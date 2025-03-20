Preview: Is George Kambosos Jr. A One Hit Wonder?

Everyone loves a one-hit wonder. Return Of The Mack? Come On Eileen? George Kambosos Jr.?

Former unified lightweight champion Kambosos Jr. of Sydney, Australia (21-3, 10 KOs) faces late replacement opponent Jake ‘The Machine’ Wyllie of Brisbane, Australia (16-1, 15 KOs) in a Matchroom Boxing main event Saturday in Sydney. It is the first fight for Kambosos Jr. in front of his hometown fans in eight years.

American viewers can see the card live on DAZN on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

Kambosos Jr. has lost three of his last four fights since his stunning upset win over Teofimo Lopez Jr. by a split decision in November 2021. Since then, Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko have beaten him twice, with a solid win over Maxi Hughes in between.

Kambosos Jr. has been accused of riding the single victory over Lopez Jr. to keep himself in big fights. But the clock is running out on the 31-year-old, who can’t count on his one big hit to carry him much longer.

Enter Wyllie, the 24-year-old prospect with a decent record on paper but a thin resume, who replaces the injured Daud Yordan.

Kambosos Jr. applauded Wyllie for stepping into the fight at under a week’s notice but remains confident there will be no fairy tale ending for him.

“Victory is the only thing on my mind, no matter what, and it sets up my 140-pound World Title shot next. This ain’t a Rocky movie. So don’t get it twisted, there is no happy ending,” adding he would get a victory by any means.

Wyllie says it’s the opportunity of a lifetime. He had tickets to watch the card and is now in the main event.

“It’s just funny how the world works. I’m so excited to be here, and I’m ready to put on a great show.”

Wyllie is made to order for Kambosos Jr. He will be in his first 12-round fight and only his second fight scheduled for more than eight rounds. He has been fighting at super lightweight. He made the 135-pound limit at the weigh-in, but to hear Kambosos Jr. tell it, Wyllie struggled and needed help from the sauna to do it.

“I made weight, easy as ever,” said Wyllie after stepping off the scale. “This is massive. This could change my life. I’m more than ready and focused. I will get through George Kambosos tomorrow night. Turn up tomorrow night, and you’ll see.”

Kambosos Jr. has been full of his usual “Ferocious” confidence, including at the weigh-in.

“Look how good I look. Weight cut was amazing, very easy. I’m ready to make a statement.

“For everyone who’s disrespecting me, I’m going to make a fucking statement out of him tomorrow because of you guys. Tomorrow, I’m going to put it on ya.

“I’m back, baby, that’s what my promise is. I’m back, I’m going to showcase tomorrow, make a statement, and we’ll see after that.”

Who is Jake Wyllie?

Wyllie has fought mostly regional talents in Australia, with a handful of fights in Thailand. On February 26, Wyllie fought just three rounds before his opponent suffered a cut from an accidental headbutt and was ruled a no-contest.

Wyllie was nearly on weight from his prior training and says he always keeps in shape to jump at any opportunity. He was ready when Matchroom called.

“I always stay healthy so that when these opportunities arise, I can drop them hammer and say bang, I’m taking the fight. I don’t have to get ready. I’m always ready. Weight was down. I’m not jumping off the couch here. I’m coming in fit, hard, strong, and ready to do a job on George Kambosos.”

Wyllie said he was familiar with Kambosos Jr., who has made a big name for himself in Australian boxing circles.

” where it’s due. He’s done some huge things. The two Haney fights that he brought over here. That was brilliant. For me, I’ve always looked at George and thought, ‘Jeez, if only I could get my hands on him’. He’s so beatable. Now, here we are – I’ve got the chance, and I’m not going to let this one slip.”

Can George Kambosos Jr. Make A Statement?

As they say, there are “levels” to boxing, and Kambosos Jr. has proven himself at a far more elite level than Wyllie. For all his big talk, it would be a shock and stunning blow if Kambosos Jr. can’t take care of his business against Wyllie – much as Jai Opetaia blew out David Nyika in their cruiserweight fight in January.

