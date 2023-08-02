Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron 2 ON, For November 25

Katie Taylor seeks to regain her straps against Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday November 25, on DAZN.

Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) handed undisputed lightweight world champ Taylor the first defeat of her pro career at the sold-out 3Arena in Dublin back in May.

A seven-year professional career, the 32-year-old Brit got a majority decision win, a significant deal being that she went into “the lion's den.”

Chantelle Cameron Lays Out Reasons Why She Prevails in Rematch

“Last time out I pulled off one of the best ever away wins against the best female fighter on the planet,” said Cameron in a release.

“To go over to Ireland for her homecoming with my belts on the line and beat her was a brilliant experience, but beating her on November 25 will surpass that as I know what to expect now.

“I’ve boxed at that high level with a huge amount of pressure on me and the crowd against me,” Cameron continued. “Going into November 25 I’m more than prepared this time. I know what it feels like now and I’m going to go in there with more aggression and energy and I’m confident of getting the job done in better fashion.

“I’m going to be a lot better in the rematch. In the gym we’re correcting mistakes that I’ve made. There were little things that I was doing during the first fight that led to me being headbutted a lot – that’s why my face was very bruised up at the end of the fight.

“I Think I'm All Wrong For Katie”

“Going back to Ireland to beat Katie Taylor twice in a row will show that it wasn’t just a lucky night for me and an off night for Katie. I said it last time – I think I’m all wrong for Katie. I’m too big, I’m too strong and my will to win is too strong. I’m going to be there all night long. Katie picked the wrong fighter to fight.”

“I'm delighted the rematch has been made and really can't wait for another huge night in November,” said Taylor in the release. “I relish challenges like this and these are the occasions I live for.”

“Strap yourselves in for another electric night at the 3Arena in Dublin as Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor run it back for Super-Lightweight supremacy on Saturday November 25,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn.

“The atmosphere inside that arena was one of the loudest and most special that I’ve ever experienced in all my years in this sport and I expect November 25 to be even better.

“Last time out Chantelle Cameron proved that she in one of the very best female fighters on the planet by handing Katie Taylor her first loss in the professional ranks. Katie will be desperate to avenge that loss but Chantelle is determined to prove that it wasn’t a one off. Don’t miss this one, live and exclusive around the world on DAZN.”