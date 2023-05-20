Undercard Results From Dublin: Félix Upsets Cully

Several highs and lows for Irish fighters in undercard results from Dublin in the Taylor vs Cameron event.

Hasn't Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn learned his lesson about bringing in Mexican opponents to face UK fighters?

José Félix Jr. of Los Mochis, Mexico (40-6-1, 30 KOs) was coming off losses to Tyrone McKenna and Sandor Martin. Lightweight Gary Cully of Naas, Ireland (16-q, 10 KOs) counted on Félix to play his part in a homecoming victory. But Félix had other plans.

A tall southpaw, Cully started off in command and with confidence, as if he had all the time in the world. He settled in comfortably, and this was a big mistake, the catalyst for the shock to come. Cully wasn't prepared.

Cully didn't merely lose, he was humiliated by a relentless power-punching assault by Félix. He would have been arrested anywhere outside a boxing ring for what he did. Félix caught Cully with a hard left hook to the head, quickly followed by a right hook. Cully managed to stay on his feet, bouncing off the ropes and clearly hurt. Seconds later, Félix tagged Cully again with a wicked series of right hooks, and Cully was all but out on his feet.

With Cully on the ropes, Félix unloaded. Cully's corner was waving to the referee, but he had his eyes fixed on the action with his back turned. Finally, someone got his attention, and the fight was stopped, giving Félix another improbable win by a Mexican opponent across the Atlantic by third-round TKO.

The promising lightweight prospect Cully will now have to regroup and reckon with the outcome of the fight. The 31-year-old journeyman Félix breathed new life and some bigger paychecks into his career. Orale!

Metcalf Hears “And The New”

“Kid Shamrock” James Metcalf of Liverpool (25-2, 15 KOs) gets the decision and spoils the homecoming for veteran Dennis Hogan of Kildare, Ireland (31-5-1, 7 KOs). Metcalf controlled the grinding, sloppy fight to win on the judges' scorecards by 117-110 twice and 115-112. Metcalf wins the IBO World Super Welterweight strap from Hogan.



Agyarko Cruises to Decision Win

Could Caroimhin Agyarko of Belfast, Northern Ireland be the new middleweight hero we’re looking for? Agyarko (13-0, 7 KOs) is making his bid as he rises through the division. Agyarko had things under control over ten rounds against former sparring partner Grant Dennis of Chatham, England (18-5, 3 KOs) for an easy decision. Scorecards were a shutout, 100-90 across all three.

Dennis was little threat to Agyarko, and Agyarko seemed mostly content to put in solid work.

Agyarko has ambitions of fighting for a regional title by the end of the year. Saturday’s fight laid the groundwork for him to return soon.

Welcome to the Carty Party

Heavyweight Thomas Carty got the party started for the Dublin fans in high style. The Dublin heavyweight prospect remains undefeated with a second-round knockout win over Jay McFarlane of Glasgow, Scotland at 2:58 of the round.

McFarlane (14-8-5, 7 KOs) was game but overwhelmed by Carty’s (6-0, 5 KOs) superior footwork and speed. The straight left was Carty’s best friend. Carty scored three knockdowns, with the last one causing McFarlane's corner to toss in the towel. Carty wins the British Celtic Heavyweight title.

It was punch perfect. I knew Jay would be the biggest test I’ve had so far,” said Carty. “In front of my hometown fans here, I probably know everyone here in the arena. I want to say a big big thank you.” Carty also thanked all his sparring partners.”I hope this opens the floodgates for big boxing back in Ireland.”

“That atmosphere there was better than some main event atmosphere. It’s packed. As they say, no Carty no party,” laughed Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. “This kid’s from this city, from inner city Dublin. If you want to go on a journey with a big exciting heavyweight this is the one.”

Results From the Early Undercard



Paddy Donovan of Limerick, Ireland (10-0, 7 KO) got the first Irish victory of the night against Sam O’Maison of Sheffield, England (17-4-1, 7 KOs) at welterweight, eight rounds.

Flyweight Maisey Rose Courtney of Eitham, England (3-0) remained undefeated against Kate Radomska (3-2) of Waterford, Ireland. It was a tight contest in six rounds, with the referee score of 58-57 to Courtney.

Harper vs Braekhus Fight Canceled Due to Illness

The return of former world champion Cecilia Braekhus will have to wait. Her bout with Terri Harper was called off early Saturday in Ireland due to illness. Braekhus reportedly has the flu. She posted a message to her social media channels.

Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) is now slated to face an opponent to be named next Saturday, May 27 in Manchester on the undercard of the Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood rematch – a guaranteed banger.