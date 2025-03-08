Rockin’ Fights 46 From Star Boxing

Rockin’ Fights 46 sadly won’t feature the main event debut for Wendy Toussaint at The Paramount. Toussaint’s opponent Mponda “The Egyptian Prince” Kalunga had unforeseen visa issues getting into the United States from Canada, forcing the fight to be postponed, NYF can share.

While the Star Boxing card is still very solid, there is a feeling of disappointment at Toussaint not getting his Main Event and the delay it will cause to his title hopes.

“It is very disappointing to lose the Wendy Toussaint fight,” said Star boss Joe DeGuardia. “We all worked very hard to promote this event and were looking forward to his fight and obviously he worked very hard. I know it’s part of the game and happens often when bringing foreign fighters into this country, as has happened recently, in some major fights here in the US but it’s still disappointing.”

“Disappointed that my opponent couldn’t make it due to a visa issue,” Wendy Toussaint said.

While Toussaint is frustrated, he was also philosophical, “Challenges are part of the journey, and I’ll use this time to refine my techniques.

“It’s obviously a rough situation for everyone involved. You never want to see a fight fall out, especially one of this magnitude at the last minute,” said matchmaker Tony Palmieri.

“It’s unfortunate that the fight had to be postponed but I’m ready and willing to step right back into the line of “fire” (a play on Toussaint’s nickname) as soon as we get a new fight date announced,” said Mponda Kalunga.

The Star Boxing team met with Toussaint’s manager Kevin Zaharios to discuss the situation. “I’m very disappointed in the postponement. We had a very strong camp, great sparring and we were very prepared mentally and physically to show the world our next step, we are closing in on a top 10 ranking,” said Zaharios.

Star Boxing returns to Mohegan Sun in April and is back at The Paramount in May. Both of which are on the table for a fast return for Toussaint. “Joe, Wendy, and I spoke, we will be making an announcement very fast on the next date. We’re back in the gym Monday,” said Zaharios.

“We will reschedule Wendy for either April 6 at Mohegan Sun or May 11 back at The Paramount and look forward to seeing him in action. He will be available at The Paramount for meet and greet and photos with fans at the show Friday night,” said DeGuardia.

“We have to keep rolling with the punches and will look to get Wendy back in the ring as soon as possible to keep the momentum moving in the right direction for Wendy,” said Palmieri.

Mponda Kalunga wants to make sure he is the opponent on either of those dates, he was confident and is looking for the return: “There was no doubt I did everything I possibly could to assure victory on the night. What was left, was stepping in the ring. I will prove it once the new fight date is announced.”

The Friday night card will still feature seven fights, including the Cruiserweight Title bout featuring Simone Frederici v. Blake Caparello and the return of Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez in a tough matchup with Keane McMahon.

The doors of The Paramount open at 7:30 and there are scattered tickets available. The show will be broadcast on StarBoxing.tv.

Rockin’ Fights, the longest running club show in New York history, returns to the Paramount, in Huntington, Long Island, NY this Friday, February 23, with Star Boxing slated to offer a card that could be described as “loaded.”

As of press time there are eight fights slated for the night; seven was the previous high.

There is also an international flair with eleven different countries being represented.

“Couple of guys asked to be on, and there is not much action in New York, we figured let’s give a couple of extra fights to our fans,” said Star Boxing CEO Joe DeGuardia, regarding the eight-fight card.

Two of the fights have championship implications, one of the fights returns a staple of the series.

Two fighters make their Rockin’ Fights debut on the “A-side.”

There is also an exciting prospect coming back and two club fights that have an interesting story line brewing.

“Three of the fights are Main Event quality,” said DeGuardia, with his promoter hat on firmly.

The Main Event

Wendy “Haitian Fire” Toussaint (15-2 with 7 KOs) vs. Mponda “The Egyptian Prince” Kalunga (11-2 with 3KOs)

Ten Rounds in the Super Welterweight Division for the WBA Continental USA Title

For the first time in his 10 appearances at Rockin’ Fights, Wendy Toussaint finds himself in the Main Event.

A curious fact about a tough fighter who first appeared in the series at Rockin’ Fights 9 for his professional debut—Toussaint has won all 10 of his appearances in the series with five knockouts.

As for Toussaint being the Main Event, “There are certain things we look for and timing didn’t fit right before, his last fight he was close to being the Main Event, which was why he was in the co-feature spot, now we think he is ready,” said DeGuardia.

“I just think it was a timing thing, in any of those fights he fought outside The Paramount, they could have been Main Event fights,” said Tony Palmieri, Star Boxing Matchmaker, who has learned from DeGuardia.

