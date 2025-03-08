Boxing Worldwide

Gilberto Ramirez Wins Cruiserweight Crown

Boxing Worldwide

Sajid Abid On the Realities Within a Tough Sport

Betting Boxing Worldwide

McGrail vs Leach Prediction: McGrail Can't Fail

MMA News UFC USA

UFC Fight Night Prize Money: These Payouts Are Impressive

Boxing Worldwide

Is Dainier Pero A Future Heavyweight Great?

Boxing News

Making Music: Jaime Munguía Media Workout Notes

Boxing Worldwide

Danny Garcia Is Not A Boxer, He's Now a Boxer/Promoter

Boxing Worldwide

Four NY Fights Writers Win Boxing Writers Awards From BWAA

Betting Boxing Worldwide

BKFC Knuckle Mania 4: Predictions, Prize Money, Fight Card

Boxing Worldwide

Why Is Ryan Garcia Beefing With Baumgardner?

Boxing

Gilberto Ramirez Wins Cruiserweight Crown

Published

on

Gilberto Ramirez Wins Cruiserweight Crown

Gilberto Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico won the WBA Cruiserweight Super World title in a Saturday night clash versus Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian (27-1, 19 KOs) of Yerevan, Armenia.

Zurdo Ramirez is the first Mexican to become a cruiserweight world titlist.

The judges scored the battle 118-110, handing Goulamirian his first-ever career defeat.

Gilberto Ramirez wins WBA title

“Dreams come true. Los sueños se hacen realidad,” said Gilberto Ramirez. “Thank you to everyone who supported me and believed in me and also those who didn’t give me a chance. Thank you because it gave me great motivation, this is not just my new belt, this is the result of all the hard work of my team.

Gilberto Ramirez Gives Thanks

“I worked hard every day and I feel so proud of myself, I feel so happy for my family. This is for my dad too! I’m a big boy, I’m strong, and that’s what gave me the confidence. He told me he would break me mentally and physically and I knew that he couldn’t.”

“His punches didn’t really hurt me,” said Arsen Goulamirian. “I give him his props; he is the new champion now. He was slick in there with the movement, and that’s what helped him win.

“It was a longtime since I had been in the ring, and I definitely had to shake off some rust, but I want to come back very soon.”

VIP guests at the match: Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy Partner Bernard Hopkins, Comedian Cedric the Entertainer, Actor Anthony Anderson, and British Broadcaster Kate Abdo.

The action unfolded at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood and unspooled on DAZN.

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading