Boxing Lovers Valentine Weekend Schedule and Preview

Admit it, guys. You’ve tried to weasel out of a date night on a special occasion, including Valentine’s Day, because there was a killer boxing card on. I confess I’ve secretly streamed a fight card during a wedding reception and college graduation, with a discreet earbud and a peek now and then at the action.

But if you made a good choice and that special person in your life loves boxing as much as you do, this weekend offers plenty of options for you to work around.

Friday, February 14: Davis vs Berinchyk, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, ESPN

Keyshawn Davis of Norfolk (13-0, 9 KOs) scored a fourth-round knockout win over Denys Berinchyk of Ukraine (19-1, 9 KOs) to become the new WBO World Lightweight champion.

The closer this fight gets, the more excited we are. Davis has looked phenomenal in his last few bouts, with spectacular knockout performances. “The Businessman” is favored due to his youth, speed, and power.

Saturday, February 15: Catterall vs Barboza, Manchester, England, DAZN, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Jack Catterall and Arnold Barboza Jr weigh In Friday ahead of their WBO Interim World Super Lightweight Title fight. Photo: Dave Thompson, Matchroom Boxing

The vacant WBO interim junior welterweight title is at stake for Jack Catterall of England (30-1, 13 KOs) and Arnold Barboza Jr. of Los Angeles (31-0, 11 KOs), who willingly agreed to a road trip for a title fight opportunity he’s waited for.

While it’s currently an interim title, if Vasiliy Lomachenko chooses to retire as many believe he will, the winner of Saturday’s fight will be elevated to the full world title.

Catterall’s single loss came in his most significant previous opportunity, the title fight lost to Josh Taylor by a narrow and disputed decision. Catterall has been striving for another title fight since then and doesn’t intend to let it go to the judges.

“Until the first bell goes, and I see his response, this is a big opportunity, not just for me but for both of us. I’m not leaving it to the judges next Saturday. I believe I stop him, 100%,” said Catterall this week. Arnold Barboza Jr. proved many doubters wrong with his victory over Jose Ramirez. Photo: Cris Esqueda, Golden Boy Boxing

Barboza Jr. defeated Jose Ramirez to place himself in a position to get Saturday’s fight, and he doesn’t mind being on his opponent’s turf. “All of his home support booing me is going to turn me on. It’s something that I’ve dreamed about. This is a fight that I’ve been waiting for my whole career. I worked hard to get here – just like him. Let’s get it on,” declared Barboza Jr.



“I feel like my whole career, I’ve been the underdog. Even when I’m the favorite, I feel like I’ve been overlooked my whole career. People are finally starting to see who Barboza really is,” promising the best would come back to California with him.

British matchups dominate the undercard:

Zelfa Barrett vs. Jazza Dickens, 12 rounds, junior lightweights

Reece Bellotti vs. Michael Gomez Jr., 12 rounds, for British and Commonwealth junior lightweight titles

Pat McCormack vs. Robbie Davies Jr., 10 rounds, welterweights

William Crolla vs. Ayoub Zakari, six rounds, junior middleweights

Saturday, February 15: Duarte vs Maduro, Honda Center, Anaheim, DAZN, 8 pm ET/5 p.m. PT

Saturday’s Golden Boy Boxing card may not have marquee names but it will deliver solid action top to bottom for boxing fans.

Durable Oscar Duarte of Chihuahua, Mexico (28-2-1, 22 KOs) has revived his career since a knockout loss to Ryan Garcia in 2023 with solid victories over Joseph Diaz Jr. and Bortizon Ahkmedov of Uzbekistan. His original opponent, Regis Prograis, withdrew due to injury. Oscar Duarte has serious momentum after two solid wins. Photo: Cris Esqueda, Golden Boy Boxing

Stepping in on short notice is Miguel Madueno (31-3, 28 KOs), a Mexican native training in Southern California. Madueno’s losses were all to quality opponents, and he’s never been stopped. Duarte can keep his momentum going with a good performance in front of the Southern California crowd in Anaheim.

On the main card, starting at 8 pm ET/5 p.m. PT, Golden Boy presents four of its top talents, who hope to notch wins that will lead to bigger opportunities.

In the co-main event, super middleweight Darius Fulghum of Houston (13-0, 11 KOs) fights Winfred Harris of Detroit (22-2-2, 10 KOs). Fulghum promised the fight wouldn’t go the 10-round distance. Alantez Fox and Vaughn Alexander are the only previous fighters who forced Fulghum to go the distance; Harris also fought Alexander to a draw.

Flyweight Ricardo Sandoval of Rialto, California (25-2, 18 KOs) and Saleto Henderson of Indianapolis (10-1, 7 KOs) should put on a lively action fight. Sandoval has a knockout win over former world light flyweight champion Angel Acosta, and his only losses were both majority decisions earlier in his career.

Kenneth Sims Jr. of Chicago (21-2-1, 8 KOs) has been quietly on the rise and impressing observers since signing with Golden Boy. He has a tailor-made opponent in Kendo Castaneda of San Antonio (21-7, 9 KOs), who has been stopped twice. Prospect Joel Iriate is quickly getting attention for his flashy knockout wins. Photo: Cris Esqueda, Golden Boy Boxing

Welterweight prospect Joel Iriarte of Bakersfield (5-0, 5 KOs) opens the DAZN main card against journeyman Darel Harris of Sarasota, Florida (19-23, 14 KOs). The 21-year-old Iriarte starts his second year as a pro and is on the fast track. The buzz around him is gaining steam among those in the know in Southern California. Iriarte hasn’t made it past the second round. Here’s hoping Harris at least gives Iriarte a few rounds.

NY Fights will be ringside in Anaheim. Follow me on X/Twitter and Bluesky for fight night updates and discussion.

Saturday: Ellis vs Angulo, Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, CT, DAZN, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 p.m. PT

CES Boxing presents a night of action headlined by welterweight ‘Speedy’ Rashidi Ellis (25-1, 16 KOs) against Jose Angulo of Ecuador (16-9, 9 KOs) in his second fight in the welterweight division.

Also on the card:

Carlos Gonzalez vs. Alex Espinoza, 10 rounds, featherweights

Ricky De Los Santos vs. Kevin Walsh, 10 rounds, featherweights

Saturday, February 15: Neu-Ulm, Germany

Felix Sturm vs. Benjamin Blindert, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

The former world middleweight champion Sturm (44-6-3, 19 KOs) returns to the ring at age 46. In 2023, Sturm fought twice, winning back-to-back decision wins against the same opponent, Sukru Altay of Turkey (15-4, 14 KOs) in the light heavyweight division.

Sturm takes on Benjamin Blindert of Germany (14-1, 10 KOs). Sadly, the fight is not broadcast in the US, but it airs on DAZN in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

It’s been nearly 21 years since Sturm lost his WBO World Middleweight title in a narrow decision to Oscar De La Hoya on June 5, 2004. Come on, Oscar, you could take Sturm again – perhaps at super middleweight?

Saturday, February 15: Tara Event Center, Jonesboro, Georgia, BLK Prime, 7 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

🚨 Brian Norman Sr. vs. Greg Hackett 🚨

🔥 It’s in the Bloodline 🔥



📅 February 15th

🕖 7 PM EST

📍 Atlanta, Georgia



💥 Don’t miss this epic showdown!

📲 Get your subscription now at https://t.co/5P5AXIoZzx#Boxing #FightNight #ItsInTheBloodline pic.twitter.com/60vsgsKlGP— BLK Prime Boxing – A new era of boxing has begun (@blkprimeboxing) January 27, 2025

Brian Norman Sr. vs. Greg Hackett, six rounds, light heavyweights

Norman Sr. of Atlanta (17-11, 5 KOs) is the father of WBO World Welterweight champion Brian Norman, Jr. It is the elder Norman’s first fight since 2011, a loss to Dominic Wade. Norman Sr. faces Greg Hackett of Philadelphia (3-23-1), who will surely be introduced as “a 27-fight veteran.” Norman Sr. and Hackett have some sort of beef they plan to settle in the ring.

You may be familiar with Norman Sr. from his role pushing back against the proposed purse for his son against Jaron “Boots” Ennis, telling Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn they weren’t “peasants.” The fight isn’t happening anytime soon.

Why is this being aired on BLK Prime? Beats me. The card is called “Reality Check,” and it looks as much like a promotional opportunity for Norman Sr.’s towing business as a boxing event. You can stream via Roku or other services. The fight card is a $5.99 PPV.