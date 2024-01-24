Rumors, Spoilers and News: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Let's check out the latest WWE Royal Rumble news, spoilers, and announcements to see what the long-awaited event will bring us this year. This Saturday night in St. Petersburg, Florida we will witness the 37th annual pay-per-view wrestling event and there is no better place to read about the top WWE Royal Rumble rumors and spoilers that are already confirmed.

The road to WrestleMania 40 will start with the 2024 Royal Rumble this weekend. The two big rumble matches will be for 30 male and 30 female superstars, and they will determine the matches for the highly anticipated event in April. Two matches for titles are also scheduled for this weekend, so let's see what the latest WWE Royal Rumble spoilers are here!

WWE Royal Rumble News About the Men's Rumble Match

The winner in this 30-man brawl will get a chance to compete for a title of their choosing at WrestleMania 40. At the start of the match, only two superstars are in the ring but after specified time intervals one by one other superstars join the fight. Only one man left standing will get the shot. The only elimination rule is that both your feet must hit the ground outside of the ring to officially be out.

These are the confirmed participants:

Kofi Kingston

Chad Gable

Cody Rhodes

Bobby Lashley

Gunther

Drew McIntyre

Otis

CM Punk

Shinsuke Nakamura

Damian Priest

Akira Tozawa

WWE Royal Rumble Spoilers About the Women's Rumble Match

While the men's match debuted with the event back in 1988, the women's rumble match made a debut in 2018. The rules are the same for both Rumble matches and the winner can choose to get a match for the women's World Championship or WWE women's title in WrestleMania.

These are the current confirmed contenders:

Bianca Belair

Bayley

Nia Jax

Ivy Nile

Maxxine Dupri

Becky Lynch

Other 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Matches on the Card

Although the two rumble matches will be very interesting, they aren't the only thing planned for that eventful Saturday night. There will be two more matches according to the latest WWE Royal Rumble rumors. They were officially announced too, so here they are:

United States Championship

Logan Paul will defend his United States championship against Kevin Owens. Paul first won the title in November at Crown Jewel and announced how his first opponent will be chosen. The contender for the title match had to emerge victorious in a single elimination tournament on SmackDown. Owens went up against Carmelo Hayes, Austin Theory, and Santos Escobar to get a chance at the title on Saturday. Other superstars who participated in the elimination tournament were Dragon Lee, Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, and Greyson Waller.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Back on the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown there was supposed to be a triple threat match. The winner was going to wrestle the current universal champion – Roman Reigns – at the Royal Rumble. Things didn't go as planned and the Bloodline sabotaged the match by attacking the contenders. Orton, Knight, and Styles will still get their chance because they will face Reigns in a fatal four-way match.