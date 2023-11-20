Chantelle Cameron Boxing Record: Underdog to Undefeated

Chantelle Cameron's boxing record is 18-0 with 8 KO's — and she knows a thing or two about producing upsets.

Heading into her Cameron v Taylor 2 rematch fight on Saturday, November 25, Chantelle Cameron — the 32-year-old fighter out of Northampton, Northamptonshire, England — will enter the ring as the -180 favorite against Katie Taylor, the Irish boxing pioneer.

This is a stark difference from the first fight between Cameron and Taylor back in May, where Cameron was a +140 underdog. And anybody who watched their first fight — along with the rest of Chantelle Cameron's career — will understand why she's now favored to walk away with another win.

Ahead of this clash, we break down the Chantelle Cameron boxing record and look at what the Englishwoman has achieved to date in her career.

Chantelle Cameron Boxing Record: The Path to a Rematch

Despite boasting an undefeated record, being a world champion in two weight classes, and the current undisputed light-welterweight champion of the round, Chantelle Cameron wasn't a household name until her May victory against Katie Taylor.

Yet, that doesn't mean the Chantelle Cameron boxing record hasn't had a few highlights to this point. While her victory against (previously) undefeated Taylor was her biggest win to date, Cameron has held a championship belt since November 2020, when she defeated Ariana Dos Santos Araujo via unanimous decision to win the WBC World Super Light Weight championship.

Since then, Cameron has won five straight fights — including a vicious fifth round KO/TKO win over Melissa Hernandez in May 2021, which brought Cameron's record to 14-0.

After that knockout victory, Cameron rattled off four straight wins against Mary McGee, Victoria Noelia Bustos, Jessica McCaskill, and finally Katie Taylor earlier this year to become the undisputed World Super Light champion.

Fighting on Enemy Soil

Despite Katie Taylor moving up in weight to challenge Cameron for her World Super Light belts, many people pegged Taylor as likely to secure the victory; especially because the fight was Taylor's homecoming, having taken place in Dublin, Ireland — and it being the first professional fight in Taylor's career that took place in her native Ireland.

Yet, once the fight began, it became clear early on that Chantelle Cameron was too much for Taylor to handle. Cameron looked like the bigger fighter in the ring, stuck Taylor with her jab constantly, and packed much more of a punch when she landed, compared to when the smaller Taylor connected against her.

As the fight wore on, Taylor became more and more affected by Cameron's patented body shots, which looked to be sapping the energy straight out of Taylor. Taylor became increasingly inclined to tie Cameron up in the clinch, in order to buy some to regain her strength.

Ultimately, Cameron's lethal combination of size and technique proved too much for Taylor to handle, as Chantelle Cameron won the fight via majority decision (95-95, 96-94, and 96-94).

The Rematch is On

Although the judges' scorecards make it seem like the fight was a nail biter, the reality is that Cameron had the fight well under control the entire time, and Taylor never really seemed in it.

Now we boxing fans will be treated to the next installment in Chantelle Cameron's boxing record, with the Cameron v Taylor 2 rematch fight this Saturday.

Will Katie Taylor exact revenge for what happened in May, or will Chantelle Cameron — then an underdog, now a favorite — once again prove that she's the World Super Light queen?