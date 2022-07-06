UFC Fight Night: Rafael Dos Anjos Vs Rafael Fiziev Press Conference

UFC Vegas 58 full fight card goes down this Saturday, but this is not a PPV (pay-per-view) event. Yet, diehard fans of trash talk and heated word exchange can enjoy lovely media day on Wednesday morning PT (evening CET).

The UFC press conference will gather the fighters from the main card, where they will be answering all kinds of questions from journalists.

Beef Alert

Rafael Fiziev Vs Rafael dos Anjos press conference doesn’t look too promising, but you should not forget that the Muay Thai striker was challenging the Brazilian BJJ black belt “to see who’s the top Rafael in MMA”. So the two have to squash the beef and some very entertaining statements might be coming up.

It kicked off when dos Anjos addressed Tony Ferguson for February 19th plans. Yet, one of the most entertaining guys to watch, Tony Ferguson, offered a funny response in return, claiming that he “needs to check with his secretary”.

Yet, “The Ataman” was quick to react and call out the former lightweight division champion.

We all saw that fight and I already replied to ufc that I’m available for that day https://t.co/s8KgReBJMd — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) January 2, 2022

Where To Watch UFC Fight Night Press Conference?

You can exclusively watch it live at the MMAJunkie official YouTube channel. Some other outlets might be covering it too. It should get underway on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, around 10 PM PT (7 PM CET). NY Fights will update you with the link and all kinds of entertaining UFC fight night news.

Here are also some UFC Fight Night streaming options for the preliminary and main card of the UFC fight night Las Vegas on the upcoming Saturday. If your ISP cover ESPN/ESPN+, you can enjoy next to your TV, but non-America-based fans can give a shot to the UFC Fight Pass and see the lovely night of fights. The promo video speaks for itself – this event's gonna be the fireworks!