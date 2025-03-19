Junior Younan Finds Home at Star Boxing, Headlines Historic Main Event at Rockin’ Fights 50 

For Junior “The Young God” Younan, the path to boxing prominence has been one of trials, tribulations, and triumph. After struggling to get his career moving with previous promoters, he is now under the guidance of Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing out of White Plains, New York. Junior Younan has found a home, platform, and a renewed sense of purpose there.

The recent signing with Star Boxing is not just another promotional deal. It is a homecoming. This new chapter represents a return to the familiar grounds of New York and a renewed sense of purpose under a promotional banner that understands his roots and potential.

“Staying active and fighting back in New York, it was a good fit for me … Joe made a few world champions, God willing I am next,” Younan said.

Junior Younan Has Championship Goals In Sight

Younan’s talent has always been undeniable. His excellent amateur pedigree led to heavy professional expectations. The pressure of early hype can be a crushing burden, but Younan has weathered the storm and now stands on the precipice of achieving his lofty goal, a world championship in the super middleweight division.

As he prepares to headline his third consecutive Rockin’ Fights main event, it is clear that bigger things are on the horizon for the Brooklyn-born boxer.

“Joe DeGuardia and his team believe in me. They understand my potential, and they’ve given me the platform to showcase my skills. It is the support I’ve always needed,” he continued.

Rockin’ Fights Reaches 50th Show Milestone

DeGuardia created the Rockin Fights series, New York’s longest-running club show. He recognizes Younan’s high-ceiling talent and charisma. “It’s working out great. He has been exciting to watch. He steps to the plate when he has to step to the plate in every fight,” DeGuardia explains. “He’s exciting fans, he’s bringing in fans. We expect a lot.”

The Rockin’ Fights series, a New York boxing institution, is more a crucible than a mere platform. Dubbed the ‘forge of champions,’ it is where raw talent is hammered and honed into title contenders.

Chris Algieri and Joe Smith Jr. emerged from its fires, their world championship gold a testament to its’ indelible mark. Now, Junior Younan steps into this proving ground, replacing Smith Jr. in the main event. His third-time headlining underscores Star Boxing’s unwavering belief in his ability to ignite crowds and continue the series’ legacy.

He debuted at Rockin’ Fights 47 in a one-sided blowout of the durable Ricardo Luna. Luna, a battle-tested veteran, fell in one round. Younan overwhelmed him with a barrage of punches and ended the night in spectacular fashion.

“The first (Main Event) was a highlight of the year fight,” said DeGuardia.

Younan returned for Rockin’ Fights 48 and put together a dominating performance, beating a game Alexis Gaytan, who was making his own comeback. Younan handled his business and led on all the cards when he retired Gaytan in four rounds.

Younan Stays Ready, Gets The Call

This upcoming main event is more than just another fight; it is a testament to Younan’s resurgence. He is not just fighting for himself; he is fighting for his future, his team, and the fans who have stood by him. Opportunity has finally knocked, landing him the headline spot at the historic Rockin’ Fights 50.

“I did not have a date when I came out to camp, this was all a matter of staying ready, the opportunity presented itself. It is a blessing that I am able to fight at home…I love the Paramount, I love Huntington,” said Younan.

While he appreciates and respects history and tradition, he is not overwhelmed by it.

“For me I try not to think about stuff like that, I go in there and do what I got to do,” said Younan.

Younan will defend his WBA Gold Super Middleweight title against Ecuador’s Abel Mina. Mina brings a record of 18-3-1 with nine knockouts. His draw was a hotly disputed split draw against Kamil Szeremata in Poland. Mina bounced back with a tune-up, and he will be looking to derail the Younan train.

“He is in tough and he’s going to have a real challenge, these are character building fights, you have to have fights like this to build your character, we expect him to come through,” said DeGuardia.

Resilience Meets Skill in Younan

Younan understands what a victory means in this fight. “I made up a lot of ground this past year,” Younan declares. “I am very close to something big. There can’t be any slip-ups.”

A sentiment DeGuardia echoed, “We are expecting him to be the next or one of the next world champions we have. We are ready to make a move with him. He is certainly ready for (the big names) in the division.”

Younan’s journey reminds us that boxing is as much about resilience as it is about skill. It is about overcoming adversity, staying focused, and seizing opportunities when they arise. With Star Boxing in his corner, Junior Younan is poised to make a significant impact on the boxing world. The future is bright, and the “Young God” is ready to shine.