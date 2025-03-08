Cannonier vs Borralho Prediction: Future Middleweight Title Contender?

The main event in the UFC Apex promises to be a real test for both athletes and affect the balance of power in the division. Jared Cannonier is one of the most experienced veterans while Caio Borralho is one of the most attractive prospects. Here is our Cannonier vs Borralho prediction.

Cannonier vs Borralho Prediction: Brutal Striking Technique against Elite Wrestling

Jared Cannonier Preview

Jared Canonnier is a 40-year-old UFC veteran who has fought in different weight classes, starting with heavyweight and has fought most of the best fighters in his current division. His strong point is knockout power. Canonnier has an aggressive style, has a great sense of distance which is helped by his huge arm span (197 cm), and is very technically gifted.

However, age is taking its toll. With each new fight, Canonnier loses speed and endurance, which is evident in protracted fights. Jared’s recent performances have been inconsistent – a series of wins and losses did not allow him to return to the title race. At the same time, Canonnier is still dangerous in the first rounds, where he will always take advantage of any mistake and can put anyone to sleep.

Caio Borralho Preview

Caio Borralho has quickly burst into the top of the UFC and is on a series of 15 consecutive victories. His arsenal includes powerful grappling and quality wrestling – he masterfully takes his opponents to the ground, controls them and confidently works on keeping them there until the end of the round.

In the stand-up, Borralho demonstrates an excellent sense of distance and timing, although he prefers not to take risks, fighting carefully and correctly calculating his actions. With each fight, Caio shows an increasingly mature approach to tactics.

The grind never stops 😤 Watch @BorralhoCaio in the #UFCVegas96 main event THIS Saturday! pic.twitter.com/5NgmGHHEDv — UFC (@ufc) August 22, 2024

He is able to adapt to his opponent’s style and is not afraid of long bouts, which can be a problem for the aging Canonier. Borralho is mentally stable, and physically in peak form.

Our Jared Cannonier vs Caio Borralho Prediction

Canonnier will try to keep the fight standing, relying on his knockout power. He will probably try to quickly close the distance and force a hard exchange of punches, especially in the first two rounds, where his chances are the best.

However, Borralho has all the tools to neutralize this threat. He will approach exchanges carefully, moving around the octagon wisely and waiting for the moment for a takedown. Caio feels comfortable on the ground, and Canonier’s age and decreased stamina could play into the Brazilian’s hands.

Canonier is expected to be dangerous in the early rounds, but if Caio can get the fight to the ground, the script will play out his way. The fight will likely go to a decision, with Borralho gaining the upper hand with his tactical maturity and control.

This is our final Cannonier vs Borralho prediction. For those looking for riskier bets, you can bet on Over 4.5 rounds or a decision win for Borralho.