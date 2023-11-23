Cameron vs Taylor 2 Press Conference: Intense Duo Both Ready To Go

The Cameron vs Taylor 2 press conference took place on Thursday afternoon, in Dublin, ahead of their main event rematch at the weekend.

On Sunday, Katie Taylor looks to avenge the only loss of her professional career as she faces Chantelle Cameron for the Brit’s undisputed light welterweight title.

We’ve got all the Cameron vs Taylor 2 news coming out of today’s press conference.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 Press Conference: Taylor Promises to Dig Deep

It was the main event duo who offered the most interest at the Cameron vs Taylor 2 press conference on Thursday afternoon in Dublin.

Eddie Hearn introduced the pair saying it was a fight for “all the marbles”, an all-or-nothing fight between two great pound-for-pound fighters.

It was a unique position for Taylor to be going into the fight as the underdog but that’s the Cameron vs Taylor news coming out ahead of Saturday night.

The Irishwoman is paying no attention to that though, saying, “I’m just very grateful for this opportunity again. I have a second chance here.

“Whether I’m seen as the underdog or not, who walks to the ring first; All that stuff is irrelevant.

“I’m excited and hungry and can’t wait to step in there on Saturday and perform the way I know I can.”

On having to go to ‘deep, dark places’ in the fight, the challenger added, “Yeah, I’m always ready for whatever comes my way. I’m ready to dig deep when I have to.

“That’s why I put my body through the trenches, week in, week out, to be ready for these situations.”

Cameron Promises to Set a Hot Pace

The boxing press conference featuring undisputed light welterweight champion Cameron had the English fighter promising a fast pace to the fight.

Cameron put Taylor on the back foot early in their first clash and she expects it to be the same on Saturday, though she also warned she’d be ready for a change of plan.

“I always set a hot pace,” the champ said, “Every single time I fight, I go in there and I set the pace.

“I’ve got a high work rate and I’m gonna do, what I’m gonna do. But I can adapt, I can adapt to any situation.”

Il Capo added that she’s not getting ahead of herself following the victory in May, saying, “Yeah 100%, I’m not complacent. I’ve trained harder than ever and I’m not thinking this is going to be a walk in the park.”

She also said it was the ‘fittest’ and ‘strongest’ she’d been for a fight and revealed she’d had a torn tricep going into their first meeting.

The pair were very respectful throughout and only exchanged an intense stare at their face-to-face.

The Cameron vs Taylor 2 press conference certainly sets up an exciting main event for the weekend.

Strong Words in Co-Main Event Press Conference

The Cameron vs Taylor 2 press conference was really sparked to life by co-main event competitors Gary Culley and Reece Mould.

Mould claimed Culley would be fighting both his opponent and his own demons, following the Irishman’s defeat to Jose Felix Jr in his most recent fight.

Culley fired back at Mould, saying he was “ready to take him to school” and accused his opponent of struggling at the weight.

The Englishman retorted by saying his team “weren’t confident” and that’s why they included a rematch clause.