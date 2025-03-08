Shahbazyan vs Meerschaert Prediction: Experience Versus Raw Power

The main card opener at UFC on ESPN 62 features a high-profile bout between Edmen Shahbazyan and Gerald Meerschaert. And we can confidently say that this bout will be even more interesting than their names. Here is our Shahbazyan vs Meerschaert prediction.

Shahbazyan vs Meerschaert Prediction: “GM3” Has 28 Submission Wins

Edmen Shahbazyan Preview

Edmen Shahbazyan is a 26-year-old fighter with a record of 13-4-0, who is known for his attractive performances. From his first fights in the UFC, he established himself as a powerful striker with excellent technique and explosive power.

He began his UFC career with a series of victories, one of which was over the experienced Brad Tavares, whom Shahbazyan knocked out in the first round. However, his ascent was halted when he faced more serious opponents, which led to a series of four losses in five fights.

The Golden Boy loves to win big! 😤 Will @EdmenShahbazyan add another finish to his resume at #UFCVegas96? [ Live SATURDAY on @ESPN and @ESPNPlus | 10pmET/7pmPT ] pic.twitter.com/rNmG5jU9j4 — UFC (@ufc) August 22, 2024

Shahbazyan’s main strength is his ability to dominate on the stand-up thanks to his excellent striking skills. He prefers to work on the inside, where his powerful punches can be decisive. Despite his striking skills, Shahbazyan has problems when his opponents take the fight to the ground, where his defense leaves much to be desired.

In recent fights, he has begun to show improvement in his takedown defense, which suggests that he is ready for a serious test against opponents like Meerschaert. So, before we give our official Shahbazyan vs Meerschaert prediction, let’s look at his opponent.

Gerald Meerschaert Preview

Gerald Meerschaert, a 36-year-old veteran from Racine, Wisconsin, with a record of 36-17-0, is known for his excellent ground game and experience inside the Octagon. Meerschaert came to the UFC with a wealth of experience and quickly established himself as a master of submissions, earning 28 victories via submission or choke throughout his career. Despite his age and numerous losses, he remains a dangerous opponent for any fighter in the middleweight division.

Bringing you 10 @The_Real_GM3 UFC submissions this morning 😮‍💨 Gerald Meerschaert returns to action this Saturday for #UFCVegas96 pic.twitter.com/nWJcLzgTxN — UFC (@ufc) August 22, 2024

Mirschert is, first and foremost, a jiu-jitsu specialist who uses every opportunity to take the fight to the ground and strives to take a dominant position for submission. However, if he fails to get a takedown, his weaknesses in the stand-up become obvious: he starts to get hit a lot and, as a rule, loses control over the fight.

Our Edmen Shahbazyan vs Gerald Meerschaert Prediction

This fight will give us a classic display of flashy striking versus elite grappling. Shahbazyan will be looking to keep the fight standing, where his chances of winning are much higher. He must use his improved takedown defense to prevent the takedowns, which are Meerschaert’s main weapon.

He, in turn, will be looking to take the fight to the ground as quickly as possible, where he can use his outstanding grappling skills and gain full control. If he manages to do so, his chances of winning will increase significantly, especially given Shahbazyan’s weaknesses in submission defense.

If Meerschaert is unable to get a takedown in the first two rounds, Shahbazyan will likely use his youth and physical advantages to win by knockout. This is what we expect from this fight and our final Shahbazyan vs Meerschaert prediction is for a late knockout in the third round.