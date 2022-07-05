Rafael Dos Anjos Vs Rafael Fiziev: Full UFC Fight Night Card Preview Of The Action In Las Vegas

The greatest MMA promotion in the world stays in “Sin City” for another promising UFC fight card. It moves from stacked and sold T-Mobile Arena where the fight card for UFC 276 was held, to the UFC Apex Center.

The UFC fight card this weekend will start at 6 PM ET (midnight CET), and you can exclusively enjoy it on ESPN/ESPN+ (UFC Fight Pass for non-USA-based fans). UFC Vegas 58 event is headlined by the clash between the former lightweight champ and BJJ black belt Rafael dos Anjos and very dangerous Muay Thai striker Rafael Fiziev.

UFC Fight Night Card Date And Time

The event is set to go down on Saturday, July 09th, 2022 (could be Sunday, depending on your time zone).

UFC fight card time depends on your geolocation. The preliminary card will kick off at 6 PM ET (midnight CET), while the main card is set to start at 9 PM ET (3 AM CET).

Dos Anjos Vs Fiziev Fight Card

Let’s take a look at the UFC full fight card for the upcoming weekend.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 9 PM ET)

Lightweight(155): Rafael dos Anjos (31-13-0) vs. Rafael Fiziev (11-1-0)

Middleweight (185): Caio Borralho (11-1-0) vs. Armen Petrosyan (7-1-0)

Bantamweight (135): Said Nurmagomedov (15-2-0) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (28-4-0)

Middleweight (185): Jamie Pickett (13-7-0) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (10-6-0)

Heavyweight (265): Jared Vanderaa (12-8-0) vs. Chase Sherman (15-10-0)

Lightweight (155): Michael Johnson (20-17-0) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (14-5-0)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 6 PM ET)

Strawweight (115): Cynthia Calvillo (9-4-1) vs. Nina Nunes (10-7-0)

Bantamweight (135): Aiemann Zahabi (8-2-0) vs. Ricky Turcios (11-2-0)

Flyweight (125): Antonina Shevchenko (9-4-0) vs. Cortney Casey (10-9-0)

Middleweight (185): Cody Brundage (7-2-0) vs. Tresean Gore (3-1-0)

Light Heavyweight (205): Kennedy Nzechukwu (9-3-0) vs. Karl Roberson (9-5-0)

Bantamweight (135): Ronnie Lawrence (8-1-0) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (9-2-0)

Reasons To Enjoy UFC Vegas 58

Rafael Fiziev is coming off a third-round wheel kick knockout victory over New Zealand kickboxing phenom Brad Riddell, so he enters this bout with a lot of self-confidence. Rafael dos Anjos was having ups and downs, but he fought some high-level opponents, plus Fiziev has never fought for five rounds. This might be a very hard fight for “Ataman”, knowing that dos Anjos has a lot of experience in five-round wars.

The co-main event is also the clash of styles, as the Armenian kickboxing demolisher Armen Petrosyan meets the ground fighting specialist from Brazil Caio “The Natural” Borralho. At least there is a huge possibility of stoppages in the main and co-main event of the evening.

The most promising clash of the UFC fight night card prelims is Aiemann Zahabi vs Ricky Turcios, as Zahabi looks to submit every single opponent in his way, while Turcios is known for devastating counters during clinch separations. Saidyokub Kakhramonov is looking to score another win, while the Kazakhstani striker Antonina Shevchenko is going to try to survive Cortney Casey’s high-level takedown offense.

UFC Vegas 58 is worth your attention, sit next to your device on Saturday at 6 PM ET, relax and enjoy watching UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos Vs Fiziev, you might see many stoppages!