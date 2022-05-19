Connect with us

Ryan Garcia Stars In A New Snapchat Series: The Fight Inside

On Saturday, May 21, Snapchat will premiere Ryan Garcia: The Fight Inside, which follows undefeated boxer and social media star Ryan Garcia as he guides fans through an intimate exploration of mental health with the help of celebrity athlete friends and wellness experts including Noah Beck, FaZe Rug, and Candace Parker.

Launching during Mental Health Awareness Month, Ryan shares personal experiences, learns from his peers how they have overcome their own struggles and uncovers new techniques along the way.

Produced by Liquid Light, new episodes of this 10-part series air every other day (through 6/8), only on Snapchat.

