Fanlong Meng vs. Jean Pascal Final Press Conference Before Friday’s Main Event

PLANT CITY, Florida (May 18, 2022): IBF No. 1 Contender Fanlong Meng (17-0, 10 KOs) and former two-time world champion Jean Pascal (35-6-1, 20 KOs) hosted their final press conference today ahead of their 10-round light heavyweight clash.

The fight takes place Friday, May 20 and will be streamed live globally on ProBox TV from the company's Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

The fighters were joined by ProBox TV co-founders Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver and Paulie Malignaggi. They were also joined by the participants of the Last Chance Tournament.

The eight fights to be featured in the tournament are as follows:

Zhiming Wang (11-3, 3 KOs) of Wuhan, China will face Joseph Fernandez (12-1, 4 KOs) of St. Petersburg, Florida.

(11-3, 3 KOs) of Wuhan, China will face (12-1, 4 KOs) of St. Petersburg, Florida. Kendo Castañeda (17-5, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas will take on Sonny Frederickson (21-5, 14 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio.

(17-5, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas will take on (21-5, 14 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio. Michael Dutchover (15-2, 10 KOs) of Midland, Texas will battle against Clarence Booth (21-4, 13 KOs) of St. Petersburg, Florida.

(15-2, 10 KOs) of Midland, Texas will battle against (21-4, 13 KOs) of St. Petersburg, Florida. Antonio “Toño” Moran(26-5-1, 19 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico will fight Jeffrey Torres (10-1, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

