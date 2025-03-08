Boxing News

Don King Card Topped By Ian Green, In Miami

Boxing

DK and Green at contract signing, off Green Insta

Don King has Ian Green of New Jersey as his A side on a forthcoming boxing event, “The Quest for the Best,” on Saturday, April 27, at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai in Miami, Florida.

It is promised that three championship bouts will be featured.

Don King: “In the ring, there’s no room for hesitation, only domination. ‘The Quest for the Best’ will be a testament to the relentless pursuit of greatness in the squared circle.”

Ian Green to top Don King show

Can Ian Green Momentum Continue?

WBA Continental Americas Middleweight Champion Ian Green (18-2, 12 KOs) is from Paterson, NJ and aims to win his seventh straight fight. His foe is Roy Barringer (10-4, 6 KOs), a challenger from Toledo, OH.

Miami native Ahmed Elbiali (23-1, 18 KOs) holds the NABA/NABF Light Heavyweight Championships, meets Sergio Jimenez (13-0-1, 11 KOs) from San Pedro, CA.

The third championship fight : WBC Int’l Lightweight Champion Antonio Perez (9-0, 5 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA battles against Los Angeles’ Oscar Acevedo (9-1).

Don King Is 92 Years Old

The evening will feature four undercard fights. DeVon Williams (4-0, 4 KOs) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL  meets Julio Tanori (1-1, 1 KO) for the WBC Youth Intercontinental Super Lightweight championship.

Also, Angel Perez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA meets Nigel Fennell (13-3, 8 KOs) of Chula Vista, CA in an eight-round welterweight attraction on the Don King card.

A 10-round bantamweight fight on the Don King card will feature Boynton Beach, FL boxer Lawrence Newton (16-0, 7 KOs) against Luis Tenorio (10-0, 8 KOs) of Tulua, Colombia.

Then, the final Don King undercard fight is a six-rounder featuring welterweight attraction Semajay Thomas (11-1, 8 KOs) of Chicago, IL.

Of late, Don King has been spotlighting Adrien Broner. 

Tickets starting at $25. Ringside tables are available for $1,500, while side floor seats can be purchased for $50. Floor ringside seats for the Don King show are priced at $100, and ringside seats are $300.

NOTE from promoter: For those unable to attend in person, the event will be broadcast live on DonKing.com, FITE.TV, and ITUBE247.com.

