WWE Raw Results: Rhea Ripley is still the champion!

The WWE RAW results from September 11th are in, and we will explain how each match went, and give you a heads up on the recent news shared on the episode. Check out these WWE Raw results for more information. There were many interesting matches, including Alpha Academy and Tommaso Ciampa vs IMPERIUM or Shayna Baszler vs Chelsea Green, but we will talk more about the popular events.



Jey Uso & Kevin Owens vs the Judgement Day

Jey Uso is the hottest new attraction in Raw and the fans love him. Since his usual partner, Sammy Zane wasn't at Scope Arena, he accepted to fight by Uso's side against Priest and Balor. Jey teamed up with Kevin Owens to go up against Judgement Day, but the match didn't end in their favor. Uso accidentally kicked Owens, which eventually led to a loss for their team. Balor's Coup de Grace eventually won the match.

The unlikeliest of tag team partners?! Well, it's happening right now!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/j6iHTYj9cO — WWE (@WWE) September 12, 2023

Gunther Celebrates Record

There was a short segment, which featured a celebration for the longest-reigning intercontinental champion – Gunther. Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci celebrated in the ring, but it didn't go without confrontation. Chad Gable challenged the champion for the title, and a brawl happened. At the end Otis joined his partner because he clearly was in danger.

The Miz vs Akira Tozawa

The Miz was looking for revenge against Akira because two weeks ago he lost to him. The match was surprisingly short, and the Miz had the physical advantage of size this time. This doesn't happen often for the A-Lister, so he enjoyed it.

Xavier Woods vs Drew McIntyre

Woods and McIntyre had some accidents and word exchanges in recent weeks, so they decided to fight it out in a singles match. A Raw show rarely goes without someone crashing into the commentator's table, and this episode was no different. While it started out clean and evenly matched, Drew threw Xavier into the table. Drew McIntyre ended up winning the match, but it doesn't seem like it's the end of their beef.

Cody Rhodes Speech

The American Nightmare said he was going to talk about “Main Event” Uso, but he was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio. The crowd booed him in true WWE fashion and wouldn't let him speak. His speech was barely heard because of the fans' roars. Mysterio claimed that Uso will join Judgement Day. Rhodes attacked Dominik, but even with his friend's help wasn't enough against the American Nightmare.

Seth “Freakin” Rollins Waiting for Nakamura

As the World Heavyweight champion went on stage and made his speech, the real action was backstage when Nakamura attacked Ricochet. If you remember from the last episode of RAW, Ricochet intervened in the Rollins vs Nakamura brawl. Now, the contender for the title seems to be getting him back for standing on Rollins' side.

Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Raw results for the main event of the night are in. Raquel Rodriguez fought Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. They both started out strong, and considering they have a history from NXT, they didn't hold anything back. Many expected to see an intervention from Judgement Day on behalf of Ripley, but what surprised everyone is that Nya Jax interfered and attacked Rodriguez. After that Ripley's Riptide won the match against her weakened opponent.