhii Bohachuk Wins 1st Title Fight for PBC on Prime

Calling it the biggest victory of his career to date, Serhii Bohachuk of Vinitza, Ukraine (24-1, 23 KOs) got the better of late replacement Brian Mendoza of Las Vegas (22-4, 16 KOs). With a devoted section of Ukrainian fans cheering him on, Bohuchuk goes the distance for the first time, winning by decision. Scores reflected a lopsided fight, 118-110, 117-111 and 117-111. Bohachuk wins the WBC interim super welterweight title.

“This victory is for Ukraine,” said Bohachuk. “I dedicate this to all the Ukrainian people. Ukrainian people, hold on, we will definitely win.”

Bohachuk and Mendoza both know only one way to fight: full aggression, always moving forward. Bohachuk kept finding Mendoza and inflicting damage, controlling the early rounds. The results quickly showed up on Mendoza’s battered face.

But Mendoza never quits, and with a surprise knockout win on his record, he never stops looking for the one punch that can turn things around.

After the tenth round, no one would have criticized Mendoza’s corner or the ringside physician for stopping the fight. But Mendoza pressed on, and he unloaded everything in his arsenal. He rocked Bohachuk with an uppercut and kept on coming. Bohachuk settled down and made it through the round.

Bohachuk had the win in his pocket, and he should have exercised caution and boxed at distance to the final bell. Instead, he stood in the pocket right in front of Mendoza, giving him one last chance to find the knockout punch. That punch never materialized for him.

“It’s the pride in me. I’ll never stop fighting,” said Mendoza after the fight. “I was trying to find a shot, I was trying to survive. It is what it is. I just wasn’t able to find it. It happens.”

“I felt great. This may be the best fight in my career,” said Bohachuk, who learned he would face Mendoza just 11 days ago when his original opponent, Sebastian Fundora, was moved to the main event.

Serhii Bohachuk: Give Me The Tszyu-Fundora Winner

Bohachuk said, nevertheless, he was ready for the fight with Mendoza. “I’m happy, I’m now world champion. Bohachuk complimented Mendoza as a strong fighter with a good chin and admitted he felt the hard uppercut Mendoza landed in the 11th round. “A little bit,” he smiled.

Bohachuk now becomes the mandatory challenger for the winner of the main event, “Next, maybe Fundora? Let’s go guys!” said Bohachuk.

Historical note: it is the first title fight to take place under the new PBC on Prime platform.

Curmel Moton Makes Super Impression

Floyd Mayweather protégé Curmel Moton of Las Vegas (3-0, 2 KOs) put in eight solid rounds against Anthony Cuba of Los Angeles (7-2-2, 3 KOs) in the opening bout. Moton gets the decision with three shutout cards, 80-72.

The talented super featherweight is just 17 years old, facing an undefeated fighter in his tenth bout while already stepping up to eight rounds in his third fight. Moton was the more skilled, and by far busier. Cuba has promise and he should be back soon with lessons learned from facing a fighter with tremendous promise.

In additional undercard action –

Mirco Cuello of Santa Fe, Argentina (14-0, 11 KOs) remained undefeated with an eight-round decision over Sulaiman Segawa of Kampala, Uganda (16-4-1, 6 KOs) in the featherweight division.

Kaipo Gallegos of Las Vegas (4-0-1, 3 KOs) wins a unanimous decision over Eric Howard of St. Louis (6-2, 1 KO) in early super featherweight action.

Super lightweight Adrian Nieves of San Antonio (1-0) won a four-round decision in his pro debut against Steve Walker of Long Beach (0-2).