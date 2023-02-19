Wood vs. Lara Fight Results: Bloody Good KO Win For ‘Bronco’

Featherweights Mauricio Lara of Mexico City (24-2-1, 17 KOs) and Leigh Wood of Nottingham (26-2, 16 KOs) both entered the ring to musical fanfare from their home nations, firing up the crowd even more than it was already fired up for the promised banger on Saturday afternoon.

Fans braced themselves for a banger, and they got one, though not the outcome the hometown fans hoped for. With Wood in command and ahead on the scorecards going into the seventh round, Lara exchanged left hooks with Wood, landing a perfectly placed punch to the chin. Wood dropped hard to the canvas. He got to his feet, but before action could restart, trainer Ben Davison threw the towel into the hands of referee Michael Alexander, who stopped the bout at 54 seconds of the round.

Lara, age 24, is now the new WBA World Featherweight champion. He said he would take the belt home to his wife and daughter.

The new champion thanked the Nottingham fans for their hospitality, saying, “To become world champion is a dream I've had since I was eight years old. I'm really happy for the reception I got here. Leigh Wood is a great champion. He hits really hard. He's an intelligent boxer. I'm absolutely delighted tonight.”

Lara denied that Wood's punches hurt him. “I definitely felt them. Round by round, we got into the fight and showed what Bronco Lara can do.”

Wood: ‘I Made A Mistake And Paid For It'

After Wood's improbable knockout victory over Michael Conlan in the final seconds of their fight in 2022, no one would have begrudged him a showcase fight at home. Instead, he ran full steam toward the giant killer Lara. “El Bronco” has no fear of going into the lion's den, having fought and soundly beaten Josh Warrington on enemy territory. Lara came in as the challenger, but the betting public made him their favorite. It looks like a bad decision as Wood methodically began breaking down Lara. He borrowed a page straight from the Mexican-style playbook, hurting Lara several times with well-placed body punches.

Still, no one knows better than Leigh Wood that every fighter is dangerous until the final bell. Although the momentum had swung in Wood's direction, Lara's offensive effort going to body and head had accumulated damage. Wood suffered a cut due to a headbutt at the end of the first round. It looked terrible but didn't seem to affect his performance.

As expected, Wood was disappointed by the sudden outcome. “I'm a fighter, you know. I want to go until I can't give anything more,” said Wood. He congratulated his opponent, admitting, “I made a mistake, and I paid for it.”

Wood says he'd like a rematch. Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed Wood has a rematch clause. Lara expressed his desire to have a third fight with his rival Josh Warrington, who was ringside. Lara and Warrington exchanged words after Lara's victory, and Warrington says he'd love another try at taming El Bronco. All are good choices for fans of action fights.

Smith Defeats Allington in Domestic Contest

In the co-main event, super lightweight Dalton Smith of Sheffield (13-0,10 KOs) had little to fear from Billy Allington of Surrey (10-1-4). Call it the palate cleanser before the main event or the opportunity to top off your drinks and refresh your snacks. Smith put in a workmanlike effort for the first seven rounds. He may have heard the growing undercurrent of boos from the crowd, catching Allington with a well-placed hook for a knockdown early in round eight. Smith stepped up his effort, but Allington weathered the storm, taking several hard right hooks in the process, including one that rattled Allington's cage at the end of the ninth round. Smith had a cut next to the left eye.

At the start of the tenth, Smith lifted and slammed Allington down to the canvas WWE style, drawing only a stern warning from the referee. Allington managed to hang on for the moral victory of surviving to the bell. Scores were 120-107 and 119-108 X 2.

Cully and Clarke Score Victories

On the undercard, lightweight Gary Cully of Ireland (16-0, 11 KOs) continued his tear, blasting Wilfredo Flores of Puerto Rico (10-1-1, 5 KOs) with a second-round knockout. Flores lasted barely three minutes longer than Cully's previously undefeated opponent. If Cully proves himself to be the real deal, the 6-foot-2 27-year-oid will make an exciting addition at the top of the competitive lightweight division.

Cruiserweight and 2020 UK Olympian Cheavon Clarke (5-0, 4 KOs) went the 10-round distance for the first time as a professional thanks to a spirited effort by Israel Duffus (20-9, 17 KOs) of Los Angeles via Panama. Scores were 98-90 and 98-88 X 2. A natural light heavyweight, Duffus took the fight on late notice. He's a busy sparring partner in Southern California and always in shape. But he didn't have the raw firepower to prevent Clarke from moving in on him. He suffered two knockdowns but gamely saw the fight to the end. Fights like this are money in the bank for a talented prospect like Clarke.

End Of The Road for Gamal Yafai?

A bit of déjà vu all over again for British Olympian Gamal Yafai (19-3, 11 KOs), who looked terrible against Diego Ruiz of Argentina (24-6-1, 12 KOs) in their super bantamweight fight. Ruiz dropped Yafai three times, including the final round, battering him with little coming back. Trainer Jamie Moore threatened Yafai he'd throw in the towel and was standing on the steps in the last minute of the fight following the final knockdown. Yafai survived to hear the bell. Ruiz stopped a five-fight losing streak and breathed new life into his career. Scores were 98-89, 97-91, and 97-90.