WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Card: Full Card and Confirmed Superstars

The Royal Rumble is upon us and we have too much to talk about ahead of the event! Four different spectacles have been planned for this edition and we will see most, if not all of WWE's superstars in one night. Here is what we know about the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 card.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Card: 30 Men, 30 Women and 2 Title Matches

We can probably come to a general agreement that the Royal Rumble is WWE's most interesting event every year. In addition to the traditional 30-wrestler matches, this year will see two spectacular title matches.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

As tradition dictates, the winner of this match gets the right to fight for a title at WrestleMania. So far, only a third of the competitors who will participate have been announced. You'll see them listed below, with the remaining participants being a surprise to viewers.

Traditionally, the match will start with two wrestlers in the ring and a new superstar will enter every 90 seconds. There will be a total of 30 participants and disqualification occurs when both legs of a wrestler touch the floor outside the ring.

We expect to see quite a few of the active wrestlers on the roster, but we can always expect surprise appearances from legends of the sport, popular athletes who will participate simply to boost ratings, and WWE debutants who will make history. Here are the confirmed entrants:

• Bobby Lashley

• Gunther

• Chad Gable

• Drew McIntyre

• CM Punk

• Cody Rhodes

• Otis

• Akira Tozawa

• Kofi Kingston

• Damian Priest

• Shinsuke Nakamura

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Next up on the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 card is the women's version of the original Royal Rumble match, which was introduced back in 2018. The outcome leads to the same thing – the winner earns a shot at either of the women's titles at WrestleMania. In similar fashion, only a few wrestlers have already been confirmed:

• Nia Jax

• Becky Lynch

• Maxxine Dupri

• Ivy Nile

• Bayley

• Bianca Belair

WWE's Undisputed Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (C) vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight vs. Randy Orton

After the sabotage of the triple threat match at SmackDown several weeks ago, Nick Aldis announced that Roman Reigns has to fight these three superstars at Royal Rumble. This stacked line-up is an absolute treat to all pro-wrestling fans but we have a bad feeling that the outcome is too easy to anticipate. Do you expect Roman Reigns to lose his title ahead of WrestleMania? It sounds like a bad marketing strategy. Knowing how inactive he has been in recent years, a defeat here would be absolutely shocking.

WWE's United States Championship: Logan Paul (C) vs. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens earned his title shot after beating three other contestants – Austin Theory, Santos Escobar, and Carmelo Hayes. Will he dethrone Logan Paul ahead of WrestleMania 40? Unfortunately, we do not anticipate an upset here either – Logan Paul will undoubtedly play a major role at WM40 and we do not see how he would lose the title just two months ahead of the event. Moreover, we expect this match to be given less time during Saturday's event and it will probably be the most disappointing match on the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 card.

The Road to WrestleMania begins this weekend and we cannot wait for our favorite annual event. The Royal Rumble never fails to surprise us and we wonder which current and former superstars will enter the ring. Will we see the return of Rey Mysterio, for example? He has been out for months due to a serious knee injury. We have also heard rumors of potential returns from Andrade, Sean Waltman, Naomi, and Liv Morgan. As always, there are countless possibilities when it comes to Royal Rumble and the WWE always finds a way to shock us.