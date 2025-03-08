Don King Card Topped By Ian Green, In Miami

Don King has Ian Green of New Jersey as his A side on a forthcoming boxing event, “The Quest for the Best,” on Saturday, April 27, at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai in Miami, Florida.

It is promised that three championship bouts will be featured.

Don King: “In the ring, there’s no room for hesitation, only domination. ‘The Quest for the Best’ will be a testament to the relentless pursuit of greatness in the squared circle.”

Can Ian Green Momentum Continue?

WBA Continental Americas Middleweight Champion Ian Green (18-2, 12 KOs) is from Paterson, NJ and aims to win his seventh straight fight. His foe is Roy Barringer (10-4, 6 KOs), a challenger from Toledo, OH.

Miami native Ahmed Elbiali (23-1, 18 KOs) holds the NABA/NABF Light Heavyweight Championships, meets Sergio Jimenez (13-0-1, 11 KOs) from San Pedro, CA.

The third championship fight : WBC Int’l Lightweight Champion Antonio Perez (9-0, 5 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA battles against Los Angeles’ Oscar Acevedo (9-1).

Don King Is 92 Years Old

The evening will feature four undercard fights. DeVon Williams (4-0, 4 KOs) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL meets Julio Tanori (1-1, 1 KO) for the WBC Youth Intercontinental Super Lightweight championship.

Also, Angel Perez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA meets Nigel Fennell (13-3, 8 KOs) of Chula Vista, CA in an eight-round welterweight attraction on the Don King card.

A 10-round bantamweight fight on the Don King card will feature Boynton Beach, FL boxer Lawrence Newton (16-0, 7 KOs) against Luis Tenorio (10-0, 8 KOs) of Tulua, Colombia.

Then, the final Don King undercard fight is a six-rounder featuring welterweight attraction Semajay Thomas (11-1, 8 KOs) of Chicago, IL.

Of late, Don King has been spotlighting Adrien Broner.

Tickets starting at $25. Ringside tables are available for $1,500, while side floor seats can be purchased for $50. Floor ringside seats for the Don King show are priced at $100, and ringside seats are $300.

NOTE from promoter: For those unable to attend in person, the event will be broadcast live on DonKing.com, FITE.TV, and ITUBE247.com.