Gilberto Ramirez Wins Cruiserweight Crown

Gilberto Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico won the WBA Cruiserweight Super World title in a Saturday night clash versus Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian (27-1, 19 KOs) of Yerevan, Armenia.

Zurdo Ramirez is the first Mexican to become a cruiserweight world titlist.

The judges scored the battle 118-110, handing Goulamirian his first-ever career defeat.

“Dreams come true. Los sueños se hacen realidad,” said Gilberto Ramirez. “Thank you to everyone who supported me and believed in me and also those who didn’t give me a chance. Thank you because it gave me great motivation, this is not just my new belt, this is the result of all the hard work of my team.

Gilberto Ramirez Gives Thanks

“I worked hard every day and I feel so proud of myself, I feel so happy for my family. This is for my dad too! I’m a big boy, I’m strong, and that’s what gave me the confidence. He told me he would break me mentally and physically and I knew that he couldn’t.”

“His punches didn’t really hurt me,” said Arsen Goulamirian. “I give him his props; he is the new champion now. He was slick in there with the movement, and that’s what helped him win.

“It was a longtime since I had been in the ring, and I definitely had to shake off some rust, but I want to come back very soon.”

VIP guests at the match: Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy Partner Bernard Hopkins, Comedian Cedric the Entertainer, Actor Anthony Anderson, and British Broadcaster Kate Abdo.

The action unfolded at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood and unspooled on DAZN.