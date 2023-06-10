Fight Results: Broner Defeats Hutchinson In Return

Adrien Broner is back.

The former four-division world champion ended a two-year ring absence with a 10-round unanimous decision win over Pittsburgh’s Bill Hutchinson of Pittsburgh (20-3-4, 9 KOs), a game but well-overmatched opponent. Broner of Cincinnati, Ohio (35-4-1 (24 KOs) won by scores of 100-90, 99-91, and 99-91 in the main event of a Don King-promoted Fite TV Pay-Per-View event Friday evening from Casino Miami Jai Alai. NY Fights scored the fight 100-90.

Broner was slated to return to the ring last August against Omar Figueroa in the main event of a Showtime tripleheader from Hollywood, Florida. However, Broner withdrew early during fight week, citing mental health issues.

After failed attempts to land a fight at BLK Prime, Broner was left with nobody to punch after a canceled February card in Atlanta. One month later, he made the shocking decision to sign a promotional deal with Don King, which culminated in Friday's main event – two years and four months since his last bout, a questionable decision win over Jovanie Santiago of Puerto Rico.

Broner In Control For Ten Rounds



Broner got off to a quick start with a short left hook to the body that hurt Hutchinson. However, he could not put him down as Hutchinson bobbed, weaved, and eventually clinched his way to survive the round.

Broner dictated the pace once again in round two. He fought behind a high guard and landed a straight right hand, and followed up with a slew of looping left hooks that froze Hutchinson in his tracks. However, the 34-year-old opponent who is a practicing attorney out of the ring wouldn't go down without a fight.

Hutchinson knocked Broner's head back with a swarm of right hands. Broner responded with fury. With 42 seconds remaining, he landed a four-punch combination, including two straight lefts and a pair of left hooks that forced Hutchinson to hold.

Conditioning Becomes A Factor



Broner began to breathe from his mouth in the sixth round, which provided an opportunity for Hutchinson to rally. He landed a right to the chin and a left hook downstairs. Broner conserved his resources until the end when he blasted Hutchinson with a short uppercut.

With one minute left in the eighth, Broner hurt Hutchinson to the body with a left hook that nearly doubled him over. Broner tried to press the action but was visibly fatigued, allowing Hutchinson to clinch and avoid sustaining further punishment.

Time was called at the start of the 10th and final round as the ringside doctor examined Hutchinson, who was given the green light. Swollen under both eyes, Hutchinson made it to the finish line and can go home with a moral victory after having finished the fight. However, that also came with his first loss in 10 fights.

Broner improves to three and two in his last five fights since suffering defeats to Mikey Garcia in 2017 and Manny Pacquiao in 2019. At the conclusion of the fight, Broner called out Ryan Garcia and Rolly Romero. Take note he didn't call out Regis Prograis, who offered running commentary on boxing Twitter during the fight.

From the Undercard



In the co-main event, Ahmed Elbiali of Miami (23-1, 18 KOs) narrowly outpointed Rodolfo Gomez Jr. of Laredo, Texas (14-7-3, 10 KOs) over 10 rounds in a light heavyweight division fight. Scores all read 95-94 for Elbiali.

Former two-division world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux of Miami (22-3, 15 KOs) scored a surprising seventh-round knockout of previously unbeaten prospect Charlie Clemente of Puerto Rico (12-1, 5 KOs).