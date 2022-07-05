Dos Anjos Vs Fiziev Streaming: Where To Watch UFC Fight Night Live Online Or On TV?

There is no travel outside of Las Vegas, Nevada for the promotion this weekend. Yet, one could say the promotion takes “a small trip”, as it moves from T-Mobile Arena to the UFC Apex Center for Saturday evening’s event.

UFC Vegas 58 fight card is not stacked with big names, but judging the book by its cover is so wrong. There are many clashes of styles, you can expect vicious knockout victories!

UFC Vegas 58 Streaming

NYFights will try to go through the greatest number of UFC Vegas 58 live stream options. First of all, we will cover the diehard MMA fans located in the United States of America.

We assume you have subscribed to ESPN/ESPN+, but if you haven’t, it costs 6.99 dollars lars per month, while the annual package saves $14 and costs 69.99 dollars. It is going to cover the whole UFC Vegas 58 card, you can’t go better than that.

We know it is a bit too early for UFC 277 Nunes vs Pena as it takes place at the end of July, but think like this – if you buy UFC 277 PPV (pay-per-view) plus a yearly ESPN+ subscription, it costs a total of 99.98 dollars. That is great, because the PPV event is 75 dollars, and the annual ESPN+ subscription costs 69.99 bucks.

Do you live outside of the United States of America? We have lovely news for you – UFC on Fight Pass gets the job done! You can re-watch every single UFC event, and tons of other MMA/grappling promotions, which is excellent, especially if you’re a fighter or an MMA industry worker. The comparison of different eras of the fastest-growing sport in the world sounds like a lovely challenge, isn’t it?

The UFC on Fight Pass access costs 11.99 dollars per month. The yearly package saves 29 dollars as it costs only 114.99 bucks, and it is available on every single device!

What Channel Is UFC Vegas 58 On?

UFC Vegas 58 “Fiziev vs dos Anjos” airs on ESPN and ESPN+, but your local internet service provider might offer different options too. Please contact them just in case.

If your cable operator offers ESPN/ESPN+, enjoy watching the whole UFC Vegas 58 event from the beginning until the end!

For those who live in Canada, a TSN subscription gets the job done. There are many other sports you can watch too, so don’t miss this unique opportunity!

UFC Vegas 58 Free Live Stream

Our company says no to illegal streams. Just forget about UFC Vegas 58 free live stream, the ESPN+/UFC On Fight Pass subscription costs so little. Forget about smoking or alcohol for a day and enjoy the whole event and the lovely night of potential stoppages.

Why Should I Watch UFC Vegas 58 Online, Which Should Be The Best Moments?

Well, the most promising event is the clash between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev, because Fiziev has already called out the Brazilian in the past, asking to see who’s a better 155er. Also, both of the guys know to land and turn the lights out via violent fists or kicks.

Dos Anjos is a lefty that opens more angles and leaves more free space for knockout bombs, but his wrestling and cage control rock. It could create some serious issues for the “Ataman”.

Borralho vs Petrosyan is a clash of styles too, a striker vs grappler; while Said Nurmagomedov might have a hard time with Douglas Silva de Andrade’s excellent all-around game. We might expect knockout bombs in the heavyweight clash between Jared Vanderaa and Chase Sherman, plus Denis Tiuliulin vs Jamie Pickett’s hardly gonna go the distance. “Menace” Johnson is a heavy underdog versus Jamie Mullarkey, but his unpredictability leaves all options open.

The diehard fans believe Cynthia Calvillo vs Nina Nunes and Antonina Shevchenko vs Cortney Casey might turn into snoozefests.

Yet, the first fight of the night between Saidyokub Kakhramonov and Ronnie Lawrence promises a lot, as both of them are excellent, high-level prospects who are building their fighting careers. Kakhramonov is fresh off a third-round guillotine choke over Trevin Jones, and he’ll be looking to extend his winning streak, while Ronnie Lawrence’s wrestling might be a big challenge for the great technician from Uzbekistan.

Aiemann Zahabi will try to drag Ricky Turcios to the ground and finish the fight via submission, but Ricky’s leg/arm lock defense rocks, so don’t be surprised if Ricky leaves the cage with his hands raised.

The most unpredictable bouts are Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Karl Roberson and Tresean Gore vs Cody Brundage. There were many comments all around the MMA community, saying that Gore joined the greatest MMA promotion too early. Let’s see whether they are right or not!

UFC Vegas 58 is going to bring a lot of high-level bouts, and it might be the most entertaining six hours this week. Don’t forget to sit next to your TV/PC and enjoy the lovely night of fights at 6 PM ET on Saturday!