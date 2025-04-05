Slow Motion Slugfest: Hrgovic Defeats Joyce, Wants Dubois Rematch

Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic delivered a highly entertaining heavyweight fight, with both men’s career futures at stake.

Driven by the importance of the results, it was the 32-year-old late replacement opponent Hrgovic of Croatia (18-1, 14 KOs) who defeated the 39-year-old Joyce of London (16-4, 15 KOs).

Scorecards were 98-92, 97-93, and 96-95. Hrgovic wins the minor WBO International Heavyweight belt.

Hrgovic pointed out he came into the fight on three weeks’ notice. “I wasn’t quite ready, but thanks to God, Jesus Christ, All Glory to him. He gave me strength. He gave me this comeback. I wouldn’t succeed without him. All Glory to the one and only God, Jesus Christ.”

Hrgovic thanked Joyce for the opportunity and to his team, including his new trainer, the veteran Abel Sanchez. “I’m really happy to be back and looking forward to big fights in the future.”

Hrgovic and Joyce Swinging For The Fences

The big men were swinging for the fences from the first round. Hrgovic looked to make it a quick night, drilling Joyce with his favorite punch, a looping overhand right.

The chin that has saved Joyce in the past and betrayed him in his recent losses held up well. Game on. Joyce came back with solid body shots and power punches of his own. They didn’t have the firepower of his youth, but Joyce was in surprisingly good condition and kept coming at Hrgovic. He got control of the pace and put Croatian on the back foot, whereas Hrgovic was far less effective.

In the late rounds, Hrgovic seemed as if he would fade. His conditioning has been suspect at times. Urged on by trainer Abel Sanchez, who agreed to work with Hrgovic on this fight, he rallied. There was too much at stake for both men to do anything else.

The final two rounds were close, with Joyce and Hrgovic unloading everything they found, tired but determined. They knew if it went to the scorecards, it might be anyone’s fight.

In the end, Hrgovic was the more accurate puncher and threw the harder (or harder-looking) shots. According to CompuBox, Hrgovic landed 25 of 50 punches per round (50%), and 55% of his power shots (21 of 37 per round), while Joyce landed 14 of 52 punches per round and 30% of his power punches.

Hrgovic’s 253 landed punches and 206 landed power shots were the most ever by a Joyce opponent.

Hrgovic and Sanchez A Winning Combo

“Man, this guy is like steel,” said Hrgovic. “I couldn’t believe he took all these shots. He’s really, really tough guy. He’s a beast. You know, he’s a beast. He’s very strong.”

Hrgovic said Sanchez’s addition was a game-changer for him. “Abel is a great man. From the first time I saw him, we feel connection, and we had great time together.

He’s a great coach, and in his Hall of Fame career, he still didn’t have a heavyweight champion. So I want to fulfill this dream for him and to myself.”

Joe Joyce: No Talk of Retirement – Yet

After the fight, it seemed inevitable Joyce would announce it was his last. Far from it. Joyce lost his fourth fight out of the last five. But when asked, he didn’t entertain the suggestion.

“Yeah. I mean, are you not entertained?” asked Joyce. “That was a good fight. It’s tough, and he’s a great fighter. He’s been doing it a long time.”

Queensberry Promotions founder Frank Warren was diplomatic but made it clear Joyce and his team need to seriously consider his future. “And no rush to do that. Then, obviously, we’ll have a chance see where we go from there,” said Warren.

“Look, he’s been a great servant for British boxing. He’s never in a boring fight. He’s tough, tough as old boots. Done us proud in the Olympic Games. Silver medal, should have won the gold.”

Filip Hrgovic Wants The Rematch With Daniel Dubois

With nearly the entire roster of British fighters in the heavyweight division ringside in Manchester, Hrgovic was asked who his top target is. He didn’t hesitate to point out the current IBF World champion, and the only man he’s lost to, Daniel Dubois.

“Look, this guy (Joyce) beat Dubois, and I beat him,” pointed out Hrgovic. “So want to rematch with Daniel Dubois. I did very bad in my last fight, and congratulations to him. He did an amazing job last year. And of course, I would like to have a rematch one day.”

Prior to the main event, the upcoming bout between Fabio Wardley and Jarrell Miller was announced. If Wardley wins, count on a matchup between Hrgovic and Wardley later in the 2025.

“This heavyweight division is so lively, and it’s never over for anybody. It now he’s come back again. Now he’s back in the mix,” said Warren about Hrgovic.

As for Joyce, he needs to call it a career. He’ll be 40 years old before he steps into the ring again. While he held up well against Hrgovic, he took too many punches with too little coming back.

Controversy Clouds TKO Win For Adeleye

On the undercard, the coveted British heavyweight title now belongs to David Adeleye of London (14-1, 13 KOs), who stopped his nemesis Jeamie Tshikeva of London (8-2, 5 KOs) by sixth-round knockout. Adeleye, the former European Heavyweight champ, looks good in his return fight after a TKO loss to Wardley.

Adeleye said he’d studied Tkshikeva and knew he was prone to punching in a clinch. So Adeleye took full advantage as the referee stepped in to separate the men, landing a shot that dropped Tshikeva to his knees. He beat the count but was on wobbly legs and didn’t last much longer before the fight was stopped. Though replays gave validity to Tshikeva’s complaint that he had been fouled, the result stands.

Delicious Orie Wins Debut

Heavyweight Delicious Orie of Wolverhampton won his professional debut (1-0) against Milos Veletic of Bosnia & Herzegovina (3-8, 12 KO) by unanimous decision. The referee score was a shutout, 40-36 for the four-round bout.

“There was a lot of nervous energy, and it was still a bit jittery. So we’ve got a lot of work to do, slow down a little bit. We’re in the pros now,” said Orie.

Orie got a warm reception from the Manchester fans. Queensberry Promotions will need to give him time to develop, and this might best happen away from the glaring spotlight so he has time to work on his accuracy and defensive skills.

Otherwise, he’s going to be a Joe Joyce in the making. Orie said before the fight that he’s working to adapt to the smaller pro gloves and planting his feet to deliver more power. Give him the time he needs.