Cesar Francis vs. Raymundo Beltran: Weigh-In Results, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream
CESAR FRANCIS VS. RAYMUNDO BELTRAN FIGHT DATE, START TIME
- Date: Saturday, July 9
- Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT
WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS FRANCIS VS. BELTRAN?
U.S.: ProBox TV
ProBox TV is a new streaming service that costs $1.99 a month or a yearly subscription of $18.00.
CESAR FRANCIS VS. RAYMUNDO BELTRAN FIGHT CARD
- Cesar Francis vs. Raymundo Beltran; super lightweights
- Christian Thun vs. Curtis Harper; heavyweights
- Brandon Glanton vs. DeShon Webster; cruiserweights
- Emiliano Garcia vs. Julio Solis; super featherweights
- Dominic Valle vs. Manuel Guzman Moreno; featherweights
- Marques Valle vs. Shawn West; welterweights
CESAR FRANCIS VS. RAYMUNDO BELTRAN BETTING ODD
Per Draft Kings, Cesar Francis is the favorite at -575, and Raymundo Beltran is the underdog at +390.
Cesar Francis: Decision -125; KO/TKO +175
Draw: +2000
Raymundo Beltran: Decision +800; KO/TKO +800
