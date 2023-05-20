Fight Results: Cameron Spoils Taylor Homecoming

Watching Katie Taylor entering the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, to the roars of her countrymen and women was the manifestation of a dream come true. After winning two Olympic gold medals and rising to become one of the most accomplished women professional boxers in history, the one thing Taylor had not accomplished was staging a pro fight in Ireland.

Taylor made the homecoming dream her reality. What she could not do was overcome the size, strength, and relentlessness of her opponent, undisputed and unified world super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron.

Cameron Spoils Taylor Homecoming Bout

After ten hard rounds, Cameron of Northampton, England (18-0, 8 KOs) had her hand raised in victory over Taylor of Bray, Ireland (22-1, 6 KOs) to retain her super lightweight titles. Judges' scores were 96-94 twice for Cameron and 95-95 for a majority decision.



“I had to drag her into a dogfight. I knew I couldn't outbox Katie Taylor, she'd box my ears off. She's a world-class fighter. I showed that I'm up there as well. I took the queen off her throne,” said Cameron in the dressing room after the fight.

Taylor's Homecoming Ends In Disappointment



At the end of ten hard rounds, Taylor's body language let the crowd know the bout's outcome long before the scorecards were read out loud. Cameron and her trainer Jamie Moore were already celebrating an outstanding effort, a win in their hearts regardless of the scorecards. But the judges scored it exactly right.

NYFights also had it 96-94 for Cameron, as did commentators Alycia Baumgardner and Tony Bellew.

Cameron admitted she was nervous as the cards were read. “I was petrified, I've seen it before in boxing, and it's happened to my team before. So yeah, I was petrified I'm not going to get this decision. It was a close fight. It was going to be close. Katie is a great fighter, pound-for-pound best. I turned up for the occasion.”

Taylor said she would look at the fight later, declining to say whether she thought she'd won and all but admitting a fair defeat. It was a very, very close fight. It's not how I wanted my homecoming to go,” said Taylor.

“I'm just so grateful for all the support I got regardless, thank you so much. Congratulations to Chantelle on her fantastic performance.”

Betting Big, Taylor Can't Overcome Cameron



The fight came together in a matter of days when the scheduled rematch with Amanda Serrano fell through due to injury. Taylor, the unified and undisputed champion at lightweight, challenged Cameron, her equal at super lightweight.

It was bold, brash, and perhaps spurred by the realization at age 36 Taylor has fewer fights ahead of her than behind her. She has to stretch to find new challenges, and she bet on herself to see if she could outbox and outlast the bigger, stronger, younger Cameron.

Taylor gave her best effort, but Cameron found a nearly stationary target in Taylor, who willingly stood in front of Cameron in an effort to trade, getting the worst of it almost every time. Cameron found a home for hard uppercuts and power shots.

By the fifth round, Taylor's braided hair had come undone, making it look like she'd taken more punishment than it appeared.

The Irish partisan crowd never stopped encouraging Taylor, roaring with every punch landed. They began to realize the serious possibility Taylor might lose after a big seventh round for Cameron, who rocked Taylor several times. “Beautiful!” exclaimed Cameron's trainer Moore in the corner after the round.

With scorecards reading 5-2, there was still the potential for a draw if Taylor could dig deep as she did against Serrano. She landed her best punch of the night at the end of the eighth round, a flashy right hook to the head. But she could not pull out either the ninth or tenth round on the cards.

Taylor needed to move more against the bigger Cameron and avoid being pushed back into the ropes, which happened far too often.

“I thought I was boxing quite well in the early rounds. I knew it was going to be a close fight, every single round. What can you do, this is boxing.” said a calm but disappointed Taylor

Heading for Cameron vs Taylor 2?

After complimenting Cameron on her results, Taylor said, “I'm looking forward to the rematch.”

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed there is a rematch clause, and said it's all systems go for making it happen and making it happen a second time in Dublin. The rematch with Serrano would go on hold.

“We will be doing this fight again, here in Dublin in autumn this year,” said Hearn. “We're going to go away, and speak to the team. Tonight deserves and belongs to Chantelle Cameron. She takes her position in boxing royalty. We will give her the respect.

“Katie Taylor remains a champion, remains undisputed at 135 pounds. We know she can campaign there. But there'll be only one thing on Katie Taylor's mind, and that's the rematch with Chantelle Cameron which we'll see next.”

Shockingly, Cameron said she'd be interested in moving down to challenge Taylor for her lightweight titles at 135 pounds. If Cameron could do so, she would become undisputed in two weight divisions at the same time, an unprecedented accomplishment.

READ MORE: Undercard Results From Dublin