Kambosos Jr. insists he is at the elite level. “Yes, he’s got a nice knockout ratio. Good record, I respect that. I respect the kid. I don’t have any bad beef. I’m not going to sit here and say anything bad about him. But when you deep dive on the guys he’s knocked out, they’re all plums.”

The pressure is all on Kambosos Jr. to deliver. Wyllie is playing with house money and has nothing to lose. He earns the biggest purse of his career to date, and if he looks so much as competitive with Kambosos Jr., the critics will pounce on the veteran. He should handle Wyllie and must do it with a flourish, just as Opetaia did with Nyika, who was given more of a chance than Wyllie.

Spicy Matchup at Featherweight: Nicolson vs Brown

WBC World Featherweight champion Skye Nicolson of Queensland (12-0, 1 KO) fights at home for the first time in three years against mandatory challenger Tiara Brown of Florida (18-0, 11 KOs) in a solid matchup as the co-main event.

https://x.com/MatchroomBoxing/status/1902895245387563374

The pair of women have engaged in spirited taunting at every meeting, including the weigh-in. Brown says she’s been avoided by all the champions and isn’t going to let this opportunity pass her by.

“I should have got this opportunity a long time ago, but many champions don’t want to fight when they know that it’s me that they’re having to compete against … I’m going to dog her. I was born ready,” said Brown.

“I’m more than ready. Absolutely can’t wait,” said the champion. “I hope Tiara brings that same energy on Saturday night. Just show up, please, that’s all I ask, because I’m in unbelievable shape and I’m ready for absolutely anything on Saturday.

“I think she’s nervous. She said she smelt fear … but so did Raven Chapman. So, we’ll see,” said Nicolson.

Nicolson is in tough against an opponent with legitimate power. Nicolson is a skilled tactical fighter, and she will need to use her movement to steer clear of Brown’s firepower. Brown must cut off the ring to get to Nicolson, or she will chase her all night.

Johnson vs Hughes Battle at Bantamweight

WBA World Bantamweight Cherneka Johnson of Melbourne (16-2, 6 KOs) will square off with Nina Hughes of Great Britain (6-1, 2 KOs) in a rematch of their fight in May. Johnson won the title from Hughes in a narrow majority decision.

“I just feel like this performance is going to be a dominant one and my best one yet,” said Johnson. “It was a rollercoaster of emotions, and I have no doubt that Nina went through the same sort of similar emotions in a way,” adding she doesn’t want it to happen again. “I’m going to leave no doubt, that’s for sure.”

Hughes agrees with this. “All I ask for is fair judging this time. I believe I won the first fight. I’m going to dominate this fight. I believe I should still be the champion,” said Hughes.

“I’m grateful to the WBA. They acknowledged the incompetent judging. They made me mandatory for the rematch. Here we are now. Of course, I’ve got to dominate and set a fast pace. I just want to be treated fairly. I came over here as a champion last time, and I wasn’t given neutral judges. I believe I’ll get the win this time, as long as it is fair.”

Also appearing on the card, popular Australian heavyweight prospect Teremoana Teremoana Jr. (6-0, 6 KOs) will seek to extend his perfect record against James Singh of Fiji (12-5, 11 KOs).

“It’s such a pleasure to be able to fight in front of an Australian crowd with so many Australian fighters,” said Teremoana, thanking his opponent for coming to Australia.

“Thank you to James for coming all the way over from Fiji; you’ve got a bit of a task in front of you, mate. I hope that you come to fight. I hope that you throw some bombs. If you want to come to fight me, I’m going to take you out earlier. Let’s see how we go.”

Singh saluted his fans at home, promising, “I’m coming for him. I know there’s a lot of critics saying that I’m just a walk in the park for him, but I’m taking the fight to him.”