While he is not the flashiest of the Star Boxing fighters, he has been one of the most consistent and at times dominant fighting at the highest level of competition.

Toussaint captured his first taste of championship gold, the regional WBA Continental USA title with a third-round demolition of Jermone Jones Jr. at the last Rockin’ Fights.

“We think he has tremendous talent, he is not in an easy fight, he is in a real fight,” shared DeGuardia.

He will be battling a tough but seemingly overmatched Mponda Kalunga, who will need to bring his best to emerge victorious over Toussaint.

Kalunga is on a nine-fight winning streak and has not lost a bout in nearly six years. He will try and out run and out-box Toussaint.

This fight has a “graduation” feel as a victory here could propel Toussaint into the title picture at Super Welterweight.

“I am so happy I am the Main Event, I can’t wait to perform and show everyone,” said Wendy Toussaint.

Co-Feature

Simone Frederici (20-2-1 with 8 KOs) vs. Blake “Il Capo” Caparello (31-4 with 14 KOs)

Ten Rounds in the Cruiserweight Division for the WBC Continental Americas Cruiserweight Title

This is a Rockin’ Fights special, the classic “crossroads” bout.

Simone Frederici can put himself in the Cruiserweight title picture with a statement win here.

He is on a six-fight winning streak and this is his third appearance in the series, and only his fourth appearance outside of his native Italy.

Frederici is a skilled boxer with a European style.

He captured the title with win over former prospect Stivens Bujaj and he defended it against stablemate Lyubomir Pinchuk, also picking up the NABA title in the victory.

If he is going to get in the world title picture, he will need to beat the rough and tumble Blake Caparello.

Caparello, a native Australian who seemingly desperately needs a win, if he is going to make one more run at the gold.

“If you want to get to the next level you have to get these types of names on your resume,” said DeGuardia.

Caparello brings the much thicker resume, having battled former 175Lb Kingpin Sergey Kovalev, Andre Dirrell, and Isaac Chilemba.

Caparello dropped both Kovalev and Dirrell. He is a dangerous opponent, and the type of fighter that could pull the upset and get back into title contention.

“You have a fighter who is on the ascenst, putting his two titles on the line, WBC Continental Americas Champion, and NABA Golds title against a fighter who has kind of been there already. This is a real 50-50 fight,” said matchmaker Tony Palmieri.

Special Feature

Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez (20-4-1 with 7 KOs) vs. Keane “The Iceman” McMahon (7-3 with 4 KOs)

Eight Rounds in the Welterweight Division

One of the most decorated fighters in the history of the Rockin’ Fights series returns. Danny Gonzalez will be on the comeback trail after suffering two defeats in a row.

Gonzalez has won all 11 of his appearances in dominating fashion including two victories over rival Star Boxing stablemate Johnny Hernandez.

You can sense he wants to be onto bigger fights, as he stated, “I am excited to be back at The Paramount.”

He is one of the most inspirational tales in boxing, having lost over 100lbs to compete and has had to battle injuries over the last year.

This will be his first fight in 21 months. Gonzalez is a volume puncher who has a second level gas tank to stay in fights.

“I think a lot of Danny, I love him, he has the great story, we have known him so long from the amateurs, he has had 11 fights at The Paramount, and he is in a tough fight…Keane is an exciting tough Irishman,” said DeGuardia.

Gonzalez will be taking on Keane McMahon, who will be a very tough style matchup.

McMahon is over 6 feet tall and has deceptive power.

He could give Gonzalez considerable trouble if he is able to use his size to dictate the fight.

McMahon is making his Rockin’ Fights debut after his first attempt was cancelled.

He fights out of the O’Rourke Gym, in Dublin Ireland, which produced Tony Browne and Ryan O’Rourke, the latter electrified Rockin’ Fights 44 with a spectacular knockout of the always tough DeShaun Johns.

“I took Keane very seriously, my camp was amazing, I am ready to show a brand new vicious El Gallo,” said Gonzalez.

“Danny comes to fight, this could have been the Main Event when it was originally scheduled for last May, before the injury,” said Palmieri.

Kamil Bednarek (13-0 with 7 KOs) vs. Victor Hugo Exner (11-14-2 with 5 KOs)

Eight Rounds in the Super Middleweight Division

Kamil Bednarek is set to make his Rockin’ Fights and New York debut.

This is the second time the hard-hitting Pole will be fighting in America; his last US outing was a first-round demo job of Gonzalo Andreasen in Philadelphia.

