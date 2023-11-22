Katie Taylor Boxing Record: The Immovable Object That Was Eventually Moved

Katie Taylor heads into her rematch with Chantelle Cameron as the underdog for once in her career. Here we'll go through the Katie Taylor boxing record and show why it's such a rarity for her to face such odds in the ring.

The Irishwoman has gotten used to being the baddest woman in boxing when she steps inside the ring but she was forced to come to terms with a different reality earlier this year.

Taylor lost the first fight to Cameron and the previously unbeatable fighter now looks like she could be heading for a second straight defeat.

Katie Taylor Boxing Record (Amateur): 176-12-1

Taylor started her career in the amateur ranks in October 2001, with her last fight coming at the Rio Olympics in August 2016.

She picked up the first major medal of her career in 2005, when she won gold at the European Championships in Tonsberg, Norway.

She would go on to win six golds in the championships up to 2014, also adding five gold at the EU Championships and another at the European Games in 2015.

It wasn’t just on the continent where she had success, as Katie Taylor's boxing record shows, winning five World Championship golds and one bronze, all coming at lightweight.

Women’s boxing was introduced to the Olympics in 2012 and she became Ireland’s first gold medalist in the event.

Her last event as an amateur came at Rio in the Olympics but she failed to get past the quarter-finals.

Katie Taylor Boxing Record (Professional): 22-1

After turning professional following the 2016 Olympics, Taylor has dominated the lightweight division, winning all of her 21 fights at 135 lbs.

She defeated Karina Kopińska in her first paid fight, winning by TKO, and won four times in all in her first four months.

Her fifth fight was a win over Nina Meinke, on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s win over Wladimir Klitschko, and earned her the WBA female inter-continental lightweight title. It was the first title of her professional career and the fight also served as a final eliminator for the WBA world title.

She would win that by defeating Anahí Ester Sánchez to take her record to 7-0. After defeating Jessica McCaskill in her first title defense, Taylor added the IBF version of the title against Victoria Bustos.

Defenses against Kimberley Connor, Cindy Serrano and Eva Wahlstrom followed, before she then took the WBO title from Rose Volante. The Katie Taylor boxing record was looking unreal at this point, but she nearly notched up her first defeat in her next fight.

She controversially defeated Delfine Persoon in New York to go to 14-0 to unify the whole division and become just the eighth fighter in boxing history to hold all four belts at one time.

After stepping up to win the WBO light-welterweight title from Christina Linardatou, she out-pointed Persoon for a second time to defend her lightweight titles, this time deservedly.

Wins over Miriam Gonzalez, Natasha Jonas, Jennifer Han and Firuza Sharipova came next. Then in April 2022, she fought in the biggest spectacle in women’s boxing ever when she took on Amanda Serrano in New York.

Some felt Serrano won but it was close and Taylor was also a worthy winner, with round 10 being one of the true great two minutes in boxing.

After that, she defended the titles against Karen Carabajal before moving back up to light-welterweight to take on Cameron. It was her homecoming fight in Ireland but she lost by unanimous decision, something she’ll look to take revenge for on Saturday.