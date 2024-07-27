Claressa Shields Adds To Legacy With Heavyweight Title Win

After her impressive second-round TKO win on Saturday in Detroit, even the skeptics have to give the new women’s WBC World Heavyweight Champion and WBO World Light Heavyweight Champion Claressa Shields her flowers.

Shields of Flint, Michigan (15-0, 3 KOs) delivered a powerhouse performance against the reigning champion Vanessa LePage-Joanisse of Quebec, Canada (7-2, 2 KOs), scoring three knockdowns before the fight was stopped giving Shields the win at 1:02 of round two.

“I shocked myself, I’m not going to lie,” said Shields, who said she thought she might stop LePage-Joanisse by the fifth round. “I went in there real slow first round. Listen, I’m not no dummy, she’s a heavyweight and Vanessa was punching.

“I wanted to make sure I didn’t get caught early on. I just kept countering and landing my shots. And when I hurt her, go ahead and finish her. Her corner stood up here already, the fight was over. But I guess the ref wanted me to throw one more right hand to put her down. The GWOAT stays!” said Shields.

Shields Gains Power at Heavyweight

After a brief moment of sizing each other up, Shields got right down to business. A minute into round one, she connected on a hard left hook. From there, it was a sheer beatdown. Shields scored three knockdowns on successive right hooks.

The second of the three was the hardest shot. LePage-Joanisse made it to her feet, but her corner was already up on the canvas ready to throw in the towel. Before the referee could stop the bout, Shields scored the third and final knockdown to seal the victory.

“Damn, I knew I was strong in camp. But I’m super strong tonight. Maybe I can stay at heavyweight if I’m going to be this strong inside the ring,” added Shields.

Without having to shave off weight in camp, Shields showed she has plenty of power when at a natural weight. But when she fights north of 160 pounds, there is minimal competition. LePage-Joanisse was a legitimate champion, but she simply didn’t have the skills or experience to deal with a four-division champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Claressa Shields: Who's Next?

Shields is starting to run out of competition. But she says she’s willing to do whatever it takes.

“We’ve got so many world champions at heavyweight. I’m the cash cow of boxing. All the girls at 168 up, they’re all going to come try to get a fight with me anyway. So, wherever I campaign at, I’m going to be able to find a fight.” Shields said she would talk with her team at Salita Promotions about her options, whether going back down in weight or chasing the rest of the belts at heavyweight. She said wherever the best fights are offered, she’ll go there.

Shields thanked her loyal Michigan fans, who rocked the Little Caesars Arena from the ring walk to the finish. “I can’t thank you enough for spending your hard-earned money on me. Detroit, y’all showed up, and I love y’all,” said Shields.

Rivera Runs Over Roldan

In the co-main event, Michel Rivera of Miami (25-1, 14 KOs) had an easier time than expected in his win against Hugo Roldan of Argentina (22-2-1, 7 KOs). Following a ragged first round, the fighters settled down, and Rivera took charge. The 26-year-old native of the Dominican Republic won handily on two scorecards, 98-91 and 98-90, with one inexplicable scorecard of 95-94 for Roldan.

Rivera has been working his way back into the upper echelon of the super lightweight division after a 2022 loss to Frank Martin. This is his second solid victory since that loss.

Justin Smith Shocks Shohjahon Ergashev

Uzbek native Shohjahon Ergashev, now training in Detroit, was the overwhelming favorite. Justin Smith of Country Club Hills, Illinois, had other plans.

B-side Smith (9-2, 5 KOs) seized his opportunity and dropped Ergashev (24-2-1, 21 KOs) twice, although the second-round knockdown was missed. Smith showed no fear of Ergashev, battering him through ten rounds to force the judges to give him his due. Scorecards were 95-94 twice for Smith, with one 95-94 to Ergashev.

Had the second-round knockdown been properly counted, it would have been a definitive win for Smith. Smith has stayed active, winning his last two fights on ProBox TV cards last August and in February to get his opportunity on Saturday. Smith made the most of it.

Ergashev was in rebuilding mode after losing to Subriel Matias in November. He will need to go back to the drawing board after his loss Saturday.

On the early undercard, Ernesto “Tito” Mercado of Pomona, California (16-0, 15 KOs) scored a third-round stoppage against Hector Sarmiento of Argentina (21-3, 14 KOs). It was another impressive win for the 22-year-old lightweight prospect, stopping the 31-year-old Sarmiento for the first time as a pro.

NYFights has been keeping our eye on this talented prospect. You should, too.