Like Adam Kownacki, he will be looking to capture the passionate Polish fan base in New York.

“The Polish community supports, he looks like a good prospect, and he could end up becoming someone we see a lot more of,” said DeGuardia.

He will take on a tough professional opponent in the game Argentinian Victor Hugo Exner.

Exner stays very busy, having fought five times in 2023. He has some pop and will provide a tough challenge.

“Bednarek is looking to make a statement…he is in with a tough Argentinian, both fighters are going to be looking to take advantage of the moment,” said Palmieri.

John Gjini (10-0 with 9 KOs) vs. Manuel Guzman (8-9-1 with 5 KOs)

Six Rounds in the Lightweight Division

John Gjini is Connecticut born, but a product of Albania where eight of his fights have taken place.

This will also be his Rockin’ Fights debut and his New York debut.

Gjini is a skilled action fighter with power in both hands, having been around the local New York fight scene over the last few years.

There are high hopes for him in the Albanian community.

Gjini will take on Manuel Guzman, who is trying to get off the slide, having lost four in a row. His last loss was against Iman Lee on Gjini’s undercard. Guzman is the proverbial trial horse and a step up in competition.

“If he clicks right, he will have a tremendous following with his style and Albanian background,” said DeGuardia.

Ronny Reyes (3-0 with 1 KO) vs. Markus Bowes (2-3 with 2 KOs)

Four Rounds in the Super Featherweight Division

The “blue chipper” Ronny Reyes returns to the series for the third time. After a successful amateur career Reyes has won his first three pro fights.

“Ronny is very exciting, and he is always in thrilling fights. We are looking forward to seeing him back in action,” DeGuardia said.

He was triumphant in his first two outings at Rockin’ Fights, including the fight of the night at his last performance in the series.

He battled and beat a game Travis Kent Crawford in a classic scrap.

“Friday, I am going to remind everyone who’s next up,” said Ronny Reyes.

He will be in against Markus Bowes. It is a step-up fight for Reyes. Bowes’ two victories both came in knockout fashion.

He has been on the losing side of the ledger his last three fights. Bowes will try and use his punching power to pull out the victory against the former standout amateur.

“We are going to show New York we are here to stay,” said Reyes’s trainer Mike Stellate.

Lou “Il Martello” Maietta (3-4-1 KO) vs Tevin Terrance (1-1 1KO)

4-Round Light Heavyweight Bout

Lou Maietta put together his best outing last time out in Rockin’ Fights but came up short losing a close majority decision to Frankie Monaco.

There is a growing sense that there is a budding rivalry with Monaco, who edged Maietta, as both have ties to the FDNY.

Maietta is an active firefighter and Monaco is headed to the academy later this spring.

Maietta has established himself as a crowd favorite and this will be his seventh appearance in the series.

He fights out of the Morris Park Boxing club and is trained by former world champion Aaron “Superman” Davis.

Tevin Terrance is a very dangerous opponent, despite having only two fights he poses a real threat to the crowd favorite Maietta.

After having his career sidetracked by legal issues, he looks to rebound and has a strong team behind him.

Terrance is working with Main Street Boxing and is trained by Mike Stellate, who has big hopes for the comeback Canadian.

“This is an example of one of the fun aspects of The Paramount, Lou is a local attraction, we bring him back because we love his story, as a fireman,” said DeGuardia.

“We are excited to be back at the Paramount, it is part of our home now. We know we have a tough opponent ahead of us, but we are ready to put on the career best performance to date,” said Lou Maietta.

Frank “Magic” Monaco (1-0 0KO) v. Levan Loutsoupitze (0-2)

Four Rounds in the Super Middleweight Division

Frank Monaco returns for the second time.

He is trained by Kevin Zaharios and is one of Wendy Toussaint’s chief sparring partners.

Monaco won his professional debut and is looking to make it two in a row after defeating Lou Maietta.

He will be battling Levan Loutsoupitze, whose defeats came at the hands of Maietta.

To add some intrigue into this fight, Loutsoupitze is training with Maietta, hoping to gain insight into Monaco’s style.

“He can train with Lou, I train with Wendy,” said Monaco.

A rematch will almost certainly be on the horizon if both Maietta and Monaco are victorious.

“Starting the year off right, this is one of our biggest and most diverse cards, it is good to be home,” said DeGuardia.

The Paramount, located in Huntington, LI, was voted the #1 Pollstar venue in the country. NOTE: doors open at 7:30PM.

Rockin’ Fights 46 is a sellout, however, the card can be watched on Starboxing.tv.