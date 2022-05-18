JAIME MUNGUIA AND JIMMY KELLY TO CLASH IN A 12-ROUND SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT FIGHT ON SATURDAY, JUNE 11

LOS ANGELES, CA (May 18, 2022) – After a triumphant homecoming in Tijuana, Mexico in February, former world champion and undefeated Mexican super-star, Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) will return to Anaheim's Honda Center on Saturday, June 11 to face off against former world title challenger, Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly (26-2, 10 KOs) of Manchester, UK. The 12-round super middleweight fight will stream live on DAZN worldwide, excluding Mexico.

“I am very excited to return to Anaheim and fight in front of all the fans against a high-quality English rival like Kelly,” said Jaime Munguia. “It won't be an easy night, but we are preparing very hard. This new edition of Mexico vs. England will be very exciting for all fight fans, and I am convinced that I will pass this test and be on my way to a world title soon!”

“As a child, I dreamt of fighting in America, that dream came true when I beat the undefeated Kanat Islam,” said Jimmy Kelly. “Munguia is the number one guy at 160lbs. To be the best, you need to beat the top fighters in the world. June 11 can’t come quick enough. Munguia is in for the fight of his life.”

The ‘Pride of Tijuana' Jaime Munguia is ranked as one of the top middleweights in the world by all sanctioning organizations. After a spectacular victory against “King,” Gabriel Rosado in November 2021 and a knock-out victory against D'Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard during his homecoming in February 2022, Munguia is on a mission to prove he is the best in the division and elevate his record to 40-0. A former world champion in the junior middleweight division, Munguia has successfully defended his titles and record against challengers. After defending his world title five times against fighters like Liam “Beefy” Smith, Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook, Takeshi Inoue, Dennis Hogan, and Patrick Allotey, Muguia will be ready to defend record when he faces Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly on June 11.

Undefeated since 2019, Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly stunned the boxing world last time out beating Kanat Islam via a majority decision in February. Ranked #4 in the middleweight division in the UK, Kelly will be prepared to claim another victory during his second US outing. A former world title challenger, and a former holder of the WBO Inter-Continental Super Welter Title, Kelly will be looking to elevate his profile, record, and standing in the world rankings vs. Munguia on June 11.

Munguia vs. Kelly is a 12-round super middleweight fight presented by Golden Boy in association with Zanfer Promotions and ProBox Promotions. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle,” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Saturday, June 11 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.