Shakur Stevenson Carrying The ‘Same Mentality’ Against Josh Padley

Despite a change of opponent, WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson’s objective will remain the same when he takes on Josh Padley on Saturday at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Stevenson of Newark, New Jersey (22-0, 10 KOs) makes his second defense of the WBC lightweight title against Padley of Doncaster, England (15-0, 4 KOs) on the undercard of a rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship. Shakur Stevenson admitted the road to his WBC World Lightweight Title fight has been wild. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing.

“It’s been kind of crazy, it’s been a lot going on,” said Stevenson. “But I remain focused. I know I put a lot of work this training camp. And I’m coming here with the same mentality. I know there’s a guy (Padley) that want to take food off my table. And I’m not going to let him.”

Shakur Stevenson Continues Dominance In Third Division

The undefeated three-division world champion made his lightweight debut with a TKO win over Shuichiro Yoshino of Kanuma, Japan (17-1, 13 KOs) in April 2023. The overmatched Japanese native went down on the canvas twice before referee Allen Huggins stopped the fight in the sixth round. Shakur Stevenson drills Shuichiro Yoshino to the body in their lightweight fight in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Stevenson, 27, captured the vacant WBC lightweight title by unanimous decision victory against Edwin De Los Santos of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (16-2, 14 KOs) in November 2023. He made his first title defense against Artem Harutyunyan of Yerevan, Armenia (12-2, 7 KOs) last July with a clinical unanimous decision win to retain the title and his undefeated record. Shakur Stevenson won his third division title against Edward De Los Santos, but it scored zero style points with fans. Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

The WBC lightweight champion’s offensive and defensive skills were on high display, as he landed 170 of 446 total punches (38%), compared to Harutyunyan’s underwhelming 74 of 423 (17%).

Yet to taste defeat, Stevenson will seek another dominant outing against Padley to make his statement among the best at 135 pounds. The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist is currently ranked ninth on ESPN’s men’s pound-for-pound rankings.

“There’s always a little bit of pressure,” said Stevenson. “But like I said, I’m locked in. I’m focused, and I’m coming to get him (Padley).”

Opportunity Knocks For Padley

Josh Padley scored an upset win over Mark Chamberlain at Wembley Stadium last September. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Padley, 29, stepped in to challenge Stevenson on four days’ notice after his original opponent, Floyd Schofield of Jersey City, New Jersey (18-0, 12 KOs), fell ill on Tuesday and was removed from the fight by the British Boxing Board of Control.

“I just want to give thanks to everybody involved in Riyadh Season,” said Padley. “Turki Alalshikh and Matchroom Boxing for this opportunity. This is my second time involved in a Riyadh season event now. And I’m feeling truly blessed to be here. But the last 48 hours has been absolutely crazy for me, a dream opportunity. This is the pinnacle of boxing, and this is what I’m in it for.”

“Paddy” has won three of his last five fights by stoppage. In his last bout in September on the Joshua vs. Dubois undercard at Wembley Stadium, Padley upset heavily favored Mark Chamberlain of Portsmouth, England (16-1, 12 KOs). Padley handed Chamberlain his first defeat, scoring an eighth-round knockdown on a right uppercut, left hook combination, which gave Padley the decision win by scores of 96-92 (twice) and 95-93.

Although Padley defeated one of Alalshikh’s favorite fighters, it didn’t stop him from getting the opportunity of his career in Riyadh.

“This is everybody’s dream,” said Padley. “If you get into boxing, you aim for a world title. Not many people get the opportunity to fight for it. And here I am. I’ve got it on four days’ notice. So I’m absolutely ecstatic.”