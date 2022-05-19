Fanlong Meng vs. Jean Pascal Final Press Conference Before Friday’s Main Event

Connect with us

Photo Credit: Harry Castiblanco/ProBox TV

PLANT CITY, Florida (May 18, 2022): IBF No. 1 Contender Fanlong Meng (17-0, 10 KOs) and former two-time world champion Jean Pascal (35-6-1, 20 KOs) hosted their final press conference today ahead of their 10-round light heavyweight clash.

The fight takes place Friday, May 20 and will be streamed live globally on ProBox TV from the company's Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

This main event looks to meet expectationsPhoto Credit: Damon Gonzalez/Latin Box Sports

The fighters were joined by ProBox TV co-founders Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver and Paulie Malignaggi. They were also joined by the participants of the Last Chance Tournament.

The eight fights to be featured in the tournament are as follows:

  • Zhiming Wang(11-3, 3 KOs) of Wuhan, China will face Joseph Fernandez  (12-1, 4 KOs) of St. Petersburg, Florida.
  • Kendo Castañeda(17-5, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas will take on Sonny Frederickson (21-5, 14 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio.
  • Michael Dutchover(15-2, 10 KOs) of Midland, Texas will battle against Clarence Booth (21-4, 13 KOs) of St. Petersburg, Florida.
  • Antonio “Toño” Moran(26-5-1, 19 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico will fight Jeffrey Torres (10-1, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ABOUT PROBOX TV

ProBox TV is the first and only global sports streaming and media company dedicated exclusively to the sport of professional boxing. Founded by former CEO of Iron Mike Productions Garry Jonas in partnership with the legendary Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver, and Paulie Malignaggi, ProBox TV’s mission is to deliver real boxing fans an improved experience when watching and following the sport—all for the nominal monthly price of $1.99. Download the ProBox TV app or visit www.ProBoxTV.com to learn more. Follow us on InstagramTwitterYouTube, and Reddit.

