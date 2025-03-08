Mayweather vs Gotti III Purse: It’s Raining Money

The ring will rumble once more as Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and John Gotti III face off in a rematch this Saturday, August 24th in Mexico City. Their last encounter ended in chaos, but this exhibition bout promises to be even more explosive. Is millions on the line for Money Mayweather? Let’s find out in our Mayweather vs Gotti III purse analysis.

Mayweather vs Gotti III Purse: Money Match Madness?

The legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather is set to make another appearance in the ring this weekend. Since retiring in 2017, Mayweather has cashed in on lucrative exhibition matches, including high-profile showdowns with Logan Paul and Deji Olatunji. So, you can imagine that the Mayweather vs Gotti III purse will be massive.

The legendary ‘Money’ Mayweather’s star power remains undiminished, even years after his retirement from the ring. His PPV sales history reveals that his name alone can still generate significant pay-per-view revenue. Therefore, he is expected to receive an enormous sum as his share of the Mayweather vs Gotti III prize money.

As per Sportskeeda, his career sales exceeded 24 million units, contributing to a total revenue of over $1.67 billion. While his personal earnings were a fraction of this figure, Mayweather’s net worth is reportedly a massive $400 million.

Although Mayweather’s earnings for this fight have not been officially announced, it’s expected that he will receive a more modest payday, somewhere in the range of $20 to $25 million.

While that’s still a colossal boxing fighter pay figure, it’s nothing overwhelming for a boxer of Mayweather’s profile.

What will be Gotti III’s share of the Mayweather vs Gotti III payouts? Since he has fought only twice in his career, he will be walking away with an incredibly fat check as well. There is no concrete information, but we believe Gotti III will rake in $5 million from this highly publicized fight.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Mayweather vs Gotti III

The first exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III descended into chaos in June 2023. The fight was cut short after a brawl erupted in the ring. Despite being an exhibition bout, it did not lack in flair and intensity. Boxing fans would love to see the same spirit among the fighters when they reconvene for the rematch.

With a perfect 50-0 record, Floyd Mayweather has solidified his status as one of the greatest boxers of all time. His career, spanning decades, is marked by unmatched defensive skills and technical brilliance, leading to world titles in five weight classes.

Despite retiring from professional boxing in 2017, Mayweather’s exhibition fights remain highly anticipated events, drawing massive attention from fans around the globe.

John Gotti III burst onto the mixed martial arts scene in 2017, showcasing his aggressive style and finishing ability in the CES MMA promotion. His performances quickly made him a rising star in the sport.

Gotti III transitioned to professional boxing in 2020. The 31-year-old has quickly built a 2-0 record with two impressive knockout victories.