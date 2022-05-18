Rolando Romero: He’s Going To Run Right Into Something

LAS VEGAS – May 17, 2022 – Unbeaten No.1 ranked contender Rolando Romero headlined a media workout in Las Vegas Tuesday and promised a first-round knockout victory in his showdown against WBA Lightweight Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, boxing’s hottest young attraction, taking place Saturday, May 28 live on SHOWTIME PPV from Barclays Center in Brooklyn in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The media workout also featured two-division world champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara, who defends his WBA Middleweight Title against Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan in the co-main event, and unbeaten rising star Jesus “Mono” Ramos, who battles Luke Santamaria in a 10-round duel on the pay-per-view.

In addition, super welterweight contender Luis “Cuba” Arias worked out for media ahead of his bout on the undercard lineup on May 28.

Here is what the workout participants had to say Tuesday from Mayweather Boxing Club:

ROLANDO ROMERO

“One round, I’m knocking him out. If I say I’m going to do it, then I’m going to do it.

“He’s going to get knocked out by the first punch that he eats. He’s going to run right into something.

“I always feel good every time I’m going into a fight. I don’t like ‘Tank’ as a person and I believe he’s going to get whupped in this fight.

“He ducked me twice for sparring and the bad blood has been there ever since. I’ve been calling him out since 2017. The only reason this fight was made was because I wanted it. He doesn’t want this. He wishes he was fighting some 126 or 122-pounder.

“I just saw a bunch of nervous energy from Gervonta when we faced off. He didn’t say anything to me. He doesn’t even believe he’s going to knock me out.

“Tell me one fight where he hasn’t gotten punched on by smaller dudes with no power? I’m way more accurate than anyone he’s ever fought. I’m way stronger and more explosive. It’s just common sense, he’s getting knocked out.

“I thought Isaac Cruz beat Gervonta. That fight showed just how vulnerable he is. He’s scared of people that can actually crack.

“Having Joel Casamayor in my camp is great. Just watching him, because he’s a slick southpaw, has taught me a lot. He’s helped me with my movement and my accuracy and he’s watched me knock a lot of people out ever since the amateurs.

“I don’t have any message for Davis, I just have these fists.”

ERISLANDY LARA

“I’m excited to be fighting back in Brooklyn again. I’ve had a lot of success in New York and it’s going to be fun being on a big PPV event like this with Gervonta Davis.

“I have a great relationship with my training partners, including Luis Arias. We’ve had a great camp and we’ve really been pushing each other day after day.

“I feel strong at 160 pounds. I showed that in my last fight and I’ll show it again in this fight. I’m ready to display all of my skills once again.

“Come May 28, when I come out victorious, I’m ready to fight the best in the division. I’m not even going to mention their names, because I’m tired of doing that. I’m just focused on getting in the ring with all the best fighters.

“People are avoiding me at 160 pounds just like they did at 154. I’m a tough matchup for anyone out there. That’s why they don’t want to fight me.

“I’m going to come out focused and do what I know how to do on fight night. Most importantly, I’ll leave the ring with my hand raised.

“I couldn’t really tell you how O’Sullivan fights, that’s something I leave to my coaches. I’m just working to be at my best and show everyone what I can do on May 28.”

JESUS RAMOS

“Everything is great with training camp. I feel ready. We added Larry Wade as our strength and conditioning coach, so our team is growing. Little by little, we’re getting better and better.

“It’s fair to say that I’ve never been in better shape. I feel strong and I’m ready for whatever Luke Santamaria brings on fight night.

“It was a close fight but I don’t think Santamaria beat my uncle Abel Ramos in their fight in February. Santamaria was hurt a few times, but it is what it is. I feel like he’s got a false confidence coming into this fight because of that. I don’t think that’s going to help him at all.

“My mom and dad argue all the time about who I get my power from. I guess it’s just something that comes naturally to me.

“This is a big card that everyone is looking forward to. It’s a great privilege to me and I’m not taking it lightly. I’m coming at my best and I’m coming to perform.

“I have to make a big statement and show the whole division that I’m here to stay. That win over Vladimir Hernandez is going to lead to bigger things and that’s what I need to show next Saturday.”

LUIS ARIAS

“I’m just happy to be part of this great event. I want to thank Mayweather Promotions for continuing to believe in me. I moved to Las Vegas after the Jarrett Hurd fight and connected with Ismael Salas. I’ve been training with Lara at Salas’ gym, and we actually just got done sparring.

“Camp has been amazing. The work has been great and the rounds I’ve gotten in have been great. I’m sparring with Jessie Vargas and Erislandy Lara and that work is going to show.

“I feel young in the ring. I’ve had layoffs throughout my career. I feel better and better fight after fight. The more rounds I go, the easier it is for me. I would say I’m young, but well-seasoned. I’m going to be ready when my title fight comes.

“I’ve been calling out Tony Harrison since I beat Hurd. I feel like if I beat another former champion, I’m right there for a world title shot. That just makes the most sense for both of us. Let’s give the fight fans what they want.

“None of the top 154 pounders have a better resume than me. I’ve had my setbacks but I’m right there.”

LEONARD ELLERBE, CEO of Mayweather Promotions

“Romero has been asking me for this fight for years. Every time he sees me he asks about ‘Tank’. Now is his opportunity. We’re right here, close to the fight and I’m expecting a terrific contest.

“This is a very dangerous fight for both guys. ‘Tank’ is one of the best fighters in the world right now. He’s very slick and has tremendous skills that he hasn’t even been able to fully display. Everyone knows he’s a great puncher. When you look at Romero, he’s an awkward fighter and that can work to his advantage. I’ve seen a lot of awkward fighters have great success.

“It’s hard to prepare for guys who don’t have traditional styles. This is going to be a very entertaining fight and I expect this one to end in a knockout.

“’Tank’ is a big-time attraction and everyone wants to come out and see him fight. Any fight that he’s involved with is a big fight